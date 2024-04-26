Maverick Life

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black’ sees some success despite heavily stacked odds

Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black’ sees some success despite heavily stacked odds
Marisa Abela stars as Amy Winehouse in director Sam Taylor-Johnson's 'Black to Black'. (Photo: Dean Rogers/Focus Features)
By Sam Spiller
26 Apr 2024
0

Amy Winehouse is the latest musical legend to get a biopic treatment. In ‘Back to Black’, Marisa Abela steps into the troubled singer’s stilettos and does her own singing, delivering a performance that does a lot to appease the sceptics waiting with talons out for this film.

An Amy Winehouse biopic was always going to be an utter downer of a watch. The life story of the English singer — which ended at just 27 — is a fundamentally tragic one, one that encapsulates the consequences of addiction and the dark side of fame, excess, and bad influences that resulted in a life cut short.

To make a successful biopic, at least one in the eyes of the cinema-going public, is to celebrate the life that was lived.

Those attempts are clear with the new film Back to Black, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and starring Marisa Abela in the lead role. Taylor-Johnson’s approach to the material is to lean away from Winehouse’s career high points and more into the personal life that happened around them. Does it work? The result is more of a decent enough watch, and less a deep dive into its subject.

Back to Black tells Winehouses’s story, establishing her Jewish upbringing in South London, the relationship with her taxi-driving father (played by Eddie Marsan) and grandmother Cynthia (Lesley Manville), how she began to gain popularity with her regular nightclub gigs and her first album, Frank in the early 2000s. Winehouse proves to be a loose cannon who seeks to “live” her songs, and is not particularly driven by the success her musical career brings her.

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse and Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse and Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse in director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s ‘Back to Black’. (Photo: Dean Rogers/Focus Features)

The film details the performer’s relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil (Jack O’Connell), a young man who would go on to be Winehouse’s husband and eventually ex-husband — but not before the two’s combined addictions kickstart a downward spiral laced with alcohol and narcotics. It was, however, to culminate in Winehouse producing Back to Black, one of the most successful albums in UK history and winner of five Grammys in 2008.

While it’s a good choice to hone in on Winehouse’s family and romantic life as the emotional pillar of Back to Black, it does leave other circumstances around the singer’s success unexplored.

The majority of the runtime is spent on her relationship with Fielder-Civil, who is the winner of the revisionists’ game here as he is depicted with more sympathy than he probably deserves (the real Fielder-Civil has spoken about how he introduced Winehouse to hard drugs during their time together).

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse and Jack O'Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil.

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse and Jack O’Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil. (Photo: Dean Rogers/Focus Features)

Furthermore, one can’t really shake off the feeling that you’re watching an anti-drug PSA, with Amy’s drug-taking put front and centre to the point it overshadows all other parts of the narrative. This is best exemplified very early on in Back to Black in a scene where Mitch Winehouse is driving his daughter back from a family gathering and explicitly orders her not to experiment with drugs. This is a biopic; you don’t need that heavy-handed foreshadowing.

Read more in Daily Maverick: For Amy Winehouse life was a losing game

Fortunately, like most musical biopics from the last few years, Back to Black is sustained by the efforts of its lead actress. Marisa Abela does stellar work portraying Amy — one that demonstrates her range above and beyond her work on the HBO drama Industry. Thanks to Abela, the audience feels sympathy for Amy from the word go, and she successfully conveys the subtleties of a talented and powerful figure slowly losing control over the course of the film’s runtime.

Abela also gets points for singing the songs herself, contributing to the authenticity of the performance. Meanwhile, Lesley Manville’s role as Cynthia Winehouse produces the most tear-jerking moments of the film.

Marisa Abela stars as Amy Winehouse and Lesley Manville as Cynthia Winehouse

Marisa Abela stars as Amy Winehouse and Lesley Manville as Cynthia Winehouse. (Photo: Dean Rogers/Focus Features)

Back to Black also benefits from its smart use of Winehouse’s music, which is part of the filmic composition. The titular song is used during a funeral scene (as it was in its original music video) to outstanding effect, and the climax where Amy sings “Rehab” at the 2008 Grammy Awards ceremony, is a strong number to end on. And, while this may just be indicative of the popularity of Winehouse’s music, the film’s rendition of “Valerie” was powerful enough to prompt the audience at my screening to sing along.

Black to Black

‘Black to Black’. (Photo: Dean Rogers/Focus Features)

While it’s difficult to judge the film as its own thing, divorced as it is from what happened in the real world, and was reported on heavily, Back to Black is never a bad watch. Ultimately, it will achieve the invaluable goal of drawing attention back to Winehouse’s too-short discography, which continues to boast some of the greatest lyrics ever put to a beat. Despite what the title suggests, though, it never feels like it’s spending that much time digging in dark places, which is a disservice to the tragedy at its core. DM

Back to Black is in South African cinemas now, having released on 12 April. This story was first published on PFangirl.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Mbeki on Soweto charm offensive as ANC ‘unleashes’ senior leaders
Maverick News

Thabo Mbeki on Soweto charm offensive as ANC ‘unleashes’ senior leaders
Patriotic Alliance shocks ANC, DA in Western Cape wards, local party bags historic win
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance shocks ANC, DA in Western Cape wards, local party bags historic win
Gloves come off as SA’s Takealot and Zando tackle global juggernauts Temu, Shein and Amazon
Maverick News

Gloves come off as SA’s Takealot and Zando tackle global juggernauts Temu, Shein and Amazon
Running out of money every month? Here’s how to create a practical spending plan
Maverick Life

Running out of money every month? Here’s how to create a practical spending plan
On the road exploring new ways of seeing our broken but beautiful country 
Op-eds

On the road exploring new ways of seeing our broken but beautiful country 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Patriotic Alliance shocks ANC, DA in Western Cape wards, local party bags historic win
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance shocks ANC, DA in Western Cape wards, local party bags historic win
Reserve Bank seizes R60m assets from Berdine Odendaal, leaving her in the cold
Maverick News

Reserve Bank seizes R60m assets from Berdine Odendaal, leaving her in the cold
A tale of two contrasting towns in South Africa’s worst-run municipality
Maverick News

A tale of two contrasting towns in South Africa’s worst-run municipality
Supreme Court of Appeal overturns high court rape ruling that foreplay implies ‘tacit consent’
Maverick News

Supreme Court of Appeal overturns high court rape ruling that foreplay implies ‘tacit consent’
Explainer — how to vote using the new three-ballot system
Maverick News

Explainer — how to vote using the new three-ballot system

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.