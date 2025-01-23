Why workers stay — lessons from 2025’s best employers in SA

A study by Social Market Way, a digital marketing agency specialising in search engine optimisation, has revealed the companies that are mastering this era of workplace culture, earning loyalty and satisfaction from their employees.

Its study analysed 100 companies from the UK and the US, ranking the top 50 based on employee satisfaction and company culture. Topping the list are Adobe, Anglo American and Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

But it is not only global corporations leading the way. Closer to home, South Africa’s top employers are setting new standards for employee satisfaction.

South Africa’s standout employers

Each year the Top Employers Institute identifies organisations that are transforming workplace culture through innovative human resources practices, inclusivity and employee support.

With a presence in more than 120 countries, the institute evaluates companies against standards in 20 categories, including employee wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, and leadership development.

Here is a closer look at South Africa’s top players in the institute’s 2025 rankings and what sets them apart.

Connections that last

Ranked as Africa’s number-one employer, Vodacom Group has embraced a “C.A.R.E” culture – compassion, acceptance, respect and empathy.

The telecommunications giant has introduced progressive policies that support employees at every stage of their lives, including expanded family leave and wellness programmes. One of its most ambitious initiatives is the Digital Skills Hub, which aims to train one million young Africans for the digital economy by 2027.

“We believe that the wellbeing of our employees contributes directly to our ability to fulfil our purpose of connecting to a better future,” said Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. “We are cultivating a workplace where people feel valued, empowered and inspired to reach their full potential.”

Investing in people

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa’s (CCBA) “people-first” philosophy is the driving force behind the company’s employee loyalty.

“We have a people-first culture that ensures unparalleled professional development for our valued employees,” CCBA’s chief people and culture officer, Natasa Prodanovic, said.

As Africa’s largest Coca-Cola bottling partner, with operations in 15 countries, CCBA wants to be the “employer of choice for professionals with a desire to learn and grow”.

Driving the automotive industry

For the third consecutive year, Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA) has been recognised as a leader in South Africa’s automotive industry.

Climbing from fifth to third place on the Top Employers List, the company attributes its success to a sustained focus on innovation, sustainability and employee engagement.

“This achievement [...] serves as a powerful motivation to continuously improve our people practices in order to offer an exceptional, sustainable work environment for our employees,” Tebogo Shuma, group chief human resources at DTSA, said, “because our employees make us.”

Insuring employee satisfaction

South Africa’s largest short-term insurer, Santam, continues to dominate its sector, ranking fifth overall, with nine consecutive years of recognition and holding the top spot among 11 certified insurance companies.

“At Santam we firmly believe that investing in our people is central to our mission of delivering outstanding service,” Norah Sehunoe, executive head of human capital at Santam, said.

What makes a great workplace in 2025?

“It’s no longer enough for companies to be offering competitive salaries and basic benefits alone,” Yassin Aberra, CEO of Social Market Way, said.

Employees are asking for more than a paycheque. They want workplaces that prioritise individual potential and community. Companies that fail to meet these expectations are prone to face high turnover and disengagement, Aberra added.

Many job hunters in 2025 will look for companies that prioritise culture, community and development. The best employers understand that their relationship with employees is not transactional but transformational. DM