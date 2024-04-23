Business Maverick

MONETARY POLICY REVIEW

SA Reserve Bank scotches hopes of interest rate cut in 2024

SA Reserve Bank scotches hopes of interest rate cut in 2024
(Photo: Unsplash / Jeremy Bezange) | The South African Reserve Bank building in Pretoria. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Alet Pretorius) | Adobe Stock
By Ed Stoddard
23 Apr 2024
0

Don’t bet on a domestic interest rate cut this year. That is the key takeaway from the latest bi-annual Monetary Policy Review of the South African Reserve Bank, which was released on Tuesday.

Hopes for an interest rate cut this year in South Africa — not to mention in the US and other major economies — have steadily dimmed as 2024 has advanced.

In its latest Monetary Policy Review (MPR), the SA Reserve Bank has poured another bucket of cold water — with plenty of ice — over such prospects, pointedly noting that the markets are no longer pricing in a rate cut for 2024.

“Amid setbacks in recent domestic inflation outcomes, along with heightened uncertainty about global disinflation owing to stickiness in services inflation, markets now expect South Africa’s policy rate to remain unchanged this year,” the MPR says.

That’s a big deal. The SA Reserve Bank is ultra-sensitive to the signals from the markets and watches them like a hawk. The upshot is that monetary policy, as the markets expect, is likely to remain unchanged this year.

Inflation and expectations of its direction are simply not getting anchored around the mid-point of the central bank’s 3-6% target range, and the markets are well aware that this is where the bank prefers it to be.

“Despite the present stance, headline inflation has remained above the target midpoint for 36 consecutive months, and expectations held by the public about future inflation have remained well above 5.0%, moving in line with actual inflation outcomes,” the MPR said.

“South Africa’s inflation has fluctuated within the 5-6% range since September 2023. Uncertainty regarding the path back to the target midpoint has risen in recent months as new risks emerged while others materialised.”

South Africa’s Consumer Price Index slowed in March to an annual rate of 5.3% from 5.6% in February. But that is above the midpoint of its target range and there are plenty of risks to the outlook.

Read more in Daily Maverick: SA food inflation slows to 3-1/2 year low but respite likely short-lived

“While food inflation moderated throughout the past year, it remains elevated, largely reflecting domestic idiosyncrasies. The expectation is for food inflation to slow further this year as biosecurity risks recede and load shedding eases somewhat,” the MPR said.

“However, smaller crop projections following the El Niño-related drought over the past summer may pose some upside risk to food prices over the medium term.”

South Africa’s production of white maize is seen as 26% lower this season compared to last year, raising the probability that retail prices for the caloric staple will rise sharply in the months to come.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Crop Estimates Committee slashes SA maize forecast, sees 2024 harvest down 19% as El Niño bites

The next official forecast is due on 25 April and the forecast could get slashed further.

The Reserve Bank also remains concerned about the rand, which recently hit its lowest levels in 2024, at nearly 19.30/dlr. And while the MPR makes no mention of next month’s general election, the political uncertainties around it are bound to keep the rand volatile and on the back foot.

The MPR says that the Reserve Bank forecasts headline inflation to only “ease to the midpoint of the 3-6% target band by the fourth quarter of next year”.

From the end of 2021 until the middle of last year, the MPC raised rates by 475 basis points, taking its repo rate to 8.25% and the prime lending rate to 11.75%. It has since been in a holding pattern.

Expect that pattern to remain in place for quite some time and given the risks — the MPR speaks of “an uncertain and shock-prone environment” — the next move might even be up. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
Maverick News

‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
No joy for Springboks and Kolisi at Laureus World Sports Awards
South Africa

No joy for Springboks and Kolisi at Laureus World Sports Awards
The King Am I — MK’s incendiary manifesto manifests grinding contempt for SA’s democracy and Constitution
South Africa

The King Am I — MK’s incendiary manifesto manifests grinding contempt for SA’s democracy and Constitution
Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees — small-town arts festival fosters local voices reflecting our world
DM168

Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees — small-town arts festival fosters local voices reflecting our world
Legends Becker and Navratilova want to see tennis growth in Africa mirror the rest of the world
Africa

Legends Becker and Navratilova want to see tennis growth in Africa mirror the rest of the world

TOP READS IN SECTION

The King Am I — MK’s incendiary manifesto manifests grinding contempt for SA’s democracy and Constitution
South Africa

The King Am I — MK’s incendiary manifesto manifests grinding contempt for SA’s democracy and Constitution
The forgotten people: We visited the North West town where almost nobody votes
South Africa

The forgotten people: We visited the North West town where almost nobody votes
‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
Maverick News

‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
No joy for Springboks and Kolisi at Laureus World Sports Awards
South Africa

No joy for Springboks and Kolisi at Laureus World Sports Awards
Campaigners for Zuma's MK Party make their presence felt during Ramaphosa's KZN walkabout
Maverick News

Campaigners for Zuma's MK Party make their presence felt during Ramaphosa's KZN walkabout

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.