This article is more than a year old

INTERVIEW

Behind the blackouts — the real story of Joburg’s dysfunctional robots

Daily Maverick asked Johannesburg’s head of mobility Sipho Nhlapo how to fix the city’s traffic light crisis.
Ferial Haffajee
By Ferial Haffajee
27 Jan
Ferial-jhbtrafficlights2 Traffic lights out on the Leslie Avenue and Winnie Mandela Drive intersection in Fourways. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Question: Robots in our city are often in crisis. But the traffic lights in Johannesburg have had a really hard start to the year – everywhere, there are complaints of outages. What has happened?

Answer: There are a number of contributors to traffic signals not functioning as intended.

Technical faults are a key factor, often evidenced by flashing traffic lights. These faults have reduced over the years thanks to the JRA’s efforts, including recabling upgrades at many intersections. However, budget reductions have slowed progress. Additionally, 80% of our traffic light controllers now use a remote monitoring system which reports faults to our teams before the public even notices them.

 

Another major factor is power supply. Traffic lights depend on electricity and outages from Eskom or City Power affect about 31% of lights at any given time, rising to 51% during load shedding. The JRA has partnered with over 40 companies to link traffic signals near their buildings to back-up power, ensuring continuous operation during outages. So far, more than 80 intersections are connected, and another 80 will follow by June this year.

A pedestrian walks past a broken traffic light on the Voortrekker Road and N12 intersection in Alberton. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
A pedestrian walks past a broken traffic light on the Voortrekker Road and N12 intersection in Alberton. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Lastly, theft and vandalism are significant contributors. With over 360 cases currently, vandalism ranges from minor damage to the complete removal of [traffic lights at] intersections. Fixing these requires a huge capital injection – approximately R70-million – and longer repair times due to SAPS involvement. While measures like reducing copper content in cables and prosecuting offenders have helped, public awareness and community responsibility remain crucial.

 

Q: Is the city aware of the impacts on traffic, the economy and citizens’ mental health? There doesn’t seem to be a sense of urgency in addressing these matters.

A: The city is fully aware of these challenges and works continuously to resolve issues within our responsibility. The JRA collaborates with the private sector and academia to explore innovative solutions. Recently, we issued a Request for Information (RFI) to identify ways to combat downtime, and 16 companies responded with ideas we’ll be piloting. This proactive approach aims to relieve congestion for motorists and commuters.

Q: In an interview in November 2024, you said that 83% of the robots managed by the JRA work at any given time on average. Is this still your view, and can you detail how you arrive at this number?

A: As of the second quarter ending December 2024, the number is slightly lower at 80%. This figure is based on technical faults that the JRA is responsible for, such as flashing lights or faulty controllers, and excludes power-related faults, theft and vandalism, which fall outside our direct control. These figures reflect our success in addressing technical issues promptly.

Traffic lights are not working on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and N1intersection in Fourways.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Non-functioning traffic lights at the intersection of Winnie Mandela Drive and the N1 in Fourways.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Q: The most common perception is that more lights are dysfunctional than functional. How can 83% of your intersections be working if this perception exists?

A: This perception often arises because people see non-functional lights during power outages or after vandalism, which are not service delivery failures by the JRA. For example, during load shedding, traffic lights stop working due to power cuts, not because the infrastructure itself is faulty. Similarly, vandalised intersections take longer to repair due to SAPS investigations and insurance claims, which distort the public’s view of JRA performance.

Q: Should we give up on traffic lights? Citizens report that stop signs are replacing lights in some areas. Is this true, and should we accept it?

A: This is not a sustainable option. Signalised intersections are critical for managing traffic, especially with increasing volumes. While four-way stops may seem like a solution, they significantly slow traffic and are impractical in high-traffic areas. As TomTom and Inrix congestion studies show, Johannesburg is not among the most congested cities globally or even in South Africa, which highlights the effectiveness of our traffic management efforts.

Q: You’ve mentioned that 160 intersections have been sponsored by companies. Could you explain how this works and its overall impact?

A: This programme connects traffic signals to back-up power from nearby companies, ensuring they function during outages. So far, companies like Standard Bank and FNB power intersections near their campuses in the CBD, reducing vandalism and maintaining uptime. While this initiative addresses power issues, theft remains a challenge despite private security monitoring in some areas.

Q: Given ongoing power cuts, shouldn’t the lights have back-ups? What is the plan?

A: At one point, we had over 1,400 UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) boxes installed, but theft reduced this number to fewer than 15. Solar panels have also been stolen. While these solutions are not financially viable in their current form, we are exploring compact battery packs and other innovative approaches to improve resilience.

Q: Could you address the list of outages reported and explain the plan for fixing them?

A: More than 60% of the intersections on the list fall under provincial management, which complicates repairs. For example, routes like Malibongwe Drive and Winnie Mandela Drive are managed by the province. JRA is responsible for 2,023 intersections, while the province manages 275, mostly on major roads. Advanced discussions between the provincial MEC and Johannesburg MMC aim to formalise an agreement allowing the JRA to assist with provincial intersections, with funding from the provincial budget. DM

Daily Maverick used ChatGPT to summarise the answers. The transcript was checked by an editor before and after.

Gary Palmer Jan 28, 2025, 07:13 AM

Trying to look for the bright side? there is little positive to say about traffic management in JHB. Non-functioning traffic lights for months, vehicle destroying potholes, contradictory signals endangering lives, vagrants directing traffic whilst authorities submit to these homeless directors too..

Just Jan 28, 2025, 07:14 AM

Absolutely nothing will improve up until the Uni-City changes. The ANC created the conurbation called the Joburg Metro out of 11 separate cities (or local authorities) in the early 2000s for voting hegemony and to be able to control and shift money around. No money and no accountability.

D'Esprit Jan 28, 2025, 07:16 AM

So, they have an 80% working rate for what JRA controls - except as motorists, we're not interested in whose jurisdiction it is: JRA, City Power, Eskom, SAPS, JMPD. All we want is a functional city, not shifting of blame and compartementalising of responsibility. Just make Joburg work.

Get off my lawn Jan 28, 2025, 08:57 AM

100% this. It's not my problem to understand who is responsible for maintaining which robot. It's not my problem to be understanding about this at all - as long as I've paid my rates and taxes, I can reasonably expect the robot to be functional.

Bick Nee Jan 28, 2025, 07:18 AM

Particularly irksome is that at some of these intersections where the lights have been out for years, overweight traffic cops sit 300m down the road and instead of directing traffic and being part of the solution, they lie in wait to fine unsuspecting motorists who fail to come to a complete stop.

Javislumu Jan 29, 2025, 02:30 AM

Thank you! This lie that it has only been a few months or that loadshedding is to blame needs to be quashed. This traffic light issue has been a problem from at least early 2022 at the latest. At least you've seen cops do something about traffic infractions. If anything, they are often guilty!

Lawrence Sisitka Jan 28, 2025, 07:27 AM

It is interesting that at robots which are not working, drivers revert to the unofficial first arrive/first cross, 4-way stop system. And this works remarkably well with people, even taxi drivers, respecting this unwritten law and being amazingly patient and polite! Worth a thought :)

Bruce Gatland Jan 28, 2025, 07:59 AM

Except they don't - taxis just go first.

D'Esprit Jan 28, 2025, 08:54 PM

Tailgated by BMWs and Golfs!

Get off my lawn Jan 28, 2025, 11:52 AM

Gauteng's definitely not the magical place where it works well, but I'd like to see where it does. Here three rows of cars go at once, then one guy who wasn't paying attention, or everyone does the stop-go-stop-go trying to figure out who will go first.

Kevin Potgieter Jan 28, 2025, 07:28 AM

Hear, hear.

Fanie Rajesh Jan 28, 2025, 07:30 AM

And our people still won't vote DA, despite all we see with our own eyes. It beggars belief. If we all just voted DA South Africa would work for all of us.

H***8@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 08:43 AM

I agree with you 100%. Just look at Cape Town, so the DA is the answer to our basic problems.

i***o@w***.com Jan 28, 2025, 01:57 PM

This. The majority in Jhb choose to waste their votes on the ANC and small, rats-and-mice parties. The ultimate reason for traffic lights not working, are the poor choices of the majority at the ballot box.

Gavin Hillyard Feb 3, 2025, 01:51 PM

As Helen said, "People deserve what they voted for". Except only the majority did. Sadly the minority did not.

Michael Thomlinson Jan 29, 2025, 01:19 PM

I travel a lot from PE to Cptn and the difference between the 2 cities is remarkable: PE, same as Jhb, has multiple robots out across the city but I have seen very, very few non functional robots in Cptn. So how do they managed to do it faced with the same set of challenges? Solution is: Vote DA.

Kenneth Nesbitt Jan 28, 2025, 07:37 AM

Where are the Metro police, how many metro police do we have? Should they be directing traffic and not delegate this to insurance company!!!

Bruce Gatland Jan 28, 2025, 08:00 AM

Money changes hands for the right to advertise at intersections

Ifitwalkslikeaduck P Jan 28, 2025, 08:28 AM

JRA are dysfunctional at best. Just lift the main intersection lights to be overhead like a lot in other countries instead of continuing to try and repair poles after every drunken driving weekend of robot skittles. Lift the batteries and solar too and make the poles unclimbable with razor wire.

Peter Van Zyl Jan 28, 2025, 08:30 AM

Joburg Metro refused to allow Security cameras to be linked to residential homes in the suburbs as backup? - now they violate their own rulings re traffic lights. Fire the whole lot of these "useless money sucking politicians" and DO IT NOW!!

chrisf.vz Jan 28, 2025, 09:20 AM

Just more blah blah bullshit.

v***m@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 09:29 AM

Only a single comment: STOP the payment of all rates and taxes. It is clear as day that the monthly dues paid by citizens are misappropriated (read stolen) by the corrupt and criminal cadres and cronies in all the municipal and provincial spheres of government (but nothing is governed).

Chris Roos Jan 28, 2025, 10:02 AM

A lady in my office travel from Roodepoort to Randburg everyday, 13 out of 16 robots do not work. It is more that 83% are not working than working.

R***0@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 10:27 AM

I find it so interesting when city management whose job it is to manage the city always make their problem yours as the rate payer. Nobody in this country accepts or takes responsibility for anything. It's always someone, I've been trying to meet someone for 80 years with out success.

Is there hope South Africa? Jan 28, 2025, 01:38 PM

I agree with you. The saddest part about this is that they think they are actually on top of everything and doing a great job. The first step to rectifying any problem is accepting that you need to make changes and accept responsibility and clearly there is no chance they will do that.

Bradley Barry Jan 28, 2025, 10:42 AM

"Daily Maverick used ChatGPT to summarise the answers. The transcript was checked by an editor before and after." WTF? So it's not actually his words? What's the point of an interview if it's not reported verbatim?

Greeff Kotzé Jan 29, 2025, 04:24 PM

Perhaps the answers were unnecessarily verbose and/or riddled with grammatical errors? No harm in journalists and editors using all of the tools at their disposal, as long as it doesn't involve manufacturing articles out of thin air, inaccuracies, or plagiarism.

Les Thorpe Jan 28, 2025, 10:49 AM

Agreed. Just more waffle without substance.

Wing Nut Jan 28, 2025, 10:49 AM

A WHOLE article when "ANC" would suffice!

Fernando Moreira Jan 28, 2025, 10:51 AM

Vote Da into a stronger position and this crap goes away ... simple !!

Schalk Burger Jan 28, 2025, 10:52 AM

Please do not blame loadshedding for the traffic lights. The design and wiring standards are not best practice. We should have sympathy for people that run time based businesses - like Taxi's where their income is directly affected by the lack of commitment from our city to make things work.

Pieter van de Venter Jan 28, 2025, 10:59 AM

Before the name changes, the robots used to work. Wonder if they feel disrespected now?

D'Esprit Jan 28, 2025, 08:57 PM

???

T'Plana Hath Jan 28, 2025, 11:27 AM

Yassie, if you can dodge potholes as well as you've dodged these questions, Jo'burg definitely is the city for you.

D Rod Jan 28, 2025, 11:34 AM

Yawn. Not our fault. We have a plan. We are on top if it. It is not as bad as you think. Pick ANY government department (except SARS) and you will hear the same crap. The fact is that ANC is unable or unwilling to govern.

A***6@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 11:44 AM

Dear Joe Burgers, You voted for the and ANCriminals, as your preferred service provider, now deal with it. The same as Americans have to deal with Trump. NB. The FULL HOUSE sign is up for WC after thousands of holidaymakers from other provinces preferred not to return to where they came from.

Bick Nee Jan 28, 2025, 05:01 PM

Actually, I didn’t.

D'Esprit Jan 28, 2025, 09:00 PM

I didn't vote ANC. And, nope, if I want to move to Cape Town, I will. But I don't want. Too many smug dreamers who couldn't finish building the top half of a little hill!

Get off my lawn Jan 28, 2025, 11:47 AM

But they have a plan - lowering the speed limit by 10KM/h will fix everything! There's certainly no way the idiot blowing through the dead robot or passing you in the turning lane in the intersection will ignore the speed limit rule as well? In SA, we follow the law! We do, right?

D'Esprit Jan 28, 2025, 09:01 PM

Spot on. Absolutely no respect for road rules in Joburg. Or most of SA for that matter

mustoffakhan Jan 28, 2025, 11:50 AM

Insurance companies would be well within their rights to rejects claims arising from traffic accidents because motorists followed instructions by non-sanctioned 'traffic' persons. You are under NO obligation to follow the instructions of these 'non- traffic' persons.

D'Esprit Jan 28, 2025, 09:13 PM

No, but it does make sense if 95% of other road users are. Nobody saying it's what we want, just what makes sense.

DJ Grant Jan 28, 2025, 11:51 AM

The number of robots knocked down by motorists needs mention. Every Monday the weekend carnage is evident, robots like fallen soldiers disabling entire intersections. It's as if it's an assassination campaign - perhaps a sport - or just an indication of the number of bought licenses on the roads.

User Jan 28, 2025, 12:05 PM

Chatgpt? You're surely joking. Fire all your journalists then. This interview is rendered completely misleading and fake. If the interviewee's answers are summarised, it glosses over and cuts out the actual words and replaces them with a smooth slide to the point.

Glen Mollink Jan 28, 2025, 12:42 PM

Clearly the vandalism seems to be a huge issue. Are these robots connected? I heard data cards were being stolen out of them. If the city is not fixing robots that were damaged by vandalism then who is?

Betsy Kuhn Jan 28, 2025, 12:55 PM

Nothing new, everything the ANC is in charge off turns into SH***

Betsy Kuhn Jan 28, 2025, 12:56 PM

Everything the ANC is in Charge of...turns into SH**

Wing Nut Jan 28, 2025, 12:57 PM

This whole article could be summed up in one word; ANC.

b***n@t***.co.za Jan 28, 2025, 01:08 PM

The images say it all. Nothing is maintained, but we still pay rates. Maybe one day Robots will replace useless Cadres!

D***s@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 01:10 PM

I literally thought South Africa has deployed actual robots which are now damaged. Took me a while to realize this was referring to traffic lights lol!

T'Plana Hath Jan 30, 2025, 02:28 PM

LOL, tell me you are not South African without *telling* me you are not South African! (I'm laughing with you, not at you, ne?) If I told you, 'The nappies and serviettes are in the boot and the biltong is in the cubby hole', what would you be looking for - and where?

d***e@g***.com Feb 2, 2025, 01:50 PM

On the other hand,if someone said "your trainers are in the pick-up, next your mobile"

d***e@g***.com Feb 2, 2025, 01:50 PM

Shippy Jan 28, 2025, 01:24 PM

In their haste to claw more &amp; more rates, the municipality has made individual developers pay for the traffic lights at each new development - which then immediately become the property of the JRA. And they havn't increased their capacity at the same rate!

Eus de Clerk Jan 28, 2025, 01:31 PM

Sounds about right. En perdedrolle is vye.

David Polovin Jan 28, 2025, 02:27 PM

Everything wrong but the real reason: administrative incompetence and corruption. DM unable to say that. Why?

Notfor Sissies Jan 28, 2025, 04:37 PM

How to turn one of the worlds richer cities into a third world mess? Easy...just vote ANC! They'll sort it out in no time. In fact, they're so good, they can do it to an entire country! Who needs traffic lights when most don't have legit licenses. And remember ANC = Another Night with Candles.

Mike Jan 28, 2025, 04:56 PM

"Daily Maverick used ChatGPT to summarise the answers" reading the answers is perfect proof that ChatGPT and LLM's in general hallucinate!

g***s@y***.com Jan 28, 2025, 05:01 PM

The GPG won't repair robots. I think there isn't any money left for repairs as too much was wasted on cameras &amp; safety wardens- great for media attention but wasteful if basics like robots cannot be safeguarded.

H***w@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 05:28 PM

What lies about the electricity, as we haven’t had loadshedding in over 300 days. Some lights have not been working in Fourways and Sandton for months, they get fixed and break after a week. Not worth getting my hopes up when I see homeless people directing traffic, where are the police.

Javislumu Jan 29, 2025, 02:37 AM

You are being to gracious... A week? More like a day. There are stretches of William Nicol/Winnie Mandela Drive which have been completely dead for months.

Alley Cat Jan 29, 2025, 08:39 AM

One word. Bullshit!!!

tshiggo Jan 29, 2025, 08:47 AM

Would like to see a follow-up article where DM have interviewed SAPS and the NPA about how many scrap yard dealers have been shut down and their assets seized, how many scrap yard dealers have been prosecuted and how many are sitting behind bars. I suspect the article might only be a paragraph long

1***l@g***.com Jan 29, 2025, 09:25 AM

The reason is we remove PROPER mayors and people in leader positions and replace them with ANC tjommies, we stash cash under our couches and we steal from our own people, we even took their health, now we are about to take their land! Well done Ramapoesa!

P C Hem Jan 29, 2025, 09:31 AM

Bizarre that their figures for functioning traffic lights exclude power outage, theft and vandalism. In other words if 99% of the lights are not functioning because of these factors and 1% was functioning, they would say that 100% are functioning.

M. E Jan 29, 2025, 09:58 AM

A major factor is certainly vandalism. Since loadshedding and the introduction of "hobo cops" / homeless traffic cops, it's simply not good for business for the traffic lights to be working.

s***n@g***.com Jan 29, 2025, 12:55 PM

It must be remembered that 3 lights flashing in a sequence is not different literally first thing we learnt in electrical engineering... it would be extremely easy to sure robot keep working with modern technology they are just reluctant to implementing these changes

g***e@g***.com Jan 29, 2025, 04:39 PM

The country is ? sick...

Tony Noble Jan 29, 2025, 09:04 PM

My experience this morning east along Hendrik Potgieter to Constantia Kloof was around 20% of robots working. Some robots have been off for months. So Mr Nhlapo is either ill informed or deliberately fudging the numbers. Heaven forbid they learn from City of Cape Town how to manage a large metro.

Lian van den Heever Feb 2, 2025, 06:52 PM

What is the plan of action ? And when will the plan kick off ?

Jacques Wessels Feb 8, 2025, 07:08 PM

It is no use complaining especially individually. The solution is to take action by joining apolitical civil organisations &amp; get actively involved eg rate payers, neighbourhood watches etc. Take accountability!