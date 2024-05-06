Malcolm Marx (right) and Marco van Staden accept the Team of the Year Award on behalf of the Springboks at the SA Sports Awards held at Sun City on 5 May 2024. (Photo: OJ Koloti / Gallo Images)

The Springboks swept the awards at the annual SA Sports Awards, held at Sun City in North West on Sunday night.

It was little surprise that the World Cup-winning Boks were the biggest winners at an evening celebrating South Africa’s best athletes, taking home six awards while the South African Rugby Union (Saru) received another two.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi was named South Africa’s Sport Star of the Year as well as the People’s Choice Athlete of the Year.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber was announced as the Coach of the Year, while Manie Libbok was the Newcomer of the Year and Eben Etzebeth walked away with the Sportsman of the Year.

The Springboks were the Team of the Year while SA Rugby president Mark Alexander was named Administrator of the Year.

It’s an improvement on the global awards stage where the Boks and Kolisi were nominated at last month’s Laureus World Sports Awards but fell short.

Also nominated for a Laureus award was historic South African sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer. Her achievement was appreciated back home, however, as she received the Sportswoman of the Year award on Sunday night.

Read more in Daily Maverick: South African sensation Kirsten Neuschäfer makes history as first woman to win old-school round-the-world yacht race

In 2023, Neuschäfer became the first woman to win the prestigious Golden Globe round-the-world race since its inception in 1968.

Neuschäfer had already been hailed across the world for her remarkable achievement and was named female 2023 Rolex World Sailor of the Year by World Sailing. But it was the acknowledgement from her home country that meant the most to her.

“The greatest recognition that anyone can receive is from their own country, so thank you South Africa,” she said on receiving the award at Sun City’s Superbowl.

“My proudest moment was sailing over that finish line, waving the South African flag.”

SA Sports Awards winners

Administrator of the Year: Mark Alexander (SA Rugby Union)

Sportsman of the Year: Eben Etzebeth (Springboks)

Sportsman of the Year With a Disability: Mpumelelo Mhlongo (South African Sport Association for the Physically Disabled)

Sportswoman of the Year: Kirsten Neuschäfer (Sailing South Africa)

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability: Simone Kruger (South African Sport Association for the Physically Disabled, Para Athletics)

Team of the Year: Springboks

Newcomer of the Year: Manie Libbok (Springboks)

Coach of the Year: Jacques Nienaber (Springboks)

Volunteer of the Year: Rebecca Ntsanwisi (Vakhegula Vakhegula)

Indigenous Games Team of the Year: Diketo Gauteng

National Federation of the Year: South African Rugby Union

Recreation Body of the Year: Amandla Social Enterprises (WC)

Sport Photo or Visual Journalist of the Year: Samuel Shivambu

Sport Journalist of the Year: Khanyiso Tshwaku

Sport Star of the Year: Siya Kolisi (Springbok captain)

People’s Choice of the Year: Siya Kolisi (Springbok captain)

School team of the Year: Hoër Landbouskool Oakdale – tug of war 560kg junior men’s team

Developing School Team of the Year: Hlabi Secondary School – netball U-19 team

Technical Official of the Year: Sean Rapaport (South African Hockey Association). DM