Defend Truth

WATCH THE VIDEO

Fact Check — Does the DA genuinely want to cancel SA workers’ rights?

Fact Check — Does the DA genuinely want to cancel SA workers’ rights?
Cosatu has alleged that a DA government would wage war on workers by scrapping all labour protections. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
By Rebecca Davis
26 May 2024
0

Cosatu claims a DA government would declare 'war on workers' and remove key labour rights but do these claims align with the DA's actual economic policies?

In a statement published in May, trade union federation Cosatu published a statement claiming that a Democratic Alliance (DA) government would declare “war on workers”.

But does this claim match what is in the DA’s actual economic policies?

The Cosatu statement claims that the DA’s proposals around labour laws would “collapse every single labour right and protection workers, and in particular women, have achieved since 1994”.

Let’s look at the specific claims.

Cosatu alleges that the DA says that under a DA government, employers would no longer have to pay a national minimum wage.

This is not true.

The DA’s economic policy document says that the party would “leave the minimum wage in place without increasing it further”. It does, however, propose introducing something called the Youth Employment Opportunity Certificate which would give people aged 18 to 35 who have been unemployed for over a year the option of opting out of the minimum wage.

Cosatu alleges that the DA would do away with the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the Compensation of Occupational Injuries and Diseases Fund, which is what pays out workers if they get injured or sick on the job.

There is no mention of this in the DA’s economic policy document or its election manifesto.

Read more in Daily Maverick: 2024 elections hub

We asked the party’s deputy campaign manager Ashor Sarupen: he says the DA has always supported the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Cosatu alleges that the DA wants to scrap the Unemployment Insurance Fund which pays out workers when they lose their jobs or take maternity leave.

This is untrue.

The DA’s manifesto says it wants to ensure a more “reliable and secure” UIF system.

Cosatu alleges that the DA wants to do away with the Employment Equity Act, which requires employers to hire people of colour and women.

This is partially true.

The DA’s economic policy document says the party would remove racial quotas from employers and provide a broader range of ways employers could contribute towards social and economic transformation.

Cosatu alleges that the DA would allow companies to opt out of the Labour Relations Act, which is what permits workers to strike.

This is not strictly true, but the DA would enact some fairly significant changes in labour policy. The DA says it would allow small, medium and micro enterprises to opt out of bargaining council agreements which set labour conditions for a whole industry, for instance.

The DA would also tighten regulations around unions. For example, it proposes that unions should have to make a deposit to an independent body before embarking on strike action. Any damage caused by the strike would then have to be reimbursed out of the deposits.

In summary, Cosatu’s claims that the DA seeks to remove all labour protections from workers if elected are not accurate, although the party does seek to make certain changes to labour law in South Africa. DM

Read more in Daily Maverick: Fact Check Hub

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better
DM168

How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better
Abdullah Ibrahim — South Africa’s master pianist is going on a world tour at 90
Culture

Abdullah Ibrahim — South Africa’s master pianist is going on a world tour at 90
A tricky tax dilemma for South Africans living overseas
DM168

A tricky tax dilemma for South Africans living overseas
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes kicks off a new trilogy
Maverick Life

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes kicks off a new trilogy
Ajay and Anil Gupta arrested after alleged involvement in builder’s suicide in Dehradun, India – reports
Maverick News

Ajay and Anil Gupta arrested after alleged involvement in builder’s suicide in Dehradun, India – reports

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ajay and Anil Gupta arrested after alleged involvement in builder’s suicide in Dehradun, India – reports
Maverick News

Ajay and Anil Gupta arrested after alleged involvement in builder’s suicide in Dehradun, India – reports
South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
Maverick News

South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
ICJ orders Israel to immediately halt its military incursion in Rafah
Maverick News

ICJ orders Israel to immediately halt its military incursion in Rafah
Human rights commission steps in to probe Shoprite death, family prepares to sue retailer
Maverick News

Human rights commission steps in to probe Shoprite death, family prepares to sue retailer
UCT’s incoming vice-chancellor Prof Mosa Moshabela says work has already begun to stabilise campus
Maverick News

UCT’s incoming vice-chancellor Prof Mosa Moshabela says work has already begun to stabilise campus

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz