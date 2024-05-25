Security guard arrested after killing teenager using school Wi-Fi

The police confirmed on Saturday morning that they had taken a 62-year-old man into custody following the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old who was caught at school using the Wi-Fi.

Another 13-year-old was also shot and injured in the incident.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man caught a group of teenagers at the Matafeni Junior Secondary School in Lusikisiki on Thursday night where they were using the school’s Wi-Fi.

She said the child was part of a group of seven children who attended the school in the Mantusini A/A, Ntshamathe Locality in Lusikisiki. They wanted to use the school’s wifi. They were, however, caught by the security guard.

“It is further alleged that when the learners saw the security guard, they started running. The guard fired at them, hitting two boys. One boy, aged 13, died at the scene while the other boy, also 13 years old, sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital,” Naidu added.

She said the guard fled the scene but was arrested later that evening.

“He is detained on charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm (the serial number of the gun had been filed off) and illegal possession of ammunition. Naidu said the guard will appear in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Monday, 27 May, 2024.

Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, said she was left deeply saddened by the incident.

“The suspect is arrested, and the matter will be thoroughly investigated to ensure justice is served. Our condolences to the families and the community during this difficult time. We wish the injured teenager a speedy recovery. This incident is a reminder of the critical importance of appropriate responses in security situations,” Mene added.

The spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Education, Mali Mtima, said the MEC for Education in the province, Fundile Gade, has sent his sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

“As the department, we have opened a case with the police to investigate the incident. While their investigation is underway, they have arrested the security guard. The department has activated psychosocial support to ensure all affected in the school are debriefed and receive counselling. We will also rope in other departments to ensure the affected families receive counselling and debriefing,” he said.

Community members said the incident has devastated the community.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson said the child who was injured has been hospitalised where he is in stable condition and under the care of specialists.

School principal Fex Siphethukana said he had handed the matter over to the police and the Department of Education.DM