Business Maverick

LIGHT PAPER

Solar takes a load off but feed-in options are lagging behind the curve

Solar takes a load off but feed-in options are lagging behind the curve
GoSolr has released a quarterly report on the state of solar and energy in South Africa. (Photo: iStock)
By Neesa Moodley
28 Apr 2024
1

Solar power has taken off in South Africa, even alleviating the energy supply shortfall by as much as 44% in the past year, but as much as 40% of energy generated was lost due to slow uptake of (and lack of) feed-in options.

This was just one of the findings of the GoSolr inaugural “light paper” released last week, which distils the current conversations about solar and renewable energy, interrogates the latest stats and key issues, and shines a light on the energy generation issues South Africa is facing.

“We developed the GoSolr quarterly solar update… to identify the issues and opportunity therein to tackle not only the ongoing energy crisis, but also to look ahead to better ways to power our vibrant nation,” said GoSolr co-founder and chief executive, Andrew Middleton.

GoSolr points to a “patchwork policy programme”. With the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), the government, Eskom and 257 metropolitan, district and local municipalities operating in a near-siloed manner, the many players and inconsistent regulatory frameworks have resulted in a patchwork policy problem, while energy tariffs and electricity prices continue to rise.

“Municipalities buy and sell electricity at different rates, and only a handful allow homes and businesses to inject excess solar power into the grid,” the report says. One of the bigger obstacles is the cost of the bidirectional meters needed to feed power back into the grid. Currently priced between R10,000 and R12,000, this is unaffordable for most South Africa households that are just trying to keep the power on.

Cape Town energy plan a blueprint for South Africa

Middleton says the high upfront cost of the bidirectional meters coupled with most of the feed-in tariffs around the country mean it is not worthwhile for consumers to go this route. The City of Cape Town, which is widely coming to be known as a blueprint city when it comes to energy management, allows residents to register with its Cash for Power programme. Municipal bills are credited automatically, with the option to apply to earn cash beyond a zero balance. Businesses have been able to earn cash for power since June 2023, and the door was recently opened for residents to do the same.

The feed-in tariff of 87c per kilowatt hour excluding VAT has been approved by Nersa, with the city offering customers an additional incentive of 25c per kWh excluding VAT.

By the end of February this year Cape Town businesses and households had already earned more than R25.8-million, according to city management. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that by 1 February there were 1,461 sellers benefiting from the Cash for Power scheme as part of the City’s broader plans to end load shedding over time. Of these, 869 were residential and 592 were commercial/industrial.

“I consider this some of the best money we’ve ever spent and cannot wait to see how this programme expands even more over time. Not only are we adding crucial kilowatts to our grid at a cheaper cost than Eskom’s supply, we are also putting money back in the pockets of Capetonians. That is how you democratise energy and truly put power in the hands of the people,” he said.

Cape Town plans to add up to one gigawatt of independent power supply to end load shedding in the city over time, with the first 650MW within five years, including enough to protect against another four Eskom load shedding stages by 2026.

In the first quarter of this year South Africa had 68 days of load shedding out of a total of 89 days. The GoSolr paper shows that without rooftop solar alleviating demand on the national grid, the energy shortfall in 2023 would have been 44% worse than it was.

“South Africa ranks third in the world as having the best solar potential, and it’s becoming accessible to more people. The scope for growth and benefits [is] incredible – cost savings, clean and secure energy, job creation and more. We are, however, being hampered by inconsistent and fragmented national policy, regulations and tariffs,” Middleton said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Eskom news

Last year alone, the country’s electricity demand exceeded supply by about 16 million megawatt hours, but Middleton says without rooftop solar, the gap would have been about 23 million MWh.

However, Eskom system operator Isabel Fick says that while solar power is the biggest part of private generation, it is only able to contribute between 9am and 6pm, leaving Eskom to pick up the morning and evening peak demand hours.

Eskom anticipates limiting load shedding to Stage 2 this winter, with reduced unplanned outages expected to range from 14,000MW to 15,500MW and a maximum of 17,000MW of unplanned outages at Stage 5. This forecast is a marked improvement from winter in 2023, which predicted unplanned outages ranging from 15,000MW to 16,500MW and a maximum of 18,000MW – a scenario where the maximum unplanned outages, or Stage 8, were successfully avoided. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • Nick Jacobs says:
    28 April 2024 at 18:19

    I feel that Eskom’s observation that solar only works during the daytime ignores the fact that most residential installations are hooked up to large batteries. Thus I think they are, in fact, understating the benefit that solar installations are providing.

Top Reads This Hour

ANC drops to 40.2% in support poll as Zuma’s MK campaigns to cannibalise ruling party votes
Maverick News

ANC drops to 40.2% in support poll as Zuma’s MK campaigns to cannibalise ruling party votes
Thirty years after democracy, fed-up Northern Cape residents thirst for more
Maverick News

Thirty years after democracy, fed-up Northern Cape residents thirst for more
Zuma’s MK party and unhappy voters whack ANC to 40.2% in latest Ipsos poll
Maverick News

Zuma’s MK party and unhappy voters whack ANC to 40.2% in latest Ipsos poll
At home with Nelson Mandela — Madiba’s Houghton house is sanctuary for heritage, art and culture
DM168

At home with Nelson Mandela — Madiba’s Houghton house is sanctuary for heritage, art and culture
Gloves come off as SA’s Takealot and Zando tackle global juggernauts Temu, Shein and Amazon
Business Maverick

Gloves come off as SA’s Takealot and Zando tackle global juggernauts Temu, Shein and Amazon

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC drops to 40.2% in support poll as Zuma’s MK campaigns to cannibalise ruling party votes
Maverick News

ANC drops to 40.2% in support poll as Zuma’s MK campaigns to cannibalise ruling party votes
Gloves come off as SA’s Takealot and Zando tackle global juggernauts Temu, Shein and Amazon
Business Maverick

Gloves come off as SA’s Takealot and Zando tackle global juggernauts Temu, Shein and Amazon
Zuma’s MK party and unhappy voters whack ANC to 40.2% in latest Ipsos poll
Maverick News

Zuma’s MK party and unhappy voters whack ANC to 40.2% in latest Ipsos poll
Never has a wise vote been more important to the future of South Africa
DM168

Never has a wise vote been more important to the future of South Africa
Eskom forecasts ‘light’ load shedding in winter after 30-day break from rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Eskom forecasts ‘light’ load shedding in winter after 30-day break from rolling blackouts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Join the Gauteng Premier Debate.

On 9 May 2024, The Forum in Bryanston will transform into a battleground for visions, solutions and, dare we say, some spicy debates as we launch the inaugural Daily Maverick Debates series.

We’re talking about the top premier candidates from Gauteng debating as they battle it out for your attention and, ultimately, your vote.

Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.