Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

This article is more than a year old

ANALYSIS

Ceasefire hardball — the Gaza deal, the ‘Palestinian Nelson Mandela’ and the one-state solution

Described by The Economist as ‘the world’s most important prisoner’; by The Guardian as ‘the most popular Palestinian leader alive; and by multiple news organisations as the ‘Palestinian Mandela’, Marwan Barghouti appears to be favoured by the majority of Palestinians as the man they want as their elected leader.
Kevin Bloom
By Kevin Bloom
23 Jan
Ceasefire Hardball: The Gaza deal Illustrative image : Sources | Nelson Mandela. (Photo: Getty Images) | Destroyed buildings in Gaza. (Photo: Mohammed Saber / EPA-EFE) | President Donald Trump. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker / EPA-EFE/) | Steve Witkoff. (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA-EFE) | Marwan Barghouti. (Photo: David Silverman / EPA-EFE) | Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) | Elon Musk. (Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP)

According to media outlets across the political spectrum, the ceasefire in Gaza was negotiated by Steve Witkoff, a New York dealmaker who is known to be one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted friends.

For now, the finer points of the deal support the fact that it’s all business — Zionism, it appears, may be losing its hold over the US administration.

Into the breach, remarkably, may come a scenario in which Israeli Jews and Palestinians are required to co-exist in a single democratic state. Sound familiar? As it turns out, the Palestinians have a Madiba of their own, Marwan Barghouti.

On being hated

“As racist as you were,” said Gideon Levy, “I was more, because I was brought up here, and you were not brought up here.”

It was 14 January 2025, around 24 hours before the official announcement of the Gaza ceasefire, and Levy, Israel’s most notorious hard-left Jewish journalist was in conversation with Peter Beinart, one of the most notorious hard-left Jewish journalists in the United States. The platform for the discussion was The Beinart Notebook, the latter’s personal Substack video channel, which had arrived in my inbox with a subject line that said it all: “Gideon Levy on Being Hated”.

I had, of course, clicked on the link instantly. For the last 10 minutes, spurred on by Beinart, Levy had been providing a potted history of his journey from an ardent young Zionist to his status, at age 71, as the paramount native-born critic of the Israeli nationalist ideology.

As a boy in Tel Aviv in the late 1950s and early ’60s, Levy was surrounded by Holocaust survivors. His parents, he said, had fled Europe as refugees in 1939. Although he had been brought up in a non-political home, he remembered himself as a “good boy” who believed in the Zionist ideal and had no compunctions about joining the military.

Up until the age of 25, he had never heard the word “Nakba”; as a young man, he had fully subscribed to the notion that “the Arabs, the Muslims” wanted to drive all Jews into the sea.

“We wanted peace, because we say ‘shalom’,” recalled Levy, in a quip that stressed the blindness of the paradigm. “Nobody told us that they say ‘salaam’.”

He was already in his mid-thirties, Levy continued, when it first dawned on him that the paradigm may have been compromising his faculty of sight.

One day in the late 1980s, as a reporter for the Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz, Levy found himself in the West Bank on what appeared to be an “incidental” story about uprooted olive trees. There was something about the experience that drew him back for a few more visits, he said, until suddenly he was confronted with a pair of incontrovertible facts: first, “the real drama of Israel” was in the Occupied Territories; second, there was almost nobody from the Hebrew press on the beat.

Gradually, said Levy, he decided to dedicate his career to “covering the occupation”; over time, his political position shifted in increments towards the left. “Separating with Zionism, those are very painful decisions,” he informed Beinart. “They were not made in one day.”

But still, Beinart had been pushing for a “particular moment” in Levy’s process, an experience that may have counted as a “revelation”. And, as it turned out, much later in his career, Levy had travelled on a press junket to South Africa.

“This was the turning point in which I understood that I have to get out of the closet,” he said. “For many years I spoke about the two-state solution, knowing that it will never happen… I cheated myself, because I knew that nobody is going to evacuate those hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers [from the territories]. Without their evacuation, there is no two-state solution.

“So this trip to South Africa, it made me believe in the one-state solution, in the way that the unthinkable should be thinkable. I remember before the fall of the apartheid system, and even after, everyone saying there will be a terrible bloodbath. And I remember two moments, I remember a white beggar at a junction in Johannesburg, and I remember someone I met, a black guy, who had a white secretary.”

From there, the discussion landed on the aforementioned exchange about inherited racism, with Levy insisting that Beinart couldn’t compete. The two men were laughing, relaxed, at ease, as if the shedding of their Zionist prejudices had entailed the lifting of a great weight.

For me, against the news that a ceasefire in Gaza was imminent, it all felt deeply significant. For starters, since very few others in the Jewish world were daring to draw the comparison, the citing of the South African example was an exceptionally bold move.

Throughout the hour-long interview, Levy and Beinart would return to the democratic transition in our country, in mutual acknowledgement that here was an instance where full-scale racial bloodshed had been averted.

Although, to a South African ear, Levy’s reference to white beggars and secretaries may have sounded naïve, there was nothing about the thrust of their conversation that was guileless. As highly experienced journalists, both men could point to the similarities as well as the differences — Beinart, in fact, was raised in the US by leftist South African parents, and has written extensively on how his upbringing shaped his consciousness.

Then, as if to amplify the significance in light of the impending ceasefire, there was the hatred that both men had drawn from their respective Jewish communities since the Hamas attack. Beinart, as the interviewer, did not let on that he had consistently been branded a “kapo” (a Jewish prisoner functionary in the Nazi concentration camps) for his views — instead, he encouraged Levy to take the reins.

There were a few brief stories that Levy told, but only one with his characteristically resigned smile. Early every morning as he was heading out on his run, he said, the same woman would pass him on the route and shout the word “boged” (Hebrew for “traitor”) before speeding off.

“That’s the beginning of my day,” he remarked drily.

More serious, as he had already informed Beinart, he had recently been physically threatened in a small town near the airport, where it was family custom that his son would visit the famous local shwarma joint before boarding a flight.

“It was really disturbing,” said Levy. “All of a sudden, there was a big circle around us. The first one recognises me and starts screaming, and then he calls, ‘Come, come, see who is dining here.’ Then he started to scream to the owners, ‘How do you feed this man?’ And then came the sentence which I will never forget: ‘You are a Nazi. You know why you are a Nazi? Because you care about the children of Gaza’.”

As a journalist first and foremost, Levy — who was extremely fortunate to escape the mob — turned the incident into an instructive and scathing piece, published in Ha’aretz on 5 January. If he was right about the South African example, it occurred to me, it would one day stand as testament to a nation that had lost its soul.

Of terrorists and peacemakers  

In the third week of January, leading up to the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States, every Middle East watcher worth their salt was reading up on Steve Witkoff.

A New York Jewish businessman and consummate dealmaker who had made his fortune in real estate, Witkoff had recently been appointed Trump’s envoy to the Middle East. Major media outlets from across the political spectrum were quick to catch on — the impending Gaza ceasefire was being driven, they had learnt, by Witkoff’s hardball negotiation style.

On 19 January, NBC News reported the statements of a Trump transition official with “direct knowledge” of Witkoff’s role in the process.

“Remember, there’s a lot of people, radicals, fanatics, not just from the Hamas side, from the right wing of the Israeli side, who are absolutely incentivised to blow this whole deal up,” said the transition official.

“If we don’t help the Gazans, if we don’t make their life better, if we don’t give them a sense of hope, there’s going to be a rebellion.”

The day before, on 18 January, Al Jazeera had published an analysis that — for the first time in 15 months — had been cautiously optimistic about a US government official. Quoting Zaha Hassan, a political analyst and fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Al Jazeera noted that Witkoff’s history of business dealings with the Gulf states had set him up as a “good broker for regional peace”.

Hassan said: “Given Trump’s desire in realising a Saudi-Israeli normalisation agreement and the Saudi requirement that such a deal would have to include a Palestinian state or an irreversible path to one, some hope exists that Trump, unlike Biden, will use the leverage of the office of the presidency in the service of a true ‘deal of the century’.”

And so, set against the backdrop of the dehumanisation and the hatred, a brand-new possibility began to take shape. The crux, it appeared, was that ideology had left the building. Where Biden was a self-proclaimed Zionist, Trump didn’t seem to give a damn — his loyalty was to the deal, and to “America First”.

“My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier,” Trump declared in his inauguration address on 20 January, after legitimately taking the credit for the release of three Israeli hostages the day before.

Still, perhaps more so than ever, on this night he was also the master showman, a concealer of his hand. If Zionists were feeling comforted by the fact that family members of the remaining hostages had been granted pride-of-place in the hall, they would also have to contend with the following statement of Potus 47:

“We will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars we end, and, perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into.”

I, for one, could feel the ideologies melting away. While there was no doubt that Trump would bring on apocalyptic human suffering with his environmental and immigration policies, not to mention his collapse of the international rule of law, on this point at least the good omens were all there. Because, that very same evening, Elon Musk had exploded a red-line ideology way up into the stars.

During his own speech on inauguration night, as it so happened, Musk had treated the global audience to what German Jews had deemed a full-blown Nazi salute.

Pro-Israel Twitter, led by Ben Shapiro, descended into existential chaos — we were all “f***ing idiots,” Shapiro suggested, because look, here was a picture of him and Musk at Auschwitz. The Anti-Defamation League, meanwhile, which had once been the US’s strongest bulwark against anti-Semitism, dismissed the salute as no more than an “awkward gesture”.

If Musk was simply trolling us, I thought, that was more than okay. The genuine upshot, the way I saw it, was that it was now beginning to matter much less that Beinart was being smeared as a kapo and Levy as a Nazi. In this strange new world, whatever horrors or liberations it brought, there was at least one thing that was becoming increasingly clear — the practice of name-calling was losing its sting.

This brought us back full circle to the power brokers and the realpolitik, a framework that — again, if Trump himself was to be believed — was about no more and no less than the arithmetic of the deal. What, then, were some of the hidden equations in the Witkoff deal?

As it turned out, over in Israel, while all of this was going down, the Benjamin Netanyahu-supporting Channel 14 was having a private meltdown about the end of the slaughter in Gaza. With a conservative estimate of almost 50,000 dead, and no hospitals or universities left standing, the “Bibistim” were not done with their campaign of revenge. Witkoff, the channel alleged, was “working for Qatar”.

Channel 14, it occurred to me, may have been suitably nervous — if Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states had agreed to normalise relations with Israel in return for the promise of Palestinian statehood, both the channel and the Israeli prime minister were in danger of becoming extinct.

But there was a glaring inconsistency. As one of the executive orders he signed on his first day in office, according to Reuters, Trump “rescinded sanctions imposed by the former Biden administration on far-right Israeli settler groups and individuals accused of being involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank”.

In other words, or so it appeared, Trump had no intention of forcing the expulsion of Jewish settlers from what was theoretically the heart of the Palestinian state. Regarding the deep expertise of Levy, as outlined above, how could he then reasonably expect to preside over a roadmap to a two-state solution?

It was, as they say, a head-scratcher.

The most immediate explanation was that Trump, via Witkoff, had been bluffing about Palestinian statehood. But this was unlikely, given what a cold war with the Gulf states would do to the global oil market.

Then there was the possibility that Trump was simply exacting revenge on Biden; that a few months down the line, when the Gaza deal hit its third stage, he would reinstate the sanctions and begin to expel the settlers. But this assumed that Trump was bluffing, in his inauguration speech, about wars that the US would “never get into”.

The most unthinkable option, it therefore seemed to me, might have been placed (secretly, for now) on the table.

Had someone perhaps whispered something in Trump’s ear about the one-state solution? For the US and the Gulf states, which would presumably have to foot the bill for the peacekeeping buffer between the two entities (over and above whatever it would cost to rebuild Gaza), was this perhaps the cheapest solution?

If so, it occurred to me, it may have been a plan audacious enough to appeal to Trump. It was all wild conjecture, of course, but maybe Potus 47 had an ace up his sleeve. Maybe, just maybe, he had been thinking about Marwan Barghouti, the “Palestinian Mandela” who had been languishing in an Israeli maximum security prison since 2002.

Still chosen after all these years

“Now, you might be wondering, how can you compare a convicted murderer to Nelson Mandela?” asked Mehdi Hasan, the US’s most notorious leftist Muslim journalist, on the evening of 18 January. “The ‘terrorist’ title? Who cares, Israel calls every Palestinian they don’t like a ‘terrorist’. The US called Nelson Mandela a ‘terrorist’ and had him on a ‘terrorist watch list’ right up until 2008. But the murder convictions, on the face of it, are bad.”

As had become my habit in recent months, I had been watching Hasan on Zeteo, the online platform he had launched in response to what he considered the skewed Western coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. As part of that night’s segment, Hasan had provided his viewers with a brief character assessment of Barghouti, including the fact that he was a “unifying, younger leader with charisma, credibility, popular support and the ability to negotiate peace with Israel and end the illegal occupation.”

Described by The Economist as “the world’s most important prisoner”, by The Guardian as “the most popular Palestinian leader alive,” and by multiple news organisations as the “Palestinian Mandela,” Barghouti — said Hasan — had been chosen by the majority of Palestinians in a number of polls as the man they wanted as their elected leader.

“Being popular and being in prison, by the way, isn’t the only thing that Barghouti has in common with the late Nelson Mandela,” added Hasan. “Like him, Barghouti has spent decades working towards uniting his people under one banner, even agreeing to a two-state solution in order to end the occupation and the conflict with Israel.

“As an analysis by Al Jazeera last year noted, it may well be Barghouti’s commitment to a two-state solution that presents the most significant threat to an Israeli government seemingly determined to backtrack upon the agreements it undertook in Oslo in the 1990s. That commitment comes despite Barghouti being subjected to Israeli terror and violence for most of his life.”

Of course, at the time I was watching the segment, Trump had not yet lifted the sanctions on the violent Jewish settlers in the West Bank. But while, two days later, the board for peace-making would be flipped, at least one thing had remained the same since 2002 — Barghouti’s convictions for murder.

And here, although Hasan acknowledged that Barghouti was “no pacificist” — like Mandela, who had early on in his career sensed the necessity of an “armed struggle,” the Palestinian was far from ingenuous — there was, according to the journalist, a lot more going on beneath the surface.

The “red flags” were numerous, Hasan stated, beginning with the fact that the Israelis had been trying to kill Barghouti since long before they had convicted him of any crimes. Barghouti had also been captured by Israeli forces and kept incommunicado for a month (red flag number two); subjected to torture and “false information leaks that claimed he confessed to the crimes he was accused of” (red flag number three); and had faced trial in Tel Aviv although he had been arrested in the occupied West Bank, in direct contravention of the Geneva Conventions (red flag number four).

“His speeches in court were far from those of a violent criminal,” Hasan clarified. “Nor were they Hamas-style calls for the destruction of Israel.”

At this point, one of those long-ago speeches was shown to the viewer, and it was indeed a plea for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

“But it never mattered what Barghouti said in court nor what defence he presented,” Hasan added, “because his verdict was decided before the trial even began. He knew it, which is why he was silent for the majority of the trial and refused to recognise the authority of Israel’s courts.”

By journalistic measures alone, I was thinking as I came to the end of the segment, this was an astounding piece — expertly presented with a clear narrative line; every statement of fact backed up by incontrovertible documentary evidence.

The substance, though, was the true shocker. Not only had Barghouti been in prison for almost 23 years, four years less than Mandela upon his release, but, according to his son — whom Hasan interviewed in the second part of the segment — he had remained “always present, always positive, always optimistic”.

As of this writing, Israel was still refusing to release Barghouti as part of the prisoners-for-hostages swap negotiated by Witkoff. To me and countless others, the reason for the refusal was obvious. But just as economic pressures, more than anything else, had ensured the release of Mandela in 1989, it was possible that the equations of the Witkoff deal would eventually ensure the release of Barghouti.

Again, what counted in the “Palestinian Mandela’s” favour was that — after a long succession of US administrations in thrall to the Zionist state — ideology had finally left the building.

How, then, would Israelis cope with such an event? How would the millions of Zionist Jews in the diaspora cope with such unthinkable developments?

The answer, for starters, was that Barghouti wasn’t Hamas; he was a member of Fatah, with whom the Israelis may have successfully negotiated had Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin not been assassinated by a messianic Zionist zealot in 1995. Then, of course, there were the answers of Beinart and Levy, who were looking to the South African democratic transition for guidance.

“Again and again, people don’t believe me,” the 71-year-old Levy informed Beinart. “I’m travelling now over 35 years, at least once a week in the occupied territories… At least once a week I go to the grassroots, victims of the occupation, not politicians, not intellectuals. Simple people, who yesterday lost their son, who lost their house, who lost their parents … and I can tell you that, again and again, I hear a desire for living together. But in normal terms, with dignity and equality.”

Beinart was in full agreement. “Yes, I identify with that so much,” said the younger journalist. “I am always being told that I am naïve about Palestinians by people who never talk to Palestinians … it reminds me of the white South Africans I grew up with [in the United States], they were all experts on black South Africans. I was thinking, ‘Where does this expertise come from?’”

The key question for Beinart, though, was reflective of my question above — would Israeli Jews ever consent to live in the united, equal and fully democratic state of Levy’s most cherished journalistic dreams?

“You cannot judge the future according to the conditions of the present,” said Levy. “Now, I hardly know one Israeli Jew who will be ready for this. If you tell them maybe the prime minister will be Palestinian, they leave the next day. But you know, what you are saying about South Africa is so true, finally the white ones stayed. Most of them, and again, I don’t want to romanticise South Africa, but most of the white people stayed.” DM

Read more by Kevin Bloom on the conflict in the Middle East:

 

Comments

Loading your account…
Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 23, 2025, 10:15 PM

Free lesson for all those who think it started October 7 and dream it will end with the ceasefire, the genocide although in a small scale is closed continuing unabated in the Wesbank, the propaganda of the USA being a custodian of international law has been exposed, the colonization never stopped

Hennie26 Jan 24, 2025, 07:28 AM

Free history lesson in return: yes it didn't start on Ocotber 7. How about it started in 1948 when the UN reolved to establish the state of Israel, which the Palestinians immediately rejected and launched a war, literally calling for the killing of all Jews ?

k.v.schie Jan 24, 2025, 08:52 AM

It was never the UN's land to give away.

User Jan 24, 2025, 09:20 AM

It was restored to the true owners. The entire planet can jump up and down, the state of Israel is there to stay. The country was rebuilt to a first world state since 1948, and the land (before the return of the true owners) was a barren wasteland with no official statehood or capital.

d***y@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 10:29 AM

Wow. This is out of Zionist handbook. Hollywood Jews have done a great job.

megapode Jan 24, 2025, 10:37 AM

Not true. If it was a barren wasteland then what were those Jewish activists attacking? Tel Aviv was an active port in 1946 already, and Jewish extremists attacked British servicemen there. In 1947 they used a car bomb on a police station in Haifa. This is not all they did.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 24, 2025, 10:59 AM

And they only had to drive three quarters of a million of the land's true generational owners out of their villages and into camps to achieve it...

D Rod Jan 24, 2025, 11:23 AM

Maybe you should consider what Gabor Mate has to say about that. He is one of the most admired bona-fide jew who had a courage to consider both sides of the story.

Hidden Name Jan 24, 2025, 11:56 AM

Good grief. Dexter: Lies. Rodney: Lies. Seriously guys. Read a flipping history book, and stop spouting bs propaganda perpetuating lies as truth. Its a nauseating habit.

John P Jan 24, 2025, 08:27 PM

The true owners? According to whom? The Christian world?

User Jan 24, 2025, 09:36 PM

John P. History.

N***i@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 11:37 PM

Exact same kind of a situation as in the case of Siuth Africa. The benevolent imperialists build it to a first world state, that is full of hatred, apartheid and racism in the end

Penny Philip Jan 24, 2025, 10:05 AM

Read up WHY the Arabs (not just Palestinians) rejected Israeli independence. Pre &amp; incl 1948, Israel's militias (Palmach/Stern Gang/ Irgun/Hagannah) were committing massacres, bombings &amp; forcibly expropriating Palestinian land causing approx 780,000 Palestinians to flee Israel.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 24, 2025, 02:02 PM

selective amnesia

John P Jan 24, 2025, 08:26 PM

The UN at the time consisted of 56 members today there are 193. It was not exactly representative of the world. 33 voted in favour of the establishment of Israel none of them Arabic. Why would the Arab world have to accept this minority decision?

N***i@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 11:32 PM

As was to be expected. Palestine hadn't yet healed from Imperialist occupation when more than half of their land was permanently allocated to a nation with population less than half of them.

dov Jan 24, 2025, 09:05 AM

Ask yourself why the Westbank is called the "WestBank" the WestBank of what river and the WestBank of what country. ( spoiler ) The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Secondly this is a new one, a "small scale genocide " it is right up there with parking violations genocide

Pieter van de Venter Jan 25, 2025, 07:47 AM

Rather go back about 5,000 years. Who lived on the land then? It is idiotic as the idea locally that a black person arriving jn the country in 2024 has more rights that my family that arrived in 1694. The clarity of politics.

d***y@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 10:02 AM

What is taken by conquest , gives the displaced the right to recover that land by conquest.

Nic Tsangarakis Jan 24, 2025, 01:17 AM

What an amazingly interesting piece of journalism. Thank you Kevin. For all his glaring weaknesses, Trump deserves (in my books) a Nobel peace prize if he pulls this off. The Palestinians have suffered terribly for decades and let’s hope a lasting and just peace for all.

David Bristow Jan 24, 2025, 06:35 AM

If ... such a long way to go, so many crazy players and playbooks. Let us cross our fingers and pray.

d***y@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 10:10 AM

As long as the Israeli Lobby controls US policy on Israel. i do not give it much hope. How Trump balances them and the MAGA base , who do not want to see more money given to Israel , will give us a clue how this ends.

Ahmad Jan 24, 2025, 06:50 AM

Fully agree. We should all have hope.

abriseposbus Jan 24, 2025, 12:09 PM

We can all hope - it will be a peace prize well deserved.

Sydney Kaye Jan 24, 2025, 06:39 AM

Your wishful thinking led you misunderstand and overthink Trump's usual transactional deal which did not indicate any grand strategy one or another. Israel was pressured to allow Trump his momentary win and dig at Biden and at least get some hostages out alive in exchange for the ransom paid.

Ahmad Jan 24, 2025, 06:53 AM

Trump is so capricious so you can never be certain one way or the other until it actually happens.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 24, 2025, 11:41 AM

Hear Hear!

Denise Smit Jan 24, 2025, 06:58 AM

Another naive biased piece by this journalist. We have become used to it. How did you evaluate the visual "terrotist" optics of the whole Gasa population on the release of the three Israeli hostages. That said it all. Pictures speak louder than words

Bendeta Gordon Jan 24, 2025, 07:09 AM

I love South Africa and Israel. I don't waste too much time reading Bloom's opinions. He is anti-Israel and anti-Zionist. He is akin to SA emigrants who justify their decisions by trashing South Africa. A kapo was a choiceness choice in WWII. Bloom has much to learn about the way of people.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 24, 2025, 11:02 AM

A Jewish journalist who has actually served time in the IDF? Yeah, I'm sure he has more to learn about the country and the situation there than you....

Pieter van de Venter Jan 25, 2025, 07:50 AM

Hopefully the Palestinians will not have the "Mandela" we had - lying about "paint not peeling from buildings" and a plan to steal everything from the state coffers.

Hennie26 Jan 24, 2025, 07:26 AM

"...the most significant threat to an Israeli government seemingly determined to backtrack upon the agreements it undertook in Oslo in the 1990s". Would it not have been wonderful for the Palestinians to have accepted those terms back then instead of launching a suicide terror campaign ?

John P Jan 24, 2025, 03:53 PM

Israel only recognised the Palestinian people led by the Palestinian Interim Authority as a temporary measure.a The implicitly did not accept Palestinian state. Those spoilt Palestinians somehow did not see this as a good deal.

d***y@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 09:03 PM

A state was never on offer,at best it would have been like one of the bantustans created is SA. That was the worst mistake by PLO, they gave up the armed struggle for a mirage, Arafat came to realise that . The current PLO is like the Vichy Govt of France during WW2. Israel and US's security force.

Bob Jan 24, 2025, 07:27 AM

Fatah, Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthi...they are all the same. Killing innocent civilians indiscriminately and with religious fervour is in their DNA. Nothing is ever going to change that. As with most authors and agendas, this article also fails the litmus test of impartiality and objectivity.

k.v.schie Jan 24, 2025, 08:51 AM

Yes, because saying that a group of people are bad "in their DNA" is the height of impartiality and objectivity.

Bob Jan 25, 2025, 06:23 AM

It is common knowledge and proven beyond any reasonable doubt that 5 and 6 year old Palestinians are introduced to the AK-47 and the eradication of Jews as if they are a plague. I rest.

d***y@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 09:12 PM

They are taught their peoples history, how their forefathers were killed and driven off their land and homes by the Haganah and gangs like Stern and Irgun. The original historical names of towns , cities, villages and farms than had been siezed and renamed by Jews.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 24, 2025, 11:04 AM

"Killing innocent civilians indiscriminately" - nearly 50 000 women and children killed indiscriminately in Gaza - tell me again who has religious fervour in their DNA?

alastairmgf Jan 24, 2025, 07:32 AM

I don’t believe they will ever live in peace with each other. The hatred of Jews is so ingrained as to be impossible to eradicate.

John P Jan 24, 2025, 10:51 AM

Exactly, the hatred of Jews for Palestinians is deeply ingrained indeed. Of course you are right as well, the Palestinian hatred for Jews is also a harsh reality. Maybe this is because of Israel's treatment of them over almost 80 years?

Sydney Kaye Jan 24, 2025, 02:50 PM

Palestine hatred of Jews well predates 1948

John P Jan 24, 2025, 08:29 PM

Nonsense, provide some proof please.

N***i@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 11:26 PM

It's the other way round actually. That's one of the many reasons Israel never got along with Arab states.

User Jan 25, 2025, 07:11 AM

Maybe because the arabs colluded with the Nazis, you know, those guys who murdered 6 million jews. By definition a genocide.

d***y@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 09:16 PM

When ever the 6 million are now mentioned. I always look for what crime Israeli Jews committed they wanting to cover up.

d***y@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 09:20 PM

I think you mean Jewish hatred of Palestinians , as Ben Gvir said " the only good palestinian is a dead palestinian ". Now he is spouting what Rabbi Meir Kahane always taught to his congregation and followers.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 24, 2025, 02:06 PM

is this not a two sided sword? calling for the elimination of israel and killing its inhabitants

Jon Quirk Jan 24, 2025, 07:40 AM

Thank you for a very thoughtful and insightful article; I sincerely hope as many people, from all spectrums of opinion, read it and think deeply on what it says.

Lawrence Sisitka Jan 24, 2025, 07:41 AM

Thanks you for a wonderfully well reasoned and presented piece, providing an indication of the complexities of the situation, a ray of light out of that particular darkness, and that it doesn't matter where the light comes from. let us all hold hands and together hope, hope for peace.

Johnny Bravo Jan 24, 2025, 07:53 AM

Have you released their hostages in full and stopped bombing them? Thought not...

Johnny Bravo Jan 24, 2025, 07:59 AM

It's not my fault, that I'm so evil, it's society - Saddam Hussein

Malcolm McManus Jan 24, 2025, 08:29 AM

I wonder what the Palestinian Mandela and his comrades will bring for the ordinary Palestinian people. Hopefully a lot more than our Mandela's deliverance of this ANC curse on our people. Hopefully he can also create an oasis out of the desert like the Israelis did.

Beverley Roos-Muller Jan 24, 2025, 09:21 AM

You are here and thriving because Nelson Mandela and the ANC did not do to whites what had been done unto them for centuries. For whites who offer nothing but complaint, try to remember your own history of violence, oppression and corruption...including but not confined to tax-funded Vlakplaas.

Johnny Bravo Jan 24, 2025, 10:13 AM

How far back should we go Beverley? Should we include historic tribal wars in this? Or are you happy to make a pure race vs race issue?

Malcolm McManus Jan 24, 2025, 12:17 PM

The problem is black people in general are not thriving. Forget whites. Mandelas ANC has done little if anything for the people democracy was supposed to bring benefit to. Sorry I’m complaining, but don’t share the love. Hopefully the Palestinian Mandela delivers. We all want progress.

Indeed Jhb Jan 24, 2025, 12:38 PM

Agreed

Malcolm McManus Jan 24, 2025, 10:47 AM

Notably I was not a vlakplaas member, didn't oppress anyone, nor have I ever been corrupt. Not part of my personal history. I don't carry the burden. I am guilty of being a tax payer however, which makes me currently a financier of state crime.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 24, 2025, 02:17 PM

same here!

N***i@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 11:47 PM

Blah blah blah and blah

Rodney Weidemann Jan 24, 2025, 11:05 AM

Well said

Indeed Jhb Jan 24, 2025, 12:48 PM

Centuries?

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 24, 2025, 02:15 PM

not only whites complaining. you are out of touch. even moeletsi mbeki does NOT SPEAK HIGHLY of what the anc did with the "ASSET they inherited" as he calls SA. so do many other analysts that are not white, along with the "clever blacks" as zuma called them. and they are not the only ones

N***i@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 11:50 PM

Just an acknowledgement that colonialism and apartheid did exist and that their effects are detrimental to the lives of those it was directed to, would be a good start

User Jan 25, 2025, 07:15 AM

Still existing in SA. AA, BEE, preferential treatment, DEI. The exclusion of a large part of the population from economic freedom due to socialist distribution policies of Mandela's beloved ANC.

John Cartwright Jan 24, 2025, 08:31 AM

An outstandingly thoughtful piece of journalism.

Carol Jan 24, 2025, 08:33 AM

No mention anywhere in the news media that by yesterday Hamas had executed eleven Palestinians for allegedly collaborating with Israel. Or that they shot 17 others in the foot for attempting to wrest control of aid trucks back from Hamas.

User Jan 24, 2025, 10:43 AM

Does not fit the narrative of the anti-Israel brigade. For instance, go check the entire clip of Musk regarding the so called Heil Hitler salute. The picture of the article is to stoke emotions and misinformation. Go read up regarding the collaboration between the Nazis and the Muslims during WW2.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 24, 2025, 02:21 PM

in afrikaans we say "hulle haal die poepol uit die hoender" re musk's so called salute

Greeff Kotzé Jan 30, 2025, 02:27 PM

No, we don’t. It’s supposed to be, “die eier uit die hoender se poephol loop haal”, which makes a lot more sense to describe jumping the gun/looking for something that isn’t fully-formed yet. I doubt it’s a traditional saying; it sounds more like it was written for Vetkoekpaleis.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 24, 2025, 02:19 PM

what do you EXPECT? Hamas is the darling of the west - they don't do evil

John P Jan 25, 2025, 07:45 AM

If there is no mention of these events in any of the news media then how did you find out? Tik Tok, Facebook or X?

Esskay Esskay Jan 24, 2025, 08:55 AM

Calling him a Palestinian Mandela is an insult to Mandela. Mandela did not seek the annihilation and/or destruction of a people.

Penny Philip Jan 24, 2025, 09:52 AM

It's as though sanity is starting to prevail. I have huge respect for Mehdi Hasan from Zetaeo, &amp; for Gideon Levy &amp; his publication Haaretz. Separately they, &amp; Al Jazeera, have done more to open the eyes of the west on the Palestinians than any other publications/media outlets.

Darron G Jan 24, 2025, 02:03 PM

That’s just your personal leaning speaking - not truth. The opinions of neither of those commentators you quote are close to being respected by any meaningful % in the Middle East. For real - catch up to opinions on the ground. Those 2 = wasted time.

Hilary Morris Jan 24, 2025, 09:54 AM

A fascinating article which shed a light on what has been nothing but a horror story. I could feel gears in my head shifting, and a one state solution is the only feasible reality. The irony of S.A being the beacon of light, given ANC partisanship is glaring. Trump as mastermind problematic?

Stephen Cranston Jan 24, 2025, 10:05 AM

I called for a 1 state solution back in 1984 at Oxford, Must find my leader in Cherwell. This was before the rise of suicide bombers. There were rational people on both sides, They didn't argue that they had a religious duty to kill people on the other side. One state sounds a bit too kumbaya now.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 24, 2025, 02:23 PM

i agree. a one state solution? horror story

Greeff Kotzé Jan 30, 2025, 02:45 PM

The South African “one-state solution” came about because the ANC absolutely refused any concept of partitioning, and got the international community on board with the idea. There is a long way to go still before world leaders might think the same way about Israel-Palestine.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 24, 2025, 10:09 AM

This started long before the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem supported the Nazis, but during the Arab expansion into Juda/Kingdom of Samaria, or as the Romans renamed these, Palestine. Israel will change like Lebanon changed due a "one state solution" with Palestinians. Free today, homophobic tomorrow.

dov Jan 24, 2025, 10:09 AM

To equate Nelson Mandela to Barghouti is absurd, Nelson Mandela did not murder anyone. Barghouti is a convicted murderer and attempted murderer. Are there no hoops that you will not jump through? to warp the narrative.

Johnny Bravo Jan 24, 2025, 10:58 AM

None. And we have to listen to these people justify, in this absurd way, their right to bomb and abduct, while at the same time being told we're the fascist nazi's. It's honestly insane. But you know, that's how it is now, comrade.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 24, 2025, 11:08 AM

Did you bother to read the bit where Bloom outlined all the red flags related to his conviction? kept incommunicado, subjected to torture and “false information leaks that claimed he confessed to the crimes he was accused of”, trial in direct contravention of the Geneva Conventions...

dov Jan 24, 2025, 12:21 PM

Geneva convention? I mean WHAT ! . So according to you he was an captured enemy combatant in uniform, of a recognized sovereign state, that signed up to the Geneva convention ? What absolute blathering hogwash .

John P Jan 24, 2025, 08:31 PM

No sovereign state Palestinians thanks to Israel and the USA.

Greeff Kotzé Jan 30, 2025, 04:02 PM

Palestine was recognised as a sovereign non-member state by the UNGA on 29 Nov 2012. Palestine is a signatory to all four Geneva Conventions and all three additional Protocols. The West Bank &amp; Gaza is occupied territory according to international law. The level of disinfo is astounding.

Indeed Jhb Jan 24, 2025, 12:43 PM

No but he stood by while others did the killing - complicit

johnbpatson Jan 24, 2025, 10:31 AM

It was the Brits in the 1930s who first proposed a two state solution. First the Arabs revolted against it, and when they were pacified, the Jews revolted against it. Nothing has changed, Arafat never tried to implement it, and Hamas fed on the carcass. Barghouti's team is not peaceful.

Johnny Bravo Jan 24, 2025, 10:53 AM

Yep, not even in the slightest bit peaceful, yet, you know, nowadays we can rationalise bombing and abducting people cos you know, why not.

Ann Cripps Jan 24, 2025, 11:55 AM

Very interesting article. Essentially a two-state solution would create Bantustans.

s***3@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 12:02 PM

1. Zionism is a belief in the rights of Jews to sovereignty and equality, liberated from the shackles of Arab imperialism, Islamic conquest, British rule (a belief cannot have a hold over anything - absurd) 2. Marwan Barghouti is in jail for the murder of four Israeli civilians and a Greek monk.

d***y@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 01:51 PM

Zionism has in the last year and half been shown itself to be what it has always been a Fascist Ideology, and using the same tactics by the other Former Fascist State to maintain it control of the Palestinians.

Middle aged Mike Jan 24, 2025, 12:19 PM

The middle east is a slaughter house and will remain that with or without Israel.

Ritey roo roo Jan 24, 2025, 02:10 PM

Indeed

d***y@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 12:46 PM

To Hidden Name , history books is where i get my information. Not from the fictional account by Leon Uri - Exodus . That movie and book was the best propoganda for Israeli Jews . Finally it has been accepted as fiction and not a historical account.

Darron G Jan 24, 2025, 01:07 PM

Israelis 80%+ don’t support 2States. Bcoz they now know bone deep that Islams teachings want Jews Gone, the world over. So no matter whether it’s Trump,Witkoff,etc: Israelis know 2States = Jewish suicide; until Islam reforms&amp;reeducates Jews right&amp;homeland where it is-decades away@best

d***y@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 01:56 PM

I think it should rather when Judiasm reforms. it cannot seem to co- exist even after 2500 years with other religions. That should be a clue something seriously wrong .

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 24, 2025, 02:26 PM

agree

John P Jan 24, 2025, 08:33 PM

You have first hand knowledge of the Islamic teachings? I suspect your viewpoint is simply Islamophobic.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 24, 2025, 05:10 PM

"Barghouti was “no pacificist” — like Mandela", Barghouti is a murderer, Mandela was not. These two don't belong on the same stage nor does comparison to SA. Although whites were hated (and there were those who deserved it) they were never hated the way Israel is.

d***y@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 09:03 PM

Should be ok for Israel , since they elected a terrorist as Prime Minister , Menachem Begin. A respondible for the killing of British including civilians in the King David Hotel bombing (1946).

jackt bloek Jan 25, 2025, 09:45 PM

Reminder that the Apartheid Party was friends with Israel. Voster and PW BOTHA loved israel Why is Helen Zille and Demcoratic Alliance refusing to condemn APARTHEID ISRAEL?

Malcolm McManus Jan 25, 2025, 11:09 PM

Because Israel is about 10000 km away. The DA has its hands full trying to stop the ANC and others stuffing up our own country. The DA puts South Africa first. We need more focus on SA. The rest of the world must sort out their own problems.

Sydney Kaye Jan 26, 2025, 09:25 AM

Total misreading of the situation. Both Israel and Trump rightly say Hamas cannot be part of the future Gaza, but Hamas insists on an Israeli withdrawal and that it will stay in power. That contradiction cannot be reconciled so there can be no final deal.

andrew.farrer Jan 27, 2025, 03:20 PM

as long as people continue to believe in man made gods and prophets, and use these to justify (and sanction) their actions, this will never be resolved