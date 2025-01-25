The Gaza deal under a Trump dispensation; what the Expropriation Bill means for South Africans

The Weekend Wrap

As Trump 2.0 dawns, new possibilities open up for peace in the Middle East. What does the Expropriation Bill hold in store for South Africans? And if all goes to plan, Joburg City Library will soon be open again — all in this weekend's wrap.

Described by The Economist as ‘the world’s most important prisoner’; by The Guardian as ‘the most popular Palestinian leader alive; and by multiple news organisations as the ‘Palestinian Mandela’, Marwan Barghouti appears to be favoured by the majority of Palestinians as the man they want as their elected leader.

By Kevin Bloom

The announcement on Thursday, 24 January 2025 that President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Expropriation Bill into law has drawn expressions of concern and legal threats. But what does it actually mean?

By Rebecca Davis

Choosing those who will represent us through regular elections is the foundation for any democratic dispensation, however, that is only the beginning of giving effect to the will of the people.

By Nadia Gava

Policies on Africa pursued by global powers, articulated at key forums like Davos, need to be underpinned by sound premises and fair representations. The costs of not doing so are too high – for everyone.

By Terence McNamee and Moky Makura

The Johannesburg City Library’s shelves are stacked with 1.5 million books — gathering dust and untouched by readers since 2021. This may change at the end of February.

By Nonkululeko Njilo

Daily Maverick previously uncovered possible links between fugitive ‘cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova and Cape Town. Last year, new clues sparked speculation that Ignatova, wanted globally for her OneCoin cryptocurrency scam, may have been hiding in South Africa. Watch the video.

By Caryn Dolley

Gone are the days when flashy salaries and office perks were enough to lure top talent. In 2025, employees are demanding more: balance, growth and purpose. It is not just about where you work – it is about why you stay.

By Kara le Roux





Play here.

Sent to Upington to cover a murder case 41 years ago, two urbanites find themselves in the company of a local newspaper legend.

By Chris Marais

Wild spaces are shrinking steadily across the world, raising fears about their long-term future. Three new publications provide some insight into Africa’s conservation high points and potholes.

By Tony Carnie

