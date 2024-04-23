Novak Djokovic accepts the 2024 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: Pablo Cuadra / Getty Images for Laureus)

The Spanish women’s football team and Spanish playmaker Aitana Bonmatí won the Laureus World Team and World Sportswoman of the Year at the 2024 awards in Madrid.

It was a celebration for Spain, with Madrid hosting the 25th version of the awards at the stunning Palacio de Cibeles in the heart of the city.

Spanish tennis superstar Rafa Nadal’s Fundación Rafa Nadal, which uses sport and education to inspire more than 1,000 young people in economically challenged communities in Spain and India, won the Laureus Sport for Good Award. Nadal was on hand to collect the award.

Serbian Tennis great Novak Djokovic, who won three of the four Grand Slam singles titles in 2023, and was a losing finalist at Wimbledon, was unsurprisingly named World Sportsman of the Year for a record fifth time. He won the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2019.

But for South Africa, there was only disappointment as its four nominees — the Springboks (Team of the Year), Siya Kolisi (Comeback of the Year), sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer (Action Sportsperson of the Year) and the Justice Desk Africa (Sports for Good Category) — all missed out.

Bok disappointment

The current Springboks have become used to winning big matches and tournaments, but they had no say in the outcome of the Laureus Team of the Year category. It was a rare defeat for Kolisi’s men.

Despite twice winning the World Team of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards following Rugby World Cup success, the 2024 Laureus voting panel went in a different direction.

Spain’s women’s soccer team, which claimed the World Cup last year, were worthy winners in a category stacked with excellent contenders.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Boks, but also unsurprising, especially as the Spanish women won despite issues with the Spanish Federation and internal tension between players and the coach.

“Our national team is a group like no other — our strength comes from every challenge we have faced, both on and off the field of play,” Bonmatí said.

“I believe we have met them all, and I hope that we can be an inspiration to young girls in Spain and around the world, to not just take up football but participate in sport and enjoy all the benefits it brings.”

England’s Manchester City, who won the treble of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, were also overlooked in one of the most keenly contested categories at the Laureus Awards.

In a further disappointment, Kolisi lost out in the Comeback of the Year category. That award went to US gymnast Simone Biles, who took two years off because of mental health issues, but made a triumphant return in 2023, winning four gold medals at the World Championships in October.

Kolisi heroically battled his way back from knee ligament surgery in just 130 days to captain the Boks at Rugby World Cup 2023. It was another category stacked with worthy winners, which included Ivory Coast and Dortmund star player Sébastien Haller, who returned to top-level football after overcoming testicular cancer.

“We are all sportspeople and there are, I think, some challenges that we face [that] are quite similar, so to see what they’ve [fellow nominees] been through — it gives you strength because you know that you’re not the only one,” Haller said.

“There are a lot of people that are going through some … some tough stuff and I think the sport has this power to make some positive changes.”

Djokovic reigns again

Djokovic was a worthy winner in a category with some of the greatest sportsmen of any era.

The Serb beat out footballers Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland, Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and track and field stars Noah Lyles and Mondo Duplantis.

“I am incredibly honoured to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award,” Djokovic said.

“I think back to 2012, when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old. I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success.

“The Laureus Awards are so special because they represent recognition from the 69 world-class athletes who make up the Laureus World Sports Academy. To earn the votes of my sporting heroes is what makes these awards so coveted in all of sport.

“I am truly blessed to be among sports greats as a winner, but also as a supporter and admirer of Laureus Sport for Good as I too believe in the power of sport to make a difference in the world.

“Finally, this Laureus Statuette stands alone because it represents more than sporting achievement. The Laureus mission of using sport as a power for good has been changing lives for 25 years and embodies the values of its founding patron, Nelson Mandela.

“I want to add my support to Laureus Sport for Good and the work they are doing to transform lives around the world.”

Football first

For Bonmatí it was a night of double delight as she became the first footballer to be named Sportswomen of the Year.

“I am honoured to receive the Laureus for Sportswoman of the Year — and I am also very happy that my international teammates have been recognised as the Team of the Year by the Laureus World Sports Academy,” Bonmatí said.

“It is humbling to see the list of previous winners of this award. From Serena Williams to Simone Biles, Lindsey Vonn, Naomi Osaka and last year’s winner, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, they are all incredible athletes who have not only excelled in their chosen sports, but been incredible role models for younger generations of young women and girls.

“To be the first footballer to win this award makes it even more special and I hope to represent my sport in the same way that those great champions have done.

“As the first women’s team to win the Laureus, we are proud of our status as pioneers and as a group, we are as committed to equality and representation as we are to what we do on the football pitch.

“I know these values are shared by the Laureus Academy and Laureus Sport for Good, and we support the work they do all over the world to improve the lives of at-risk girls and young women through sport.”

Wunderkind

England’s soccer wunderkind Jude Bellingham picked up the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year, which is for rising sports stars.

Fresh off scoring the winner to give Real Madrid a 3-2 win over Barcelona in El Clásico just 24 hours earlier, Bellingham’s award underlined his status as one of the most exciting prospects in world sport.

When winning the award, Bellingham was quick to acknowledge that his fame and success came with responsibility.

“It’s important as athletes we understand that as we become more popular, we do have a responsibility to those watching,” Bellingham said.

“I take it seriously and although I’m not perfect and will make mistakes I will try and help people along the way and help them get to where they want to go because people have helped me.

“It’s been a great year and I’m really proud of it. It’s been a mad few days but I hope to keep making memories with Real Madrid and with England,” Bellingham said.

“It’s been a crazy week and I’m a bit tired, but I would see success at the end of the season as winning more trophies with Real and England.

“We’re still in with a chance with two trophies with Real [La Liga and Champions League] and with England in Euro 2024. But it will take a lot of hard work and sacrifice.”

He received his statue from tennis player Carlos Alacaraz, who was the 2023 winner in the category. DM

The full list of winners is:

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Novak Djokovic

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Aitana Bonmatí

Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Spain Women’s Football Team

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Jude Bellingham

Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Simone Biles

Laureus Sport for Good Award: Fundación Rafa Nadal

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Diede de Groot

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Arisa Trew