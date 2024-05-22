As we count down the days to elections, witty online satirical news show Politically Aweh, breaks down what coalitions could mean for South Africa’s future.

Professional smartass KG Mokgadi collared some political youngbloods at Daily Maverick’s The Gathering event in March 2024 to get their take on the unholy wedlock that may ensue once the voting dust settles, and, with co-host Céline Tshika, runs with possible scenarios and the gags.

This is a critical political moment for South Africa. The ruling party is in disarray and electoral support steadily declining, with polls continuing that trajectory. Other parties are slowly gaining ground and learning to work together, and now independent candidates are entering the fray. Polls and other indicators often have a habit of being completely wrong on the day, so these are interesting times indeed.

Read more in Daily Maverick: 2024 elections hub

Will the ANC drop below 50% and need a dance partner, or two? Is the Multi-Party Charter driven by the DA shooting for the moon, or getting lost in translation? What does it actually take for coalitions to bring positive change, where it’s about the people and the land, and not power and political ego?

“Coalitions are kinda like the political version of renting a place in your twenties. People who don’t necessarily like each other are forced to shack up because they can’t afford to live on their own.”

According to IFP’s Velenkosini Hlabisa: “…Those who are married know. To keep the marriage going, you quarrel, but you made a vow. Until death sets us apart … you carry on, give birth to children, build the nation. Similar to a coalition government.”

Chis Pappas speaks fluent Zulu but couldn’t help his boss John Steenhuisen going viral for all the wrong reasons when his attempt to say “shoot for the moon” got lost in translation. Jokes aside — the so-called Moon Shot Pact — or Multi-Party Charter — is an attempt at a broad coalition to unseat the ANC. While at the same time, not ruling out entering into coalitions to prevent what they call the “doomsday scenario”.

“So, how will coalitions affect South Africa’s future? And which parties are moving in together, hooking up, or stabbing each other in the back?”

Songezo Zibi, leader of Rise Mzansi, the upstart party who did not sign up with the MPC, has heeded his own call for professionals younger than 50 to take up the mantle of leadership, and believes strong coalitions need core shared values.

“I think coalitions are definitely here to stay in South Africa and hallelujah.”

Mbali Ntuli is a former DA politician and founder of Ground Work Collective, who coordinated the International Observers for the overseas ballot on the 16th and 17th of May 2024, when over 70,000 South Africans living abroad would cast their votes.

“I would much rather have parties that are 30%, 15% having to compromise, be mature and work together … rather than the abnormal system we’ve had of one party dominance for a very long time.” DM