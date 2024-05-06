Business Maverick

Shell confirms intention to divest from South African downstream operations

A general view of a Shell service station. Shell plans to divest its shareholding in Shell Downstream South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Jacques Stander)
By Ed Stoddard
06 May 2024
Shell Plc has confirmed weekend media reports that it plans to divest from South Africa. This will entail the sail of its downstream assets — effectively the over 500 service stations or forecourts it operates in the country.

“Shell has decided to reshape the Downstream portfolio and intends to divest our shareholding in Shell Downstream South Africa (SDSA),” the oil giant said in a statement in response to Daily Maverick’s queries.

It said this decision was taken in the wake of a comprehensive review of “… the Downstream and Renewables businesses across all regions and markets in line with Shell’s focus on performance, discipline, and simplification”.

This confirms weekend reports in City Press and Sunday Times that Shell planned to exit South Africa. Shell provided no comment on the reports that it was also locked in a row with its BEE partner Thebe Investments over the value of the latter’s stake.

In its latest energy transition strategy report in March, Shell said it planned to divest from 1,000 service stations in 2024 and 2025 as it pivots to charging options for the electric vehicle market. It seems that South Africa’s service stations fit that bill.

The move will mark the end of an era as Shell has been a fixture of South Africa’s energy landscape for 120 years — a presence that saw it targeted by anti-apartheid campaigners in the 1980s.

Shell House in downtown Joburg was the former HQ of the African National Congress (ANC) and was a donation from the oil company to the party.

The move will also be seen as the latest blow to South Africa as an investment destination in the wake of mining giant BHP’s bid for Anglo American minus most of its assets in the country. DM

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • John Patson says:
    6 May 2024 at 14:43

    Thebe Investments must be in a strong position to buy the 60% (if reports are correct) they do not own at a knock down price, and presumably have been living the fat life for so long they probably have enough savings to do so.
    Banks, other than Chinese and Indian ones are unlikely to lend the money, and private investment usually want a good slice of the cake… So savings it is. I bet they are trying to knock the price as low as possible.

  • Faith Botha says:
    6 May 2024 at 14:43

    This is the start of our further economic downfall.

  • Leon Schipper says:
    6 May 2024 at 15:07

    Sail? You mean “sale”.

