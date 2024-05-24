Maverick Citizen

JUDGE OF INTEGRITY

Tribute to justice Yvonne Mokgoro — a woman of compassion and care

Tribute to justice Yvonne Mokgoro — a woman of compassion and care
The former Constitutional Court Judge, Justice Yvonne Mokgoro in Johannesburg. 4 March 2016. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo).
By Mark Heywood
24 May 2024
0

Thursday 23 May was the State funeral of former constitutional court justice Yvonne Mokgoro. Mark Heywood gave a tribute speech highlighting that what marked her out was not just her impeccable judicial reasoning, but the fact that for Mokgoro the South African Constitution was an instruction not just of law, but of life and living. The Constitution is an ethical code. And she lived it. 

Good morning. Dumelang.

Thank you for the invitation to say a few words this morning. It is a great privilege to remember and reflect on Justice Makgoro.

I would like to start by expressing my condolences, love and respect to Justice Mokgoro’s family, friends and colleagues.

I wish I could say that I was a close friend or colleague of Yvonne’s. But I was only an acquaintance.

I first set eyes on Justice Mokgoro during my early encounters with the Constitutional Court, sitting on the bench on cases to do with discrimination against people living with HIV (the Hoffmann case), and later the Treatment Action Campaign case. Her compassion for the most marginalised and vulnerable was evident from then. In my mind I can picture her posture, the way she would sit in court, eyes sparkling and reflecting her concern, always attentive.

In later years, I was the fortunate beneficiary of an occasional conversation, often rushed and in passing. But during and after every meeting I felt her warmth, I felt her greatness and that I had been touched by a wonderful human and South African.

As a result, Justice Mokgoro inspired me. In particular, she inspired me — and many others I believe — in our shared mission to make democratic South Africa equal and just and fair.

That was her power. It was a rare power that came from beauty, humility and a gentle but infectious cordiality.

Yvonne was a judge of the highest standing and integrity and she has left a fine jurisprudence, individually and as a member of a collective at the Constitutional Court. However, my feeling is that what marked her out was not just her impeccable judicial reasoning, but the fact that for Yvonne the SA Constitution was an instruction not just of law, but of life and living.

The Constitution is an ethical code.

And she lived it.

My views are shared by others. Justice Edwin Cameron says of Yvonne:

“She resolutely fought for the underdog, the weak, the marginalised, and the impoverished. Her humane legacy is deeply embedded in our jurisprudence.”

Prof Thuli Madonsela says:

“She is credited with having convinced the majority of her constitutional court colleagues to embrace Ubuntu as implicit in the value of human dignity in the death penalty abolishing case known as S v Makwanyane. In her personal interactions, she epitomises Ubuntu in the way she looks out for all particularly those that are marginalised.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: Justice Yvonne Mokgoro leaves behind a towering legacy of courage, determination and humility

Unlike some other judges, for Yvonne law wasn’t a cold science. Its words may of necessity be precise and unambiguous, but in our constitutional context, it must also hold within it a deep empathy with the issues of dignity and equality, and the people who bring these issues seeking relief before the court. In particular, Yvonne was moved by the plight of women, in the TAC case pregnant women living with HIV.

Yvonne was a wonderful black South African woman. Amongst the greatest. Coming from humble beginnings, her life was rich (in the best way), meaningful, accomplished and full of good purpose. She kept her humanity and human touch, her care and compassion, even when she was elevated to great heights in society.

At a time when human rights are under threat across the globe, at a time when public leadership is more associated with dishonesty, division and deceit, I think that the best tribute we can pay her is to seek to live up to her values, her vision and to work as hard as possible to keep hope and the Constitutional promise alive. I will certainly do that.

Thank you. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
Maverick News

South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
Justice Yvonne Mokgoro leaves behind a towering legacy of courage, determination and humility
South Africa

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro leaves behind a towering legacy of courage, determination and humility
Residents of poorer Gauteng towns have mixed feelings about the power of the vote
Maverick News

Residents of poorer Gauteng towns have mixed feelings about the power of the vote
Umlazi — the KZN township haunted by rampant nightly gunfire and morning-after body count
Maverick News

Umlazi — the KZN township haunted by rampant nightly gunfire and morning-after body count
Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son
Maverick News

Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son

TOP READS IN SECTION

Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son
Maverick News

Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son
South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
Maverick News

South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win
Maverick News

Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win
Proteas win again at the Chelsea Flower Show
Maverick News

Proteas win again at the Chelsea Flower Show
The state of play in SA as campaign electioneering rises to a political crescendo
Maverick News

The state of play in SA as campaign electioneering rises to a political crescendo

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options