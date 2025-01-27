Smear campaign or justice? Behind the police raid on DA's Xanthea Limberg and JP Smith

A “political conspiracy” versus a critical, clear-cut police investigation.

These are the two main countering scenarios stemming from the raid on DA City of Cape Town councillors JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg on Friday, 24 January 2025.

The raid rocked political circles, with different figures calling for their suspension.

More fallout is expected.

‘Defeating the ends of justice’

On Monday, 27 January, the National Coloured Congress plans to lodge a defeating the ends of justice complaint against DA federal chairperson Hellen Zille because, based on her comments to a reporter, she seemed to have known that the raid was imminent.

That suggests information about it might have been leaked.

Also on Monday, an individual arrested on Friday at Cape Town’s Civic Centre where the raid was conducted, is set to appear in court facing a defeating the ends of justice charge.

As for Smith, he has effectively said the raid is part of a high-level smear campaign against him.

And Limberg, in a statement reported on by News24, has said rogue police officers and senior politicians are colluding to defame her because of her proximity to Smith.

Various sources, however, are of the opinion that the initial intent driving investigations that branched out and led up to the raid was based solely on crimefighting.

Politics and policing

Serious issues underpin the raid on Smith and Limberg, and the reactions it has elicited.

A key issue is an investigation focusing on murders, 28s gang accusations and suspected collusion involving City of Cape Town officials.

Read more: SAPS and the City (of Cape Town) — turning tables of suspicions and suspension

Other concerning issues include the overlaps between policing and politics and information leaks from the former arena to the latter.

The raid has also set the scene for more potential fallout between the DA-run City of Cape Town and the South African Police Service (SAPS), widely viewed as an ANC remit.

There has been longstanding friction between the City and the SAPS, with the City wanting more law enforcement functions devolved to it.

But in August 2024 a cooperation agreement between the City, national police and the Western Cape government was signed.

This agreement may now take strain, given what Smith has claimed.

And all of this is developing in the Western Cape, South Africa’s gangsterism capital, where related shootings – and murders – are prevalent.

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille at the National Results Operations Centre during the national elections, at Gallagher Estate in Midrand on 30 May 2024. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

The raid and the arrest

Last week, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said Friday’s raid at the Civic Centre, which, it later turned out, had targeted Smith and Limberg, related to “tender fraud in the construction sector within the City of Cape Town municipality”.

He also said the investigations “emanate from a case that is running before courts”.

Read more: Calls for suspension of Cape Town mayco members JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg after police raid offices

On Sunday, 26 January, Traut confirmed to Daily Maverick that on the day of the raid, also at the Civic Centre, a 30-year-old was arrested for defeating the ends of justice.

“The matter is under investigation and the suspect is due to make his court appearance in Cape Town on Monday morning,” Traut said.

It was not immediately clear what exactly the defeating the ends of justice accusation related to.

The 28s and R1bn tender investigation

Meanwhile, it seems that an aspect of Friday’s raid is linked to a sprawling case against 28s gang boss accused Ralph Stanfield, who is charged with various crimes alongside several others including his wife, Nicole Johnson.

The Stanfield case is connected to another matter in which the main accused is the City of Cape Town’s former human settlements mayoral committee member, Malusi Booi.

Read more: ‘I want to empty a gun in his head’ – chilling affidavit about alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s ‘plans’

Booi’s office was raided in March 2023. He was subsequently suspended and fired, and he resigned as a councillor.

Booi was arrested in September 2024.

According to the State, the case against him and his co-accused involved eight tenders worth more than R1-billion.

Read more: City of Collusion — the gang suspects and ex-officials accused of crafting Cape Town’s real ‘construction mafia’

A draft charge sheet in the case alleged that one of Booi’s co-accused, Siphokazi September, a City human settlements department official who was dismissed in January 2024, used her influence to award tenders to Johnson’s company, Glomix, and other related companies, to benefit herself, Stanfield, Johnson and Booi.

It also alleged that Booi accepted gratifications from Stanfield and in exchange used his influence over tenders.

Booi previously suggested the allegations against him were false and had put his life in danger.

One of Booi’s co-accused, Abdul Kader Davids, was murdered in Cape Town on 20 September 2024, two days after being granted bail.

Cop distrust and infighting

Daily Maverick understands that investigations relating to the Stanfield case and the Booi case, which largely revolves around City of Cape Town issues, have caused tensions in the SAPS.

Some of the tensions are linked to politics, with worries along the lines of some police officers wanting to protect the party they support – stances that could influence investigations and result in specific cops being pulled off probes they are conducting.

It is also understood that different policing units are wary of each other because of concerns that some officers could be aligned to certain suspects.

If a police officer sides with a suspect, that officer can leak information to the suspect, thereby weakening, or even imploding, an investigation.

Read more: Clear and Present Danger: Rogue cop unit could subvert Western Cape police service unless shut down

Suspicions of cops colluding with suspects have cropped up before in the Western Cape.

Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear, who was murdered in September 2020 outside his Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town, had complained to his bosses about such behaviour among some colleagues.

This is where matters involving suspicions of dubious policing bleed into what Smith has claimed.

‘Hit squad’ and ‘slow poison’

In a statement after the raid on his office, he acknowledged there were “many good people” in the police service, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Department of Justice.

“That said, I have been tipped off that some political actors have been working on a smear campaign and have mobilised a political ‘hit-squad’ against me,” Smith said.

He added that he had been alerted to this a few months earlier.

“Apart from these tell-tale warning signs, I have been reliably informed that senior ANC politicians have been briefed by members within SAPS,” Smith claimed.

“In addition, a concerned person has sent me recordings of conversations that, even just at face value, reveals a political conspiracy against me by political office bearers, a private security company, and possibly that of members within SAPS, yet undetermined at this stage if these are past employees or still serving within SAPS still today.”

Smith said an individual in one of the recordings “described the reason for me being targeted simply because I ‘stood in the way of too much’.”

He added: “In this context, the search of my office appears to be a calculated element of the proposed attack, not to find something that should hopefully implicate me in any way, but simply because they know it will create an opening through which they can drip the slow poison of doubt over me, along with unsubstantiated allegations intended to be drawn over a long period, for maximum effect.”

Smith planned to deal with the recordings via the SAPS.

Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson at the Cape Town Regional Court on 16 September 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)

‘Abuse for political gain’

He is no stranger to policing issues – or controversy.

Smith has worked with former SAPS officers who have taken up posts in the City of Cape Town.

In one of those cases, Reynold Talmakkies, a policeman who became a Safety and Security Directorate officer with the City, and who faced various accusations, retired in March 2024 on the day a disciplinary hearing against him was set to proceed.

Meanwhile, Smith has been accused before of working to undermine political opponents.

In 2017 the City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Investigations Unit (SSIU), then known as the Special Investigation Unit, which fell under Smith’s directorate, was reportedly shut down.

Then Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, at the time with the DA, said the unit was overstepping its mandate.

In representations to the DA’s federal executive chair in 2018, De Lille said: “The powers of investigation which the [unit] appear to have accorded to itself, was impermissible and contrary to law.

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

“Alderman Smith used the [unit] contrary to the purpose that it was created for. Moreover, he acted with the intent to undermine his political opponents and this amounts to serious abuse for his own political gain.”

In May 2018, the unit was reinstated, and later that year, De Lille resigned from the DA. She now heads the Good party.

Read more: Police Minister Bheki Cele intervenes amid fresh claims of ‘rogue’ operations in Cape Town cop unit

In 2022 it emerged that the SSIU was under police investigation.

Around that time, the Good party’s Brett Herron, previously a DA councillor, said: “While the term ‘Rogue Unit’ is politically loaded, there is arguably no better description for Cape Town’s SSIU.”

Herron has spoken out about the Smith and Limberg raid and is among those who believe they should be suspended.

“If the investigation involves City matters or corruption, then the group cannot be in office whilst the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

“Their continued presence could impede the investigation or at least give the perception of being in a position to impede.

“The logical and consistent thing to do is to immediately suspend them.”

Ex-Cape Town mayco member Malusi Booi at the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on 13 September 2024. He and his co-accused faced 15 charges including contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, corruption, intimidation, fraud, money laundering and racketeering linked to 11 tenders worth about R850-million awarded to three companies linked to Ralph Stanfield and Nicole Johnson. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Different reactions

DA figures have reacted differently to the Smith and Limberg raid, compared with when Booi’s office was targeted.

After Booi’s office was searched in 2023, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “The SAPS informed me… that the investigation is at an early stage, but is potentially serious and relates to alleged fraud and corruption, and that further details cannot be disclosed at this time.

“As a result, I have suspended Councillor Booi from his position on the Mayoral Committee.”

Following the raid focusing on Smith and Limberg last week, Hill-Lewis said the duo offered their full cooperation with police, but that they did not know about any specific allegations yet.

“I’ve requested an urgent briefing from SAPS to understand the details of this matter and will determine the necessary further actions once this has been received,” he said.

It therefore appears, based on what Hill-Lewis has said, that the SAPS played open cards with him when Booi’s office was raided, but not when officers targeted Smith and Limberg’s offices.

The GOOD Party is concerned about media reports that DA Federal Chair Helen Zille and MMC JP Smith were tipped off ahead of the raids on the Cape Town municipal offices. If Zille and Smith were aware last year, then there’s a potential obstruction of justice, or travesty of… pic.twitter.com/tELcmtbcGA — GOOD (@ForGoodZA) January 25, 2025

However, News24 reported that Zille said Smith approached her late in 2024 about a possible “politically motivated investigation” into him.

This implies that someone from within the SAPS leaked information to an individual, or individuals, in the DA about investigations that led to Friday’s raid.

If there was external knowledge of the SAPS investigation linked to the raid, it legitimises the concerns some cops have – of colleagues leaking information and, regardless of the intent behind the raid, of policing blurring with politics. DM

Caryn Dolley’s explosive new book, Man Alone: Mandela’s Top Cop – Exposing South Africa’s Ceaseless Sabotage, is now available in bookstores and at the Daily Maverick Shop.