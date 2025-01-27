Daily Maverick
Ramaphosa’s signing of Expropriation Act may be a carefully calculated political chess move

The signing into law of the Expropriation Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa changes very little on the ground; the government has always had the power to expropriate and any decision by the government in this process can be challenged in court.
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
27 Jan
Expropriation-Coalition-Analysis-Grootes Illustrative image: Sources | John Steenhuisen. (Photo: Deaan Vivier / Gallo Images / Netwerk24) | President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Andy Wong / EPA-EFE) | Patient in hospital. (Photo: iStock) | The NHI Act. (Photo: Rosetta Msimango / Spotlight)

The decision by the DA to declare a “dispute” in the national coalition government over the Expropriation Act reveals how the ANC has been able to put the party under pressure at key junctures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the Expropriation Act into law was a deliberate political act. However, while the ANC may well have the upper hand in negotiations in the coalition, it should not be forgotten that governing with Jacob Zuma’s MK party would be a disaster for the ANC — which means it needs the DA.

The Act was passed by Parliament in March last year, but Ramaphosa only signed it into law last week.

While the Act is complex and concerns constitutional issues around the legality of when someone can be deprived of their property, it beggars belief that a group of lawyers in the Presidency took so long to decide whether it could be signed.

This suggests that the timing of Ramaphosa’s signing was deliberate.

Considering that Ramaphosa signed the Act on the Thursday before the start of the Cabinet lekgotla involving ministers from all the parties in the national coalition, it may be that he wanted to weaken the DA.

As the largest bloc of non-ANC ministers in Cabinet and because of the size of its constituency, the DA might well pose the biggest non-ANC threat to Ramaphosa in Cabinet.

However, it may be that the real target was National Health Insurance (NHI).

Existential threat

Ramaphosa knows that this issue poses an existential threat to the DA with its constituency. The DA has to be seen to protect private healthcare and its payment systems through medical aids.

Now, while it cannot afford to lose sight of NHI, it also has to contest issues around expropriation.

This follows a trend in which Ramaphosa has signed into law Acts that were passed by the previous Parliament. This in itself is contentious, because it means Acts passed by a Parliament that was voted for in 2019 are now being passed into law, even though the current Parliament might not have supported them.

To put it another way, this Act stems from the 2019 election, not the 2024 election.

Despite the facts and the text of the Expropriation Act, the ANC and the DA are going to use this issue to fire up their supporters.

As the head of Land Reform at Werksmans Attorneys, Bulelwa Mabasa, told The Money Show last week, if land is occupied and productive, the chances of it being expropriated with “nil” compensation are zero.

This act by Ramaphosa changes very little on the ground; the government has always had the power to expropriate, any decision by the government in this process can be challenged in court and if “nil” compensation is paid it will only be in very special cases probably involving land that has been abandoned.

Unfortunately, both the ANC and the DA have reasons to claim the opposite and to ignore the facts.

The ANC may want to remind its voters it is trying to solve SA’s land ownership problems, while the DA wants to tell its voters it’s fighting to protect their property.

Ramaphosa may have had other reasons for signing the Act when he did.

As BusinessLIVE’s Natasha Marrian has suggested, Ramaphosa is under pressure in the ANC and the Tripartite Alliance more generally for working with the DA.

Signing the Expropriation Act into law could allow him to regain some internal support and be claimed as proof that the ANC is still fighting to regain land that was taken during the colonial era and apartheid.

Game of brinkmanship

This is likely to be one of the features of the coalition for as long as it lasts, an almost deliberate game of brinkmanship with threats on all sides. Considering how different the constituencies are that are represented in the coalition, this is not surprising.

However, what is happening here is the careful application of pressure by Ramaphosa on the DA.

First, before the election, was the signing into law of the NHI Act, then after the election, the Bela Act and now the Expropriation Act.

The DA strongly opposes all of these and has publicly claimed it can never support them.

While Ramaphosa may want to ascertain what the DA’s breaking point is, it is more likely that he knows he can keep it under pressure and thus extract more from it.

This forces the DA to pick its fights — it may not be able to oppose both the NHI and expropriation at the same meeting.

The DA has to find ways to respond to this pressure and to try to turn the situation to its advantage. This might have informed its decision over the weekend to publicly declare a formal dispute — it could be part of a strategy to ensure the DA cannot be blamed if the coalition fails.

DA leader John Steenhuisen has to make the point that he can walk away from the coalition.

This might well be a reminder to Ramaphosa that the ANC does not have many options either.

If the DA were to leave the government, the ANC would need to be in coalition with another relatively big party (unless it tried to govern as a minority administration, going from parliamentary vote to parliamentary vote). The only viable option in terms of the numbers would be MK.

Politically impossible

This might seem feasible, but would be politically impossible for another two years. This is because MK is in continual chaos and it would demand that Ramaphosa resign.

As the ANC is nowhere near ready to elect a new leader or appoint someone else president, it cannot agree to this (never mind the more fundamental point that no party in any democracy can allow another party to override its choice of leader).

Working with MK could be fatal for the ANC. It would signal to voters that the ANC had returned to being the ANC of State Capture, with the result that it would lose even more votes in future elections.

This then gives the DA a leverage point to work with.

At the same time, while the ANC and the DA strongly disagree about NHI, the fact that it faces several legal challenges means it will not move forward substantively for some time.

Instead, the ANC and the DA will continue to argue about it for probably the next two years in an attempt to show their constituencies they are working for them.

The game of pressure and brinkmanship will continue, with both sides using all the leverage they have. DM

fraser.heesom Jan 27, 2025, 10:15 PM

Best thing Steenhuisen can do is call El Cyrils bluff and leave the GNU. Hed be gone in a week...

andij8537 Jan 28, 2025, 12:47 AM

I think that the DA should be wiser to reverse the pressure by forcing the ANC to 'fire' the DA ministers and make life much harder for the ANC in such a way that its forced to 'kick' the DA out. The optics will be reversed on the ANC i0n my view

i***o@w***.com Jan 28, 2025, 06:53 AM

You are dead right. The ANC will be up the creek if the DA leaves. The ANC's sole reason for exist is to steal and plunder. Replace the DA with the EFF and MK, who are 100x as rapacious as the crooked ANC, and Ramasofa will be forced to deal with worse criminals than his own party.

m***4@i***.com Jan 28, 2025, 10:29 AM

The constitution in s79(1) says the president must either assent to and sign Bill passed or if the president has reservations about the constitutionality of the bill refer it back to the National Assembly. He was just exercising his power..nowhere does it say he must consult anyone.

m***4@i***.com Jan 28, 2025, 11:17 AM

I agree with Mbalula that these guys are “grandstanding” if you’re a cabinet member you must be aware of powers of the president. No one in terms of the constitution can create a law that is inconsistent with the constitution..as in “the president must consult before signing the bill”

Bick Nee Jan 28, 2025, 05:10 PM

Maybe you haven’t heard, but there is a government of national unity. Surely, at the very least, you let your governing partners know what you are doing. They found out via social media that Cyril had signed it into law. Just common decency (and common sense).

m***4@i***.com Jan 29, 2025, 04:12 PM

If government is ran on emotions then we run the risk of ignoring the law ( USA currently) Government of National unity doesn’t invalidate the constitution. GNU can introduce its new plan and follow due process and can hold each other accountable but existing programs will unfold as they should.

k***g@h***.comm Jan 28, 2025, 08:11 PM

Ha ha ha, wishful thinking indeed

Andre Swart Jan 28, 2025, 03:54 AM

Rocking the GNU boat, is what Cyril is doing right now. While fooling around with the DA he (Cyril) misses the critical factors in SA politics, the perception of voters, business and the international community eg. the USA. Cyril is making the wrong moves ... and Trump is watching closely!

ttshililo2 Jan 28, 2025, 05:57 AM

You ate correct, Cyril is toying with the DA AND their constituency- is this Bill different to s25, no. With Trump u are mistaken: globally Trump wants to extract money and stop any conflict that involves whites- he really wants a Nobel peace prize, the one thing Obama has &amp; he doesn’t.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 28, 2025, 08:52 AM

ANC is toying with SAns actually. Trump performed almost double as well economically till Covid arrived, and still, Covid included, the same as Obama. So, it is more a case of Trump has what Obama never can. Trump cares nothing for a Nobel Peace Prize, almost as little as Obama cared about Africa.

George 007 Jan 28, 2025, 09:51 AM

That's a lie. Trump did not build a strong economy, he inherited one from Obama. Trump has now inherited another strong economy from Biden.

phreakinngout Jan 28, 2025, 09:15 AM

He won't get a Nobel peace prize or any other. He is a buffoon.

Richard Kennard Jan 28, 2025, 09:29 AM

Razzie?

The Realist Jan 28, 2025, 11:15 AM

And a dollar thief

Hilary Morris Jan 28, 2025, 09:37 AM

Even Trump cannot be so deluded as to think he will win a Nobel prize for anything other than destruction.

ttshililo2 Jan 28, 2025, 11:45 AM

He honestly believes he should have gotten it for the conclusion of the Abraham Accords. Obama mocking him at the correspondence dinner fuelled him to run in 2016- he is deluded enough to want one if there is cease fire in Ukraine and in Palestine.

Ndabenhle Ngubane Jan 28, 2025, 04:45 PM

Lol hehehe. A Nobel Peace Prize for threatening to take Greenland and Panama Canal by force?

ttshililo2 Jan 28, 2025, 06:05 AM

Obama mocking him mercilessly and being laughed at by the elite of the US started all this foolishness. Trump does not care about what happens here- the whites have nothing to offer him and there is no conflict of significance.

User Jan 28, 2025, 07:57 AM

You really need to get help for that terrible TDS you suffer from.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 28, 2025, 08:55 AM

Obama can mock all he wants, the joke, economic stats, are on him. Hence Trump's large following among Afro Americans and Latinos. Trump completely outperformed Obama economically. That is what counts, not wokism and a Walt Disney cartoon voice; Morgan Freeman has a better one.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 28, 2025, 10:12 AM

The stronger the economy he inherited, the greater it makes his performance. That is how % growth works. Inheriting a weak economy makes even moderate growth appear great. Not so in this case.

p***l@v***.co.za Jan 28, 2025, 06:14 AM

Trump couldn't give a hoot. Trumps agenda is USA focused. Remember, he thinks the S in BRICS is for Spain.

v***c@m***.co.za Jan 28, 2025, 09:05 AM

Not correct. Trump rightly thinks the S is for "Sh$thole" = South Africa

Kb1066 . Jan 28, 2025, 02:24 PM

He actually said it was Spain

D'Esprit Jan 28, 2025, 08:46 PM

Yeah, facts don't matter to that lot. Just messianic support.

Lesley e Jan 28, 2025, 06:31 AM

I think that Cyril knows exactly what he's doing. He has a huge problem from within the ANC itself that he needs to navigate. Trump will act arbitrarily and with impunity according to his tunnel visioned right wing agenda, no matter what. If it doesn't affect America, he won't give a rats!

Notfor Sissies Jan 28, 2025, 09:19 AM

Tunnel vision right wing agenda, I suppose, as opposed to the tunnel vision left wing agenda wokies support? You make it sound like a disease, but honestly, none are as tunnel visioned as the woke supporters with their persistence in persuing their failing agenda.

B***5@p***.me Jan 28, 2025, 11:07 AM

Amen to that. Trump was voted into office in a overwhelming majority. Got to suck it up.

margaret.barretto Jan 28, 2025, 04:46 PM

Overwhelming majority? Check your facts please!

Jubilee 1516 Jan 28, 2025, 09:57 AM

I don't like Trump for his view of the ecology and women. Other than that, the best. Best thing is the way he focuses on the economy, successfully. a true patriot with balls. Another great thing about him is the stupid, baseless comments he evokes from the clueless woke.

Mike Jan 28, 2025, 10:59 PM

The greatest thing about Trump are his own stupid and baseless comments!

N***i@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 11:21 AM

GNU formation was a master stroke by CR. The signing of this bill is, another stroke of genius. Judging by ANC track record, this bill isn't aimed at solving the land conundrum, but tactics for gaining &amp; staying in power. Coming up with an alternative to black land exclusion, will assist DA

Karl Sittlinger Jan 28, 2025, 12:20 PM

Nothing master stroke about breaking promises and negotiating in bad faith.

Notfor Sissies Jan 28, 2025, 03:26 PM

Genius and master stroke are words I would never use to describe CR. Try calculating and cunning instead. He is always looking to see how he can keep his head above water, no matter the cost to anyone around him. Really not a leader we as SAffers could ever be proud of.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 28, 2025, 07:44 PM

i believe you have a point

d***a@g***.com Jan 29, 2025, 01:50 PM

I wonder whether by signing the Bela, NHI and Expropriation Acts, Pres Ramaphosa is simply just aimimg to carve a place in S A history for himself as THE MAN who after centuries of neglect, brought these rights to the people? Mmmm

m***4@i***.com Jan 28, 2025, 10:21 AM

What is Trump watching closely? You think Trump cares or knows anything outside of what he’s personally interested in…that guy who can’t even spell Colombia…I seriously doubt that he even understands politics that’s he thinks trade war will make him look good as a leader..

g***r@s***.com Jan 29, 2025, 04:48 PM

You mentioned Trump, now everyone has lost the plot.

Martin Neethling Jan 28, 2025, 06:16 AM

The political posturing is all problematic, as it serves only internal interest groups. But to suggest that nothing changes in practice around expropriation, as Werksmans suggests, is naive. Of course there no issue in a good faith scenario with competent officials. In SA we do not have that.

Stephen Jan 28, 2025, 06:24 AM

Is it not likely that the expropriation bill contains enough flaws to be overturned or substantially improved by the Constitutional Court? Cyril could then finish with a good act, not anywhere near what the radicals demand, but be able to say it was out of his hand and that he did his radical best.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 28, 2025, 07:46 PM

possible.

i***o@w***.com Jan 28, 2025, 06:51 AM

Either there's some kind of mastplan behind Ramasofa's bizarre behaviour, or he's as dumb and confused as the rest of the 30-percenters in the ANC, and has no clue what he's doing and making it up as he goes along. This terror movement has never been known for its huge intellect, after all.

D Rod Jan 28, 2025, 09:51 AM

We have been waiting for this master plan since 2017. Following Occam's razor, there is only one other alternative, as you stated.

Heinrich Holt Jan 28, 2025, 06:57 AM

Chess is a game of sacrifice to win. In this case the poor people of SA are again sacrificed for power and greed.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 28, 2025, 07:46 PM

sadly we are the victims

Mike Lawrie Jan 28, 2025, 07:04 AM

The big weapon that the DA should use is to remind Cyril that if the DA left the GNU it would not take very long before Cyril loses a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Peter Jan 28, 2025, 07:32 AM

Of course it's a brilliantly timed calculation - you can't fault the politburo's strategy. Coalitions are smokescreens to allow the dominant party to carry on as usual. The next move will be crucial.

Grumpy Old Man Jan 28, 2025, 07:51 AM

Agreed Stephen - it'stactical! It is difficult to see the GNU surviving beyond Cyrils term. National Unity might be the official, 'for public consumption' ANC line but internally they just biding time until the next Elective Conference. These peeps will vote 'personal interest' B4 national good

Earl Jan 28, 2025, 07:56 AM

Ramaphosa has vipers in his cabinet. They're supported by Cosatu and the unions. He has very little wiggle room as these elements are serious gravy trainers who would welcome a DA demise and welcome the MK and EFF simply to protect their comfy lifestyles. The DA needs a serious think tank on hand.

lesibamehlape Jan 28, 2025, 08:25 AM

The ANC of Ramaphosa has begun to deliver the mandate enshrined in the people 's charter. We are fully behind it. We strongly condemn any delays,

Indeed Jhb Jan 28, 2025, 09:09 AM

Has begun to deliver.... a bit of a slow start 30 years on, don't you think? When will you realise they don't care - never did never will.

Harold Porter Jan 28, 2025, 09:33 AM

The Motlanthe Report into the state of SA's Land Reform found that the main obstacles to land reform were government incompetence, conflict with traditional leaders and unsympathetic agricultural policies. Given that EWC doesn't solve any of those problems it's unlikely to improve the situation.

Notfor Sissies Jan 28, 2025, 03:33 PM

You still think ANC are in this for the people of SA? You need to wake up and smell the sewage. Someone who owns private game reserves, houses, and uses dollars to stuff his furniture, really isn't concerned about you. He's concerned he gets to keep his lifestyle, blast the poor and needy black

John Cook Jan 28, 2025, 08:38 AM

DA to leave GNU. Let's get a worst-case scenario before next elections then give the Voters an opportunity to vote for real change. Unfortunately, in Africa often the best laid plans are undermined by revolutionary forces of self-interest and self-enrichment. So live and invest like an ex-pat.

Patterson Alan John Jan 28, 2025, 08:44 AM

Mashatile, Lesufi and Mbalula who don't like Ramaphosa, are waiting for the new ANC leader selection, so he is standing with each foot astride a seesaw, to show that the ANC still call the shots, not the DA. So, folks, what happens when Big R leaves? ANC+MK+EFF+SACP+COSATU = DA in opposition?

David Walker Jan 28, 2025, 08:50 AM

I might have asked AI to write my comment in the Stephen Grootes style and it potentially may have produced this. Cyril could well be playing potential games, but South Africans might be the losers, possibly maybe.

Mike Jan 28, 2025, 11:06 PM

ROTFL!! This is a potentially excellent comment, David, I see you've picked up the SG style! I may still be working somewhat hard on it

Charlie Victor Jan 28, 2025, 09:01 AM

The DA should now call for a vote of no confidence in CR17. He'll be done. The hope is that the anc is too fractured to nominate a replacement in time which will then require an election. eff and mk support will be down and the DA, PA and Inkatha might increase their percentage

Fernando Moreira Jan 28, 2025, 09:17 AM

Vote DA into a stronger position and all this nonsense disappears , simple !! The DA are dealing with an ideology that thinks when the Berlin wall collapsed , Communism won and people flocked from the old West Germany to East Germany ....go figure !!

Notfor Sissies Jan 28, 2025, 09:24 AM

The saddest part of this is that Cyril does not care about the actual people of SA. He's using everything in his power to stay afloat at the top. This is just another political chess manuever to keep him where he wants to be. Everything he does is to keep the party that destroyed SA in power.

Jeff Robinson Jan 28, 2025, 09:28 AM

Stephen rightly points our that positions change with the years. With all the technology now available to nearly everyone, we should be having regular referenda to determine what the majority are feeling/thinking around an issue or proposed legislation.

Indeed Jhb Jan 28, 2025, 09:33 AM

CR has lost interest he has two years to ho then he can go back to stuffing furniture again. He does not care hr needs to survive to claim his pension and be able to say he did something for 'our people' after stealing them blind. SA's high hopes turned to great disappointment

Notfor Sissies Jan 28, 2025, 03:40 PM

True. But let's face it, in Africa democracy = 1 man 1 vote once. Look at Zim, Zambia, Mozambique, DRC etc. Once your party is in, the top fliers are set for life. Let's milk the sacrificial cow dry before we totally slaughter it. Of course we are talking about taxpayers money in their pockets.

R***0@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 09:47 AM

The Gnu is a rather silly animal, and the same can be said of the Gnu that occupies parliament. Ramaphosa is untrustworthy that must never be forgotten. The DA is expecting to play by the rules, it's not a game. The DA should walk away and concentrate on building a diverse support group.

Rob Bayliss Jan 28, 2025, 09:57 AM

ANC has always had to resort to crude in beer hall tactics, it is all they are capable of. ........ignore all realities, demand extreme preferences, shout and perform....then wait to see what you will get away with. The only sensible counter is to light the fuse and keep the extinguisher handy.

Just another Jan 28, 2025, 10:09 AM

The ANC is fighting for its life. If the national elections shocked them, the local elections are going to be the big decider. The ANC is going to eat more humble pie next year. They're becoming less relevant all the time and must be careful not to bite the hand that feeds them.

Karl Sittlinger Jan 28, 2025, 10:20 AM

I am pretty sure it is possible to stay in the GNU, but vote against ANC policy, or start litigation. I think it is dawning on the DA that the ANC has absolutely no intention of negotiating in good faith. Stay in the GNU DA, but start making their life as difficult as they are.

Alan Watkins Jan 28, 2025, 01:11 PM

No confidence debate and/or votye against budget. Or just threaten these. ANC will fold.

Smudger Smiff Jan 28, 2025, 10:23 AM

Ramaphosa’s signing of Expropriation Act may be a carefully calculated political chess move......or a clodhopping throw of the dice to save the ANC and continue its currupt access to State funds.

Colin Braude Jan 28, 2025, 10:25 AM

While CR &amp; JS play "chess" against each other &amp; their own voters, they both know that if the DA is out of the GNU, the roiling of our economy will make the "weekend special" finance minister look like a ripple. Will CR do a PW &amp; fail to cross his Rubicon or defy his verkramptes &amp; do a FW?

Walter Spatula Jan 28, 2025, 10:51 AM

We're just watching the foolish ANC kicking and screaming itself into irrelevance.

Dave Martin Jan 28, 2025, 11:35 AM

The DA needs to stop creating existential battles over non-issues. The legal experts say that this bill won't lead to expropriation without compensation and if the ANC tried the courts would block it. The DA must pick its battles and stop pandering to rightwing drama queens on social media.

N***i@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 11:57 AM

10000% agree. DA likes playing to the gallery, just to appease people that may not even voting fort them

N***i@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 11:53 AM

DA's approach in resolving the land question is to make people homeowners and protect their rights to build assets and wealth over time, so that they can pass to their children. While this approach cannot be entirely faulted, DA doesn't seem cognizant of the prevailing inequalities.

Steve Chia Jan 28, 2025, 04:00 PM

Well said.

GJ Mulder Jan 29, 2025, 09:35 AM

But one has to start somewhere. The only way is growth and foreign investment. The sad thing that the author missed in the analysis is that the bill was signed while a delegation was in Davos promoting brand South Africa. Second missed point is that the PA, FF+ and IFP are unhappy with antics.

Get off my lawn Jan 28, 2025, 12:04 PM

Politicians playing games and jostling for position while the country burns. If you still think that land will be expropriated in the interests of restitution, you haven't been paying attention. At most it will stand empty with government as the new owner, and the poor remain destitute.

b***o@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 12:17 PM

GNU is useless. It's just ANC short of majority. The DA is actually assisting ANC to hang on power till the next national election. The ANC is hoping Zuma will be dead by 2029 and they get their votes from MKP.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 28, 2025, 07:53 PM

scary

Enrico Kruger Jan 28, 2025, 12:30 PM

Why would Cyril kick out the DA, and go to bed with MK and EFF when it can win the next election? By signing into law the bills, the DA has a voter mandate to oppose them. But they can kick and shout, it will go ahead. This will leave the MK with zero impetus if their ideology is brought to naught.

A***8@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 04:37 PM

This is just politicking. There is no way Government can come and take anyone's property or land without paying more than market valuation of that property. Tbere is law and order in south Africa and the constitutionally enshrined rights are obviously known by all wellmeaning citizens.

Slightly Irritated Jan 28, 2025, 08:58 PM

Forget the DA, Gayton was throwing his toys and the IFP, well they have the most to lose with EWC as the half of KZN falls under the tribal trust which would be left vulnerable.

A Rosebank Jan 28, 2025, 09:43 PM

Excellent article from SG highlighting a lot of nuances. Only thing is he doesn’t explain why he thinks the ANC thinks it will be suicide to join MK and EFF. SG needs to disaggregate the ANC party factions. SG falls back on the reasonable person argument too often thereby weakening his analysis.

Johan Buys Jan 29, 2025, 07:21 AM

The DA likes being in cabinet too much to storm out - they’re politicians after all. If ANC forms GNU with EFF and MK and a few other crazies, it is all over for SA. Most sane people of any race and with some money will leave, even if only to Botswana. The big money left ages ago.

Cunningham Jan 29, 2025, 03:46 PM

The problem of a juniorised newsroom has been glaring on this Act and the poor journalists who never read the Act. the Act replaces the 1975 Act on Expropriation to bring it in line with the Constitution. This has been the process on all Apartheid legislation. The DA was just campaigning. e