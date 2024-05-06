Defend Truth

MASS KILLINGS

Bodies pile up in Nyanga with four gunned down in latest wave of escalating violence

Bodies pile up in Nyanga with four gunned down in latest wave of escalating violence
A wave of violence grips Browns Farm, Nyanga as unknown gunmen unleash chaos, leaving four dead and five wounded in a chilling attack. (Photo: iStock)
By Velani Ludidi
06 May 2024
0

The murders come barely a week after four other people were killed in the area, meaning eight people have been killed in Nyanga in seven days. 

The community of Browns Farm, Philippi in Nyanga is reeling in shock following the shooting of eight people, four of whom died from their injuries.

According to Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut, Nyanga police responded to a call on Sunday evening at around 6.20 pm in Browns Farm. Upon arrival, they discovered three deceased men aged in their twenties and five individuals aged between 27 and 35 with gunshot wounds.

“Unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims at their residence in Mazizini in Browns Farm, Nyanga, killing three on the scene, and wounding five. The injured victims were admitted to hospital where one succumbed to death.”

Traut said the motive behind the shooting has yet to be determined and no arrests have been made.

The shooting comes barely a week after four people were killed in the area, meaning eight people have been killed in Nyanga in seven days. The third quarter crime statistics, (October to December 2023) show 15 instances of mass killings in the area.

A few kilometres away in Khayelitsha last week, eight people were killed in a string of violent incidents over just a few hours.

This comes after police last month indicated they had increased operations to crack down on violence around Cape Town.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Schoolgirl killed, cop murdered in wild week of Western Cape shootings

Community and family members declined to comment on what might have led to the shooting, but there are reports that some of the victims were part of a syndicate that requested e-hailing services intending to rob the drivers. Other victims were innocent people caught in the crossfire.

A month ago also in Philippi, a 17-year-old boy was killed while robbing an e-hailing driver with his friends. The boys from Philippi made a ride request while standing at Sinqolamthi Street and when the driver arrived, a group of about seven boys surrounded the car and attacked the driver. The driver suffered a stabbing wound, and he managed to pull out a firearm, killing one of the boys. The others managed to escape unharmed.

MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said he was angered that yet another mass murder occurred in Nyanga. “It cannot continue in this manner,” he said.

“Our data has already shown that most murders occur between Saturday evening and the early hours of Monday morning. These are related to various causes, which among others include interpersonal violence, drug and alcohol abuse, gang violence and extortions. I’m deeply concerned about how SAPS’ intelligence is being operationalised, if at all. I have written to SAPS’ provincial commissioner for urgent feedback into how SAPS is intervening in the area.”

Allen added that the Western Cape Government are constantly reviewing how Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officers and the officers will remain in the area to continue assisting SAPS in their crime-fighting efforts.

Any person who can shed light on the circumstances that led to the shooting incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or to use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The way for the ANC to weaken the EFF? Shut the door and keep Julius Malema out of power
Maverick News

The way for the ANC to weaken the EFF? Shut the door and keep Julius Malema out of power
Government opens criminal cases against 26 municipalities over sewage pollution crisis
Maverick News

Government opens criminal cases against 26 municipalities over sewage pollution crisis
US convict faces deportation to SA for running sex and drugs ‘crime sanctuary’ hotel
Maverick News

US convict faces deportation to SA for running sex and drugs ‘crime sanctuary’ hotel
Expulsions from MK party point to deep instability and mistrust
DM168

Expulsions from MK party point to deep instability and mistrust
Storm over SABC news head Moshoeshoe Monare puts spotlight on SA’s broken security vetting system
Op-eds

Storm over SABC news head Moshoeshoe Monare puts spotlight on SA’s broken security vetting system

TOP READS IN SECTION

The way for the ANC to weaken the EFF? Shut the door and keep Julius Malema out of power
Maverick News

The way for the ANC to weaken the EFF? Shut the door and keep Julius Malema out of power
Government opens criminal cases against 26 municipalities over sewage pollution crisis
Maverick News

Government opens criminal cases against 26 municipalities over sewage pollution crisis
Unregistered parties lobby for SA poll postponement as ConCourt hit with several urgent applications
DM168

Unregistered parties lobby for SA poll postponement as ConCourt hit with several urgent applications
Internal strife after UCT Student Representative Council spends R100k on Koko and Mpofu lecture
Maverick News

Internal strife after UCT Student Representative Council spends R100k on Koko and Mpofu lecture
US convict faces deportation to SA for running sex and drugs ‘crime sanctuary’ hotel
Maverick News

US convict faces deportation to SA for running sex and drugs ‘crime sanctuary’ hotel

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider