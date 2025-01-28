Daily Maverick
Whatever type of world order existed now lies dead on the killing fields of Gaza

A world without rules is one in which the strong prey upon the weak. And as those from Africa know only too well, it is weak countries – like South Africa – which are likely to be preyed on first.
Natale Labia
28 Jan 2025
When is a genocide, a genocide? This question is not just important in a legal sense – it is critical when assessing how far the global rule-based world order has fallen. And the world needs rules, not only in an abstract sense, but to underpin the economic prosperity which has characterised the post-war global era.

The UN’s Convention on Genocide, adopted in 1948, defines it as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group”. Note the words “in part”. Killing only part of a group, as in the Bosnian-Serb murder of 8,372 Bosnian Muslims at Srebrenica in 1995, is also genocide.

The convention obliges its 153 state signatories “to prevent and to punish” genocides. Tragically, mostly (such as in Rwanda), they have failed. But the convention is critical because it is an internationally agreed legal definition of genocide that can help us see through the wrangling over what is transpiring in Gaza.

Gaza as a genocide

Hamas’ attack on 7  October 2023, which killed more than 1,200 people and resulted in the abduction of 90 hostages, was a horrifying act of violence that evoked deep historical trauma for the Jewish community.

Yet, one atrocity cannot serve as justification for another.

According to a study published in The Lancet, between 7 October 2023 and 30 June 2024, an estimated 64,260 Palestinians lost their lives due to traumatic injuries – a figure 41% higher than the official reports from Gaza’s health authorities. Such staggering numbers demand serious scrutiny regarding proportionality and intent, highlighting the urgent need for impartial investigations into potential violations of international law.

Intent to commit genocide is often difficult to prove. For example, killing as a by-product of another aim, such as self-defence, is not legally genocide. However, statements from prominent Israeli leaders have sparked global condemnation. Former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s description of Palestinians as “human animals” and President Isaac Herzog’s assertion that an “entire nation” bears responsibility for Hamas’s actions are chilling. 

Holocaust scholar Raz Segal and other historians argue that such rhetoric, combined with the devastating military campaign, meets the legal definition of genocide. This is remarkable; very rarely in the past have even those convicted of genocide been so stupid as to make overtly genocidal comments while performing the act.

In an era in which shared truths are lacking, Israel’s defenders dismiss such accusations as anti-Semitic. That claim is not only unverifiable, but also irrelevant. Nobody can prove that critics are or are not anti-Semitic. Perhaps some are. But that isn’t the question. It has nothing to do with whether Israel’s acts meet the legal definition of genocide or not.

Destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure as a fabric of human life

No locations in Gaza have been spared the destructive force of the Israeli military and its ferocious bombing since 7 October. But nowhere has been more completely shattered than Jabalia, once an ancient city that after the 1948 war lent its name to the nearby refugee camp.

So relentless has been Israel’s assault and so complete the destruction — not just in Jabalia but also in nearby Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun — that a former Israeli defence minister late last year described the military’s actions in northern Gaza as “ethnic cleansing”.

“There’s no Beit Hanoun. There’s no Beit Lahia. They [the Israeli military] are currently operating in Jabalia, and essentially, they’re cleaning the area of Arabs,” said Moshe Yalon, broadcast on TV. Condemned for his comments, he doubled down, telling a second interviewer that “it’s ethnic cleansing — there’s no other word for it”.

A welcome ceasefire is the first step

The precarious ceasefire in Gaza is a much-needed reprieve (if Donald Trump was instrumental in it, then well done to him), but it must pave the way for a permanent truce and accountability. The International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ) must investigate allegations of war crimes and genocide with impartiality and rigour.

The fall of the Netanyahu government, should it occur, must not shield those responsible from justice. The global rules-based order depends on ensuring that international law is applied consistently and without bias.

Philosopher Slavoj Žižek has noted that the international order has always been imperfect, citing examples like Guantanamo Bay and Abu Ghraib. However, the scale of destruction in Gaza threatens to erode the very foundation of global governance.

The post-World War 2 economic boom and the prosperity that followed the Cold War were closely tied to the establishment of global institutions and legal norms. A world where might equals right would not only lead to human suffering, but would also destabilise economies worldwide.

Writer Arundhati Roy says that if crimes of Gaza go unpunished, “the moral architecture of western liberalism will cease to exist. It was always hypocritical, we know. But even that provided some type of shelter. That shelter is disappearing before our eyes”.

Real economic effects of a collapse of the rule of law

The collapse of a rules-based order would have dire consequences for global economic growth.

Without a predictable legal framework, international trade and investment would suffer from uncertainty and instability. Supply chains, already vulnerable to geopolitical tensions, would face further disruptions as nations prioritise unilateral actions over cooperative solutions. Moreover, weaker states, such as South Africa, would face heightened economic exploitation as powerful nations leverage their dominance to extract resources and impose unfavourable terms of trade.

The international community faces a stark choice: uphold the principles of justice, accountability and the rule of law, or accept a world where power and violence dictate outcomes. The events in Gaza are not just a humanitarian crisis but a test of whether the global rules-based order can endure.

The costs of failure – in human lives, economic stability and international trust – are too great to ignore. The pursuit of justice, through the ICC, the ICJ, and other mechanisms, is not an abstract ideal but an urgent necessity for the survival of a civilised world.

Many in the global south, particularly South Africans, have celebrated the return of Trump. But his comments, defying international law and international multilateral institutions, come with their own implications.

A world without rules is one in which the strong prey upon the weak. And as those from Africa know only too well, it is weak countries – like South Africa – which are likely to be preyed on first. DM

alastairmgf Jan 29, 2025, 03:32 PM

Once again the ridiculous assertion that Israel is committing genocide. It is not trying to wipe out the Palestinians as a whole but Hamas who operate within, and in many case, with the consent and help of the population. The allies did not commit genocide when they invaded Germany in WW2.

Mr. Fair Jan 30, 2025, 08:34 PM

How well is that going? After 47000+ dead people, mostly women and children? Mostly bombs from planes. More journalists killed than any most wars. Infrastructure destroyed. More women and children killed than in any conflict in the last 20 years. Hamas stronger than ever. Real motive? Yea right.

Hennie26 Feb 9, 2025, 10:09 AM

Hamas stronger than ever ? That is patently incorrect. They are decimated, the school system that fed them is gone, their sponsor Iran is in dire straits and their territory is up for grabs.

varuscjcka.unilever Feb 2, 2025, 07:05 PM

I can see the initial argument of the wording "in part" being described as non-sensical. But I would argue that removing the concept of "in part" would then mean that genocide can only be determined as such if the perpetrators thereof are 100% successful in the pursuit of annihilation.

Malcolm McManus Jan 29, 2025, 04:01 PM

Global governance is a creation of the West. Every form of global governance as we know it, is all about the prosperity of the West. Predominantly funded by the US dollar. The US calls the shots for its own self preservation. "economic stability and international trust"??? In whose interests?

Mr. Fair Jan 30, 2025, 08:36 PM

The US needs chaos in the oil-rich middle east, and Trump to raise racist enthusiasm to keep it going. And supporting Israel's hell for the locals, so there is always an enemy around the corner trying to help them, who they can bomb and sanction, and keep in chaos, so they don't become powerful.

Robin Smaill Jan 29, 2025, 04:53 PM

When you declare war casualties are an inevitable consequence. Hamas declared war on 7 October and Israel had no option but to fight. The sooner they have complete control the sooner they can implement a single state rather than the two states proposed by many. Then peace is possible.

Mr. Fair Jan 30, 2025, 02:43 PM

You're joking right? This is sarcasm? Violently take more control of a people under occupation, so that there will be peace? And this is a prerequisite to the ultimate solution to all the violence there - integrating all the people? How about implementing the solution, which will bring peace!

John P Jan 31, 2025, 05:56 PM

Quoted straight out of the "Israel can never be wrong" handbook originally published in 1948 and updated every year since.

kevin rosen Jan 29, 2025, 05:15 PM

.. google hamas narrative falling apart .evidence reveals No deliberate starvation; No genocide; No freezing and No indiscriminate targeting, Now that there is a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, We have endured 15 months of screeching about war crimes, illegal targeting, disproportionality gennocide

John P Jan 29, 2025, 05:47 PM

By Major Andrew Fox, a known pro Israel reporter.

Mr. Fair Jan 30, 2025, 02:44 PM

Google anything with a predetermined conclusion, and you will find opinions supporting it. Anything. Doesn't make it true.

John Cartwright Jan 29, 2025, 05:16 PM

Excellent calm analysis.

Michael Cinna Jan 30, 2025, 01:41 PM

This is an op-ed, not an analysis. You can find this exact article on multiple news platforms ad nauseum. There is nothing unique, groundbreaking or detailed here.

Rod MacLeod Jan 29, 2025, 06:09 PM

7 characters left. Your comment is too long. Please keep it under 300 characters. Have I been suspended in some way from commenting on Natale's articles?

alastairmgf Jan 30, 2025, 08:34 AM

Don’t worry that happens to me all the time. I just go back and remove a few full stops and a word here and ……….

alastairmgf Jan 30, 2025, 08:42 AM

Did anyone else notice the thousands of “starving” Gazans gathered during the handing over of the last lot of hostages and incidentally cheering the brave Hamas soldiers. And the mass, moving up the road to the north. Looked pretty well fed and well clothed to me.

Mr. Fair Jan 30, 2025, 02:52 PM

Note the ceasefire agreement specifically includes a huge increase in aid into Gaza? Why would it be there and agreed to by all, if enough was getting through before? Note that an occupying state is responsible for basic human needs of the occupied. Unless of course god says it's not occupied.

Mr. Fair Jan 30, 2025, 08:38 PM

Know about the Israelis who set up camp on a hilltop in beach chairs to watch Gaza being bombed to smithereens in July 2014? Did you read about the revolt among the Israeli population when the rapist prison guards, who even killed a man from violent, sharp-object sodomy, were going to be on trial?

Lyon Blecher Jan 31, 2025, 07:56 AM

Oh the ignorance of people who have no concept of the reality of history making comments about genocide, the nakba, the so called occupation and the 2 state solution. Do some research and maybe then you'll realise who has actual genocidal intent.

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 08:45 AM

Neutral sources like Wikipedia, with operation names, citations (unless it doesn't suit your indoctrination - then call it captured leftist woke). If the conflict there is simple antisemitism, then why is it bad there, &amp; Jews aren't being bombed every week around the world? Israel. not Jews.

Paul T Mar 25, 2025, 06:45 AM

I've done plenty of research, and it all shows events unfolded just like your comment infers. Care to point us to another version of history that contradicts this in fact? And I don't mean justifying oppression by a people because they themselves were once oppressed and persecuted. I mean a different history.

User DEG Feb 3, 2025, 03:44 PM

Bertrand Russell wrote that 'The trouble with the world is that the stupid are cocksure and the intelligent are full of doubt'. Strange that no-one commenting here has any doubts at all about their view, regardless of which side.

Natale Labia Feb 5, 2025, 01:39 AM

Only sensible comment, thank you sir

Hennie26 Feb 9, 2025, 10:01 AM

During the Blitz, Britain saved countless civilian lives by using their underground train system as bomb shelters. Hamas has not protected a single civilian in their vast tunnel system. Not one. Why ?

Paul T Mar 25, 2025, 06:51 AM

Very difficult to verify your claim, and not sure of your point here. When should they go into the tunnels? 15min before a strike? Just before a sniper pulls the trigger? And who should you choose? I doubt 2m people could fit in there. Hope they go to the toilet before going underground, not that their are any real toilets left.