First phase of refurbished Johannesburg City Library set to open soon

Four years after closing its doors due to structural issues including water damage and leaks, the Johannesburg City Library is preparing to reopen in stages. The first phase of the reopening is scheduled for the end of February and prioritises the ground floor and children’s reading section.

The full restoration and reopening, which will include the completion of the second phase of operations, particularly the basements and upper floors, is expected to be finished by June. This was revealed by the city’s executive mayor, Dada Morero, on Thursday during a site inspection.

Plastic sheets cover book shelves at the Johannesburg City Library. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The cost of the refurbishment is a contentious issue.

When Daily Maverick sought clarification on Thursday, Themba Mathibe, the CEO of the Johannesburg Development Agency, said the entire refurbishment would cost R54-million, with approximately R15-million already spent.

However, this figure contradicts statements made by senior development manager Amogelang Kgoathe in August 2024. Kgoathe said the first phase alone of the project had cost R19.2-million, with an additional R6-million for the project fee. This phase included roof repairs, gutter and downpipe work, minor fire service updates and some lighting installations, as reported by Daily Maverick’s Ferial Haffajee.

Mathibe said the agency was hoping to complete the work below the budgeted R54-million.

The city said work done thus far includes:

Water tank installation. The foundation for the first water tank is 98% complete. This pressurised system ensures reliable water flow for fire safety, meeting South African national standards;

The foundation for the first water tank is 98% complete. This pressurised system ensures reliable water flow for fire safety, meeting South African national standards; Lighting upgrades. Lighting has been modernised across all floors, with 90% of the work complete. These upgrades create an improved environment for reading, research and study; and

Lighting has been modernised across all floors, with 90% of the work complete. These upgrades create an improved environment for reading, research and study; and Fire safety compliance. Specialised pumps have been procured to address fire safety non-compliance issues. Rigorous testing is under way to ensure the sprinkler system and fire hydrants maintain optimal pressure, even when the municipal water supply falls short.

“Through these restoration efforts, we are reigniting a beacon of knowledge and opportunity for our residents. Our commitment to safety, accessibility and functionality ensures this treasured resource will once again serve as a welcoming space for all,” said Mathibe.

The Johannesburg City Library houses approximately 1.5 million books and has about 120 workstations with free WiFi. After its refurbishment, the library will introduce a roving team of librarians, coding classes, visual libraries, online information systems and an electoral newspaper archive.

Engineer Wynand Dreyer walks in the basement of the Johannesburg City Library. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Non-compliance report

The library’s closure followed a non-compliance report issued by the city’s emergency management services in 2022 and another in 2024. The reports stemmed from poor management and inadequate maintenance of fire safety and other systems by the city’s community development department.

Water stains in the basement of the Johannesburg City Library. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

After several hurdles, construction started in September 2023, beginning with internal electrical reticulation, followed by upgrades to the air-conditioning and heating systems.

Between April 2023 and March 2024, all work at the library ground to a halt. This was because the Johannesburg Development Agency increased the scope of work and needed to satisfy the Municipal Finance Management Act requirements.

Throughout the closure students, academics and civil rights organisations took to the streets to protest, demanding that the city reopen the library. They also launched a petition in which they argued that the library’s continued closure was depriving citizens of their fundamental right to access knowledge.

On Thursday, city officials maintained that the library’s continued closure was necessary because the building was unsafe.

While officials have finally set a date for the reopening, crime in the inner city remains a significant concern.

In response to this, Morero said his administration had been making progress in certain precincts where it was using cameras to target criminals and it continued to deploy law enforcement officials. DM