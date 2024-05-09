Defend Truth

FREEDOM CHARTER SIGNING

Walter Sisulu Square’s heritage of shame as criminals strip it bare

Walter Sisulu Square’s heritage of shame as criminals strip it bare
The Walter Sisulu Memorial Square in Kliptown has been trashed and vandalised. (Photo: Bheki Simelane)
By Bheki C. Simelane
09 May 2024
2

The historic site of the signing of the Freedom Charter in 1955 is under siege by thieves and vandals.

Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, Johannesburg, which memorialises the signing of the Freedom Charter, has been stripped and vandalised.

The entire facility is under siege. Large parts of the roof have been ripped off and lights have been stolen. The paving on the grounds has been dug up and the bricks stolen.

The facility includes an open-air museum which explains how the Freedom Charter was written by South Africans of all races. The explanations have been defaced by vandals.

The museum is closed and the hotel is barely operational. The underground parking is often flooded when it rains.

At the conical brick tower, which contains the full principles of the Freedom Charter engraved in bronze, nothing has been left untouched and metal and cables in the facility have been stolen.

Walter Sisulu Square is where, on 26 June 1955, the Congress of the People drafted the Freedom Charter, proposing an alternative to South Africa’s oppressive apartheid policies with an emphasis on a non-racial society, human rights and civil liberties.

Seth Mazibuko, one of the leaders of the Student Action Committee which led the 1976 Soweto uprising, said, “The destruction of Walter Sisulu Square is just one of the indications of how our government does not put up a maintenance and security plan for anything that is about blacks.

“This also speaks to how black history and heritage is undermined and how it is getting distorted … what is happening in Walter Sisulu Square will never happen to the Voortrekker Monument.”

Kliptown, one of the oldest black residential areas in Soweto, nearly 20km from the Johannesburg CBD, was established in the late 1800s. Lack of electricity, poverty, unemployment, crime and drug abuse are rampant in the area.

Lucky Sindane, a spokesperson for the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), the custodians of the facility, said the facility was handed over to the Kliptown community and that the public must also take care of the facility as the theft and vandalism occurred in broad daylight and in full view of community members.

“It’s impossible for someone to strip the roof without being seen,” Sindane said.

The JPC said plans were under way to refurbish and restore the facility

“Now we have an open tender. We will soon appoint someone who is going to restore Walter Sisulu Square to what it was,” Sindane said. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • Rod H MacLeod says:
    9 May 2024 at 14:18

    Tell someone who actually cares. A government founded on this declaration clearly doesn’t. The thieves and breakers clearly don’t. And I most certainly don’t.

  • Willem Boshoff says:
    9 May 2024 at 14:24

    This is a symptom of general decay in services and law enforcement, and a lack of interest by the locals. The Voortrekker monument doesn’t get preferential treatment from govt; it is however protected by those who care about it. Mr Mazibuko needs to acknowledge that Afrikaners are protecting their heritage; not govt (to the contrary). He’s right however that the ANC government doesn’t care about black history, they care about getting rich and getting re-elected. The irony is that this kind of damage will make p3 of some papers and be out of mind within a day or 2, but let the DA do a digital rendering of the flag burning and everyone loses their minds.

Top Reads This Hour

George residents champion the ‘superdogs’ searching for survivors of building collapse
Maverick News

George residents champion the ‘superdogs’ searching for survivors of building collapse
Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
Maverick Life

Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Maverick News

West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Maverick News

FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
DM168

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango

TOP READS IN SECTION

What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
Maverick News

What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Maverick News

West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
‘I want my boy out of there’ — agonising vigil for families of those trapped in George building rubble
Maverick News

‘I want my boy out of there’ — agonising vigil for families of those trapped in George building rubble
FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Maverick News

FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
George residents champion the ‘superdogs’ searching for survivors of building collapse
Maverick News

George residents champion the ‘superdogs’ searching for survivors of building collapse

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options