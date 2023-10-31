Embattled politician and former Cape Town mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi has resigned as a councillor with immediate effect.

Booi told Daily Maverick he had waited for too long to have his name cleared or at least be charged so he could defend himself.

“It’s almost a year now [since the police raid],” he said. “I feel there has not been enough justice on the matter. I want to live my life now. Obviously I want to clear my name but what’s important is to go on with my life.”

He said he has been working tirelessly to find out who is behind his political demise. “Time will tell,” he said. “I have been trying to find out who is behind this, who wanted to tarnish my name.”

He also revealed to Newzroom Afrika that he received a certificate of appreciation from mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis for the good work he has done in the human settlements directorate. “What is unprecedented at the City: One, none of my USDG (Urban Settlements Development Grant) has ever been turned back. Two, 99.3% of R808-million has been spent. We have made sure that we have delivered for the poor and I will continue to serve South Africans.”

Booi has a farm back home in the Eastern Cape where he said he will spend time and explore other avenues. He also confirmed that he will remain a member of the DA.

He does, however, remain suspended from the party. He missed the recent Cape Metro Region congress where JP Smith was elected chairperson, and is likely to miss the party’s Western Cape congress in two weeks.

Booi’s troubles began when his office was raided on 15 March as part of a fraud and corruption case. He was subsequently suspended from the mayoral committee and then fired from it.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Maverick in May, Booi said: “My life is seriously under threat. People will think that I have something against them, which I don’t. Those who have done this have put my life in danger [based] on allegations that do not exist.”

By people, Booi said he was referring to alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and all those alleged to have given him cash.

Read more in Daily Maverick: DA’s suspended Malusi Booi ‘fears for his life’ after police probe into alleged gangster links

Daily Maverick reported that in a police statement on 15 March – the day Booi’s office was raided – it was alleged that he “received gratification in the form of cash” and that “these cash payments are paid by notorious individuals in the criminal underworld… to facilitate the provision of information regarding the City’s tenders in the Human Settlements Directorate.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member Malusi Booi ‘took cash from gangsters’

Council speaker Felicity Purchase said she could not comment because her office has yet to receive Booi’s resignation letter. “​​Please note that at this stage the Office of the Speaker has not received any formal, signed notice from Cllr. Malusi Booi to inform us of his resignation from the Council.”

Hill-Lewis said the police have been giving him the silent treatment when he has asked for an update on Booi’s case. “I just have to wait for the judicial process to run its course. It is frustrating how long it takes. I do not think it’s fair on us and the person involved.” DM