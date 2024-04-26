Business Maverick

Business Maverick

UK warns universities about research threat from foreign states

UK warns universities about research threat from foreign states
The Clarendon building, right, stands next to the Shedonian theatre, both part of Oxford University, in Oxford, U.K., on Wednesday, 27 May 2020. (Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
26 Apr 2024
0

Foreign states are using UK universities to “steal advantage” by covertly acquiring British intellectual property, the government warned, saying it would explore proposals to protect cutting-edge research and technology.

After an internal review found other countries are targeting sensitive academic work, the UK will consult on measures to protect the British higher education sector from foreign threats, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said late on Thursday. It followed a meeting in which leaders of 24 universities — including Oxford and Cambridge — were briefed by the chiefs of the UK Security Service, MI5, and the National Cyber Security Centre.

The consultation will “explore proposals to protect cutting-edge technology under development in sensitive sectors that are being targeted by states stealing intellectual property to enhance their own economic and military capabilities,” the government said in a statement. It “will also consider measures to prevent institutions becoming dependent on foreign investment”.

While the government didn’t name any countries in its statement, concern in Britain has focused increasingly on Chinese funding of British university programs as well as the growing number of students from the Asian nation studying in the UK. Last year, Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee warned about Chinese interference and influence.

“There are obvious and repeated examples of Chinese attempts to interfere and stifle debate amongst the academic community in the UK,” the committee said. “The UK’s academic institutions provide a rich feeding ground for China to achieve political influence in the UK and economic advantage over the UK.”

Meanwhile, in a chapter on China in last year’s integrated review of security and defense policy, the government promised ministers would “increase protections for academic freedom and university research.” 

The government said the consultation later this summer will look at:

  • Requiring key university personnel to undergo security clearance
  • Seeking greater transparency about funding and its origins
  • Enhancing security around research in universities

“This is not about erecting fences, this is about balancing evolving threats and protecting the integrity and security of our great institutions,” Dowden said.

Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan, who co-hosted the meeting with universities and security chiefs, said the government intends to give universities the “tools they need to keep themselves safe.”

“Maintaining the UK’s world-leading reputation as an academic superpower relies on having strong safeguards to protect research from those who wish to do us harm,” she said.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Gloves come off as SA’s Takealot and Zando tackle global juggernauts Temu, Shein and Amazon
Maverick News

Gloves come off as SA’s Takealot and Zando tackle global juggernauts Temu, Shein and Amazon
Patriotic Alliance shocks ANC, DA in Western Cape wards, local party bags historic win
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance shocks ANC, DA in Western Cape wards, local party bags historic win
Running out of money every month? Here’s how to create a practical spending plan
Maverick Life

Running out of money every month? Here’s how to create a practical spending plan
Reserve Bank seizes R60m assets from Berdine Odendaal, leaving her in the cold
Maverick News

Reserve Bank seizes R60m assets from Berdine Odendaal, leaving her in the cold
Natural-born class acts — why small-town schools punch above their weight
Maverick Life

Natural-born class acts — why small-town schools punch above their weight

TOP READS IN SECTION

Reserve Bank seizes R60m assets from Berdine Odendaal, leaving her in the cold
Maverick News

Reserve Bank seizes R60m assets from Berdine Odendaal, leaving her in the cold
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Gloves come off as SA’s Takealot and Zando tackle global juggernauts Temu, Shein and Amazon
Maverick News

Gloves come off as SA’s Takealot and Zando tackle global juggernauts Temu, Shein and Amazon
BHP approaches rival miner Anglo American about takeover
Business Maverick

BHP approaches rival miner Anglo American about takeover
BHP is keen on Anglo’s global copper assets without the risky SA baggage 
Business Maverick

BHP is keen on Anglo’s global copper assets without the risky SA baggage 

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.