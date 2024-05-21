Defend Truth

Proteas win again at the Chelsea Flower Show

An unprecedented 22,000 stems were used in the display to create a proudly South African explosion of fynbos. (Photo: Mandy Ackerman)
By Daily Maverick
21 May 2024
South Africa's Chelsea Flower Show exhibit, inspired by the Cape Mountains, led by designer Leon Kluge and artist Tristan Woudberg, wowed with its fynbos explosion, rare hybrids and a triumphant return after a hiatus, showcasing the country's rich biodiversity and securing a record-breaking 38th Gold medal.

South Africa stole the show at this year’s RHS Chelsea flower show when it won a gold medal with perfect scores from the RHS judges as well as awards for the “Best exhibit in the Pavilion” and the “Best New Design” award. This is unprecedented for South Africa at the Chelsea Flower show. RHS president Keith Weed CBE presented the awards to the team on the opening day of the London show.

Britain’s King Charles III (L) visits the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. The Chelsea Flower Show is held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea. (Photo by Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Team South Africa proudly shows off their awards at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Photo: Mandy Ackerman)

Described as one of the most outstanding exhibits in the history of the Great Pavillion, this year’s design was inspired by the windswept slopes of the Cape Mountains.

Head designer Leon Kluge and artist Tristan Woudberg led a group of volunteers to create this year’s multi-award display which included large clay sculptures which formed the backdrop for a display of fynbos cut flowers. This is Leon Kluge’s third Gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show after winning the top prize in 2018 and 2019 for South Africa. It is South Africa’s 38th Gold medal in its history at the Chelsea Flower dating back to 1976. It’s the first time South Africa has won “Best New Design” and “Best in the Great Pavillion”. A multitude of species was presented in the display, from the high-altitude fynbos to the strandveld brimming with bulbs which hug the coastlines. The display celebrates the beauty and significance of one of the most biodiverse regions in the world.

An incredible 22,000 stems were used in the display to create a proudly South African explosion of fynbos.

This year special effort was made to include rarely seen hybrids such as Protea “Snow Leopard” as well as the Protea sulphurea and the blushing brides (Serruria florida).

Proteas were a huge part of the SA display. (Photo: Mandy Ackerman)

A multitude of species was presented in the display, from the high-altitude fynbos to the strandveld brimming with bulbs which hug the coastlines. (Photo: Mandy Ackerman)

After a four-year hiatus and the sponsor of three decades (1989 – 2019) withdrawing their support, a private sector-led team stepped forward to ensure South Africa’s flora was represented. The team which is spearheaded by Kluge, an acclaimed plantsman and landscape designer with numerous international floral exposition awards to his name, along with Keith Kirsten, conservationist Michael Lutzeyer, and Marinda Nel came together to realise South Africa’s return. A transformative contribution from the Rupert Nature Foundation as well as Grootbos Private Nature Reserve along with numerous contributions from the private sector provided the financial support needed to create the display in London.

The team also spotlights the Grootbos Florilegium, a collection of botanical illustrations depicting rare plants in the Grootbos Nature Reserve. DM

Daily Maverick

Contact Us

