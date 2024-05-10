TGIFOOD

FORTI’S CUCINA POVERA

Forti’s pizza dough recipe, in celebration of mio padre Giovanni Mazzone

Forti’s pizza dough recipe, in celebration of mio padre Giovanni Mazzone
Forti’s way with pizza dough: Fortunato Mazzone making his pizza dough, just like his dad Giovanni used to make. (Photo: Fortunato Mazzone)
By Fortunato Mazzone
10 May 2024
0

In this series, I explore Italy’s cucina povera, the food of the country’s poor people, which is very much in vogue. In this edition, I share my recipe for something very special: my way of making pizza dough, in celebration of my father Giovanni.

Giovanni Mazzone, my father, was the pioneer of pizza in South Africa. He introduced the first wood-burning oven and was a legend of pizza. In 2022, I won the global pizza challenge to celebrate him. 

There are some important tips you need to know when making pizza dough:

  • The dough must never be overhandled.
  • Using a roller pushes all the air out.
  • Stretch by hand, always.
  • And give it the time to rise.
  • And one more thing: always be happy when making bread or pizza. The dough absorbs the energy of the maker.

The cucina povera, or poor people’s food, is absolutely in vogue in Italy, and around the world at the moment. Even Michelin-starred chefs have seized upon these centuries-old traditional foods served on the tables of the common people in rural Italy and turned them into fashionable food served in restaurants. 

These dishes are not only delicious and wholesome but often very cheap to make. Perfect for contemporary South Africa.

This dough recipe also works very well for a light Italian peasant bread.

Forti’s pizza dough recipe (80% hydration) for 4 

4 cups “00” flour

3 cups lukewarm water

1 Tbsp fine salt

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 sachet Anchor instant yeast

Method

Combine the yeast into one of the cups of lukewarm water and mix well.

Place the flour in your home mixer bowl and, using the dough hook, add the water cup by cup, slowly, starting with the yeast-dissolved cup.

Add the oil and the salt. Slowly increase the speed as the dough becomes elastic. Stop mixing after 10 minutes or so when the dough separates from the side of the steel bowl.

Wet your hands and place the ball of dough in a large mixing bowl dusted with flour. Cover with a damp cloth and leave at room temperature until doubled in size.

Divide the dough into fist-sized balls and roll under your palms. Leave on a flour-dusted surface to rise again for 20 minutes. DM

Fortunato Mazzone is the boss at the Forti Group of restaurants.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz