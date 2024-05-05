Sport

INVESTEC CHALLENGE CUP

Masuku-inspired Sharks make history as first SA team in EPCR competition final

Masuku-inspired Sharks make history as first SA team in EPCR competition final
Siya Masuku of Hollywoodbets Sharks kicks a conversion for his side to take the lead during the EPCR Investec Challenge Cup semifinal match between Hollywoodbets Sharks and ASM Clermont Auvergne at Twickenham Stoop on 4 May 2024 in London, England. (Photo: Patrick Khachfe / Getty Images)
By Craig Ray
05 May 2024
Flyhalf Siya Masuku scored 22 points to guide the Sharks to the final of the Investec Challenge Cup with a thrilling 32-31 semifinal win over French club Clermont.

The Sharks might be 13th out of 16 teams on the United Rugby Championship (URC) standings, and last out of the South African teams in the same competition, but they have made history. 

The men from Durban are the first South African team to make the final of a European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) competition by advancing to the Investec Challenge Cup final. And they could add to that milestone, by winning the tournament in a few weeks. 

South African teams have only been part of EPCR competitions for two seasons and until now, have not come close to any titles.  

Clermont comeback 

The Sharks secured a come-from-behind 32-31 semifinal win over French giants Clermont at The Stoop (adjacent to Twickenham) in London at the weekend to advance to the Challenge Cup showpiece. 

The Durban-based side will face England’s Gloucester in the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on 24 May, after Gloucester beat Benetton 40-23 in the second semi-final. 

The Sharks have endured a tough season, as their URC standing indicates, but in the European competition they have been formidable and are now one game away from winning some meaningful silverware. 

Their superb second-half fightback over Clermont, spearheaded by impressive flyhalf Siya Masuku, who scored 22 points, underlined that the Sharks are finally playing somewhere near their potential, although they started slowly. 

“The players showed a lot of character,” coach John Plumtree said. 

“What we spoke about at halftime, we were only 10 points down. I know it was 28-18, but I told the boys, it’s only 10-0. There were some good messages from the leaders. 

“I felt that if we got our game going, seeing more of the ball, we would genuinely put them under pressure; with just a bit of luck, we could clinch the game. 

“It was a case of us never giving up. This is where I want to go with this team. We might lose a game, but it’s never okay to give up. We showed that today. 

“We looked a little bit nervous in the first 25 minutes,” Plumtree said. 

“We never used our opportunities, and we were making mistakes in our own 22 around kick receipts. We gifted Clermont too many easy opportunities in terms of access to our tryline. 

“Four kick-off receipts were inaccurate, and we missed a scrum and a lineout, we just allowed them to build pressure. We didn’t really get much opportunity to play with the ball because they kept on conceding penalties. 

Joris Jurand of ASM Clermont Auvergne scores his team’s second try of the match despite the challenge of Ethan Hooker of Hollywoodbets Sharks during the EPCR Challenge Cup semifinal match between Hollywoodbets Sharks and ASM Clermont Auvergne at Twickenham Stoop on 4 May 2024 in London, England. (Photo: Patrick Khachfe / Getty Images)

Makazole Mapimpi of Hollywoodbets Sharks runs in his team’s second try, despite the challenge of Bautista Delguy of ASM Clermont Auvergne, to potentially take the lead with a conversion to come during the EPCR Investec Challenge Cup semifinal match between Hollywoodbets Sharks and ASM Clermont Auvergne at Twickenham Stoop on 4 May 2024 in London, England. (Photo: Patrick Khachfe / Getty Images)

Ox Nche of Hollywoodbets Sharks with the ball during the EPCR Investec Challenge Cup semifinal match between Hollywoodbets Sharks and ASM Clermont Auvergne at Twickenham Stoop on 4 May 2024 in London, England. (Photo: Patrick Khachfe / Getty Images)

Masuku mettle 

But once they settled after the break, the Durban side imposed themselves on their French opponents. 

Masuku’s haul included a clutch touchline conversion, which was ultimately the difference between winning and losing after the Sharks found themselves 31-18 down early in the second half. 

Masuku is a later bloomer at the age of 27, after playing club rugby for Rustenburg Impala five years ago. His story is unusual but also a reminder of the incredible depth of talent in South Africa, even at a semi-professional level. 

“Siya’s a lovely story, isn’t he? He’s played well on the big stage now,” Plumtree said.

“I’m just really happy for him. He’s a very humble character. He feels very honoured to be playing in this jersey and he’s making the most of his opportunities. 

“He’s still going to get better. His skill set can improve, his passing can improve, he can improve as an athlete. He hasn’t reached anywhere near his ceiling yet. He’s a confident little player. 

“His kicking is great, when he goes for touch, he doesn’t just try for 30 metres, he looks for 40 metres. I love his attitude around the game and the players like him. He is riding the crest of the wave at the moment.” 

And if that wave continues, there is no reason why Masuku can’t guide the Sharks to Challenge Cup success on 24 May. Victory in the Challenge Cup comes with automatic entry to the primary Champions Cup tournament in 2025. DM

