PHOTO ESSAY: Inside Durban’s notorious Glebelands Hostel

Daily Maverick chief photographer Felix Dlangamandla recently spent a few hours in the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, Durban. A place known for violent murders between 2014 and 2016, Dlangamandla’s images tell a story of continuing living challenges, but also of hope for what could be.

Glebelands hostel is situated South of Durban in KwaZulu Natal. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The communal laundry room. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Scelo Majola walks in his dimly lit flat. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Residents are seemingly content at Block R but say a lot more can be done to improve their lives at the hostel. Driving into the dilapidated entrance past the collapsed guards hut, I had a mix of fear, adrenaline and anxiety run through me. I followed the court case of the Glebelands 8 closely. Here I was entering the place where over 100 murders took place. The long dark history of the killings which made international headlines is not easy to forget as you drive inside.

A gentleman known as Magaye met me and was the person to show me around, ensuring my safety. I had to first engage with the elders of the hostel about gaining access to Block R, a very rare opportunity.

Majority of the residents are happy with their basic needs like water and electricity in the ANC-run metro. Some concerns raised are the lack of security lighting at night. They claimed that a lot of robberies and killings occurred as criminals take advantage of the darkness. They are asking government to upgrade the hostels as facilities are very run down and has not been upgraded since it was built in the 1960’s. Glebelands was built for workers coming from the Eastern Cape to work in the rising industrial city, particularly in Durban’s shipping and manufacturing industries.

Left, bottom right and bottom: Scelo Majola wishes his family could join him at Glebelands. Top right: Monwabisi Dida eats his morning porridge to prepare for the new day’s challenges. (Photos: Felix Dlangamandla)

Scelo Majola asked that the hostel be converted to accommodate families as currently it is designed for single men to go to work in the morning, come back, wash, sleep, eat and repeat. It wasn’t built as a family home. There is a small kitchen, bathroom with a toilet, basin and a bath and a bed. There is no living room.

Majola expressed his wish for the hostel to have proper living conditions with family units to make it more of a home than a place to stay for work.

Another resident, Mfana Nzama, felt the coming elections were just a waste of time as it never really assisted him. “The government dangles a lot of nice things in front of us just attract votes but there’s no results,” says Nzama. Simphiwe Khathi pleaded with the municipality to come fix the ongoing sewage issues in the area, an old one that has never been dealt with.

Left to right: Mfana Nzama takes advantage of some windy weather and hangs his washing on the line, Sewage overflows out of a sewerage drain, Resident Mandlakayise Dantyi feeds his chickens, There are over 70 flats in Glebelands hostel, home to over 20 000 people, mostly men. (Photos: Felix Dlangamandla)

Walking away I felt a sense of calm surrounding me and the hostel, quite the opposite to how I was feeling when I first arrived. After meeting with a few residents and gaining a glimpse of daily life at Glebelands, I could picture the place filled with families with kids running around. Mandlakayise Dantyi was feeding his chickens and it reminded me of the villages in the Eastern Cape where I’m from. This heightened the vision I had of it in the future. A potential homeland village in a suburban area, a place where people still live with hope.