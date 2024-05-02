Maverick Citizen

Dr Yakub Essack — Gift of the Givers medical team leader leaves a legacy of unmatched kindness

Dr Yakub Essack. (Photo: Gift of the Givers)
By Imtiaz Sooliman and Aayesha Soni
02 May 2024
Tributes have been pouring in for Dr Yakub Essack, who has for years led the Gift of the Givers medical team. Essack died on Wednesday, 1 May after suffering a heart attack. Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman paid tribute to his friend of 32 years, and neurologist and Gift of the Givers volunteer Dr Aayesha Soni paid tribute to ‘a humble legend who served humanity’.

Being a junior member of the Gift of the Givers medical team, my interactions with Dr Yakub Essack, fondly known to us younger ones as Uncle Yakub, were always pleasant. Every time we’d meet, I’d always (only half) jokingly ask that he remembers to pick me for the next medical mission, and despite my persistence, I would always be met with a warm smile and reassurance that I wouldn’t be forgotten. It was the type of smile that made you feel everything would be alright for the mere fact that he was in charge.

Reading through the messages on the core medical Gift of the Givers group, it’s clear that Uncle Yakub’s passing has left an insufferable blow and absence on all the members. There is a pervading theme that permeates all the messages of grief: Uncle Yakub’s unfaltering sincerity in serving humanity and his kindness to all those around him.

Dr Yakub Essack was a general practitioner in Gauteng. (Photo: Supplied)

As everybody recollects their fondest memories of him, a magnanimous man who played the role of a fatherly figure to many is easily built, and his willingness to always lend a helping hand to those who needed it was consistent in his personal and professional life. Working with Gift of the Givers gives you a second family, and Uncle Yakub was undoubtedly a dad to so many – a confidant, sound adviser and patient listener. He was a loving husband, father and brother too – his loss will be a huge void for his family, but a massive loss for humanity.

He paved the way to show us what it truly means to serve selflessly.

Serving as the head of the Gift of the Givers medical team for the past 32 years, including embracing the taxing role of team leader on a number of international missions, Uncle Yakub’s fierce dedication to serving humanity is what drove him. However, he managed to infuse this passion with a gentle and caring nature, making him both responsible and approachable to all those around him. This is a rare trait in a leader. His skill set in being able to assemble a group of medical volunteers and equipment efficiently and at short notice was unmatched. Uncle Yakub will always be one of the foundation blocks upon which Gift of the Givers was built – an organisation which has helped so many and through which his memory will be immortalised.

Dr Yakub Essack in Syria, April 2013. (Photo: Gift of the Givers)

Yakub Essack was a giant of a man who lived a life of sincerity, devotion to others and sincere humility – he will always remain the epitome of what the next generation aspires to be. He paved the way to show us what it truly means to serve selflessly, and will remain a constant reminder of the testament to what humble dedication and authenticity mean. 

We live merely in his footsteps, inspired immeasurably by his embodiment of the saying: “Best amongst you are those who benefit mankind.” He has left a legacy of unmatched kindness in doing so. Truly, some men are indispensable and he is one of them. – Aayesha Soni

Syria, April 2013. (Photo: Gift of the Givers)

April 2013, AR Rahma Hospital, Syria. (Photo: Gift of the Givers)

A human par excellence

Gift of the Givers pays tribute to the head of our medical team, Dr Yakub Essack, who passed on a few hours ago after suffering a massive heart attack. We remember him as a brother, friend, companion, dedicated community member, pure soul, and sincere, humble, compassionate human being, ever willing to assist the elderly, orphans, widows and just about anyone in need. He led our medical teams on numerous international missions, won the hearts of those he served, and was most approachable to team members as a counsellor in cases of secondary traumatisation.

Gift of the Givers 30th anniversary, August 2022, Wits University. (Photo: Gift of the Givers)

Syria, April 2013. (Photo: Gift of the Givers)

Ever willing to offer a listening ear, a gentle word and a warm embrace, he was a human par excellence. He has been called to the Almighty, to the Realm of Peace, Light and Blessings. May he be received with extended arms in the highest abode of bliss called Janaatul Firdose. May he be blessed and welcomed by the Almighty for his exceptional service to family, friends, community, country and humanity. We say goodbye to a most incredible human being. May the Almighty grant ease to his dear family. We were friends for 32 years. – Imtiaz Sooliman DM

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman is the founder of Gift of the Givers. Dr Aayesha Soni is a specialist neurologist and medical volunteer with Gift of the Givers.

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.