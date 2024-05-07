South Africa were defeated 24-19 by Australia in their second under-20 Rugby Championship encounter, after drawing 13-13 with New Zealand last week.

This means the Junior Boks, with one match left against Argentina on Sunday, are at the foot of the four-team table as the only team without a win.

Tuesday’s clash in Brisbane, against Australia was an opportunity for the Junior Boks to vie for top spot against a reeling opposition that last week fell to Argentina.

Instead, it was the home side that totally outplayed South Africa, capitalising on the plethora of mistakes the touring side made, from simple knock-ons in contact to set-piece capitulation in the rainy weather.

“If your set piece doesn’t function in Test rugby, you’ve got no chance really,” Junior Boks head coach Bafana Nhleko said after the encounter.

South Africa’s ill-discipline didn’t help their cause either, conceding a first-half red card and a second-half yellow.

Winger Litelihle Bester scored two opportunistic second-half tries to keep the Boks within touching distance but all it did was flatter the scoreline of an uninspired performance.

Tight contest

Last week’s captain, tighthead prop Zachary Porthen was unable to take to the field against Australia due to an injury suffered against New Zealand.

The absence of the sturdy Western Province man was felt throughout the contest with the Junior Boks scrum remaining unsteady throughout.

Despite the clear strength difference South Africa had in open field contact, the set pieces belonged to Australia.

The Baby Boks’ scrum conceded free kick after free kick — and eventually long-arm penalties — for early engagement and their lineout completely malfunctioned — two components that are cornerstones of the senior team’s success.

Australia, though, for all their ambition failed to take their chances early as the South African defence stood resolute in their own half as the score remained deadlocked in the first quarter.

It was only after loosehead prop Mbasa Maqubela made dangerous head contact with an Aussie forward and received his permanent marching orders that Australia put the first points on the board through fly half Cullen Gray.

The trialled laws in the under-20 Rugby Championship indicate that a red-carded player can be substituted after 20 minutes, meaning the South Africans were back to their full complement after half-time.

Skipper JF van Heerden scored the Boks’ first points of the match, a converted try, with about 10 minutes to go before halftime after relentless pick-and-go pressure by the Baby Boks forwards.

But the Aussies hit right back two minutes later with their exciting backline coming alive after a brief period of relent from the downpour. Fullback Shane Wilcox dotted down, meaning the Aussies took a slim 10-7 lead into half-time.

More points

With the rain subsiding slightly in the second stanza, the point scoring began to flow too.

South Africa’s best period of attacking play came around the 60-minute mark. While it was mainly only one-off runs from scrum-half Asad Moos, it was the first time in the match the away side were able to build several phases.

It culminated in the ball spilling loose close to the ruck but a quick pop pass by Moos to Bester on a beautifully timed run saw the speedster dot down under the sticks.

“The frustration more than anything else is we got ourselves into the right places which was a big thing from our previous game,” Nhleko said.

“From then on it was about execution and getting into our system. You could once we built a bit of momentum, we could really build some pressure.”

But like the first half, Australia hit back two minutes later with their slick backline.

After receiving a flat pass in some open space, winger Angus Staniforth tiptoed, flirting with the right-side touchline, dodging would-be tacklers before offloading infield to Wilcox who scored his second try of the evening.

South Africa were trailing 17-14.

The balance of the match was firmly with the Aussies at that point as Springbok ill-discipline led to a lineout and subsequent rolling maul in their 22m.

Impressive lock forward Bathobele Hlekani collapsed the maul as it was edging toward the try line. Hlekani received a yellow card and Australia a penalty try.

Vice-captain Jurenzo Julius and Bester teamed up for a late five-pointer but it was too late to forge a comeback as the men in yellow secured an impressive victory.

“Our skill set in looking after the ball just wasn’t up to it,” Nhleko said in summarising the performance. “Perhaps our decision-making around our set piece wasn’t up to it when we got into the right areas as well.” DM