Election day 2024 is around the corner. If you’re still unsure about the logistics, or want to know what the major political parties are offering, this guide is for you.

When is election day 2024?

The elections will take place on Wednesday, 29 May. In terms of the Constitution, the elections must be held within 90 days of the expiry of the current term of the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

Where can I vote?

A voter needs to vote at the voting station serving the voting district in which the voter registered to vote.

Where do I check if I’m registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status here. You can also SMS your ID number to 32810. All SMSes are charged at R1. Contact the call centre on 0800 11 8000.

What time do voting stations open?

The voting stations will be open from 07:00 to 21:00 on election day.

Is election day a public holiday?

There is no rule or law that determines that voting day must be a public holiday. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act (Act No 36 of 1994), proclaimed the day of the election, 29 May 2024 will be a public holiday.

Can I vote if I’m in another town or province on election day?

You may vote outside of your voting district in-country if you notified the Electoral Commission (IEC) in advance, by Friday, 17 May 2024, 23:59, indicating at which voting district you intend to vote. You can do this at the link. If you vote outside the province where you are registered, you will receive the national ballot paper.

Can I vote if I registered but have lost my ID with the sticker in it?

Yes, but you need to get a Temporary Identity Certificate (TIC) that will be valid on election day. You can apply for your TIC at the Department of Home Affairs. Also check your registration details and confirm that your name appears on the voters’ roll. You can re-register if necessary

For more voting facts and tips, visit the Daily Maverick elections knowledge hub

How does the new three-ballot system work?

For the first time this year, independent candidates are allowed to participate in the elections. To accommodate this change, voters will vote on three ballots, instead of two. First is the national ballot, which contains a list of the 52 political parties contesting 200 seats in the National Assembly. This ballot will be the same across the nation. Second is the regional ballot, which is to vote for political parties and independent candidates contesting for the 200 seats reserved for regions (provinces) in the National Assembly. Finally, there is the provincial ballot, which is unique to each province. Voters will use this ballot to elect political parties and independent candidates to serve in their province’s legislature. For more information, read here.

How do I know which parties and candidates are on the voting roll and what they are offering?

Major political parties have each published a manifesto that states their intended priorities should they be voted into office. You can see a breakdown of these election promises in the Daily Maverick manifesto guide.

One last thing…

We regularly address readers’ questions about the elections. You can find previously answered questions here. If you have any additional questions or topics you’d like us to cover, you can share them here.