Three in court for fatal shooting of Rand Water executive and his bodyguard

The accused in the killing of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala, from left: Khulekani Mduli, Zamokuhle Ntombela and Lindani Mtshali. (Photo: Gauteng News / EWN Reporter / Facebook)
By Bheki C. Simelane
22 Apr 2024
Three people accused of murdering Rand Water executive Teboho Joala and his bodyguard Sifiso Shange appeared in court on Monday.

The case against three people accused of killing Rand Water executive Teboho Joala and his bodyguard, Sifiso Shange, was on Monday postponed by the Lenasia Magistrates’ Court for the accused to lodge a formal bail application.

killing tehobo joala

Murdered Rand Water executive Teboho Joala. (Photo: X)

Joala was fatally shot in a community hall in Zakariyya Park, Johannesburg, on 29 January as he was about to deliver a speech during a back-to-school event. He was shot in full view of throngs of pupils and colleagues. Shange was shot outside the community hall.

The accused are charged with murder and attempted murder. The attempted murder charge relates to the wounding of Johannesburg City Council Chief Whip Sithembiso Zungu during the attack.

The accused are Zamokuhle Ntombela, Khulekani Mduli and Lindani Mtshali. They wore shackles during their court appearance amid a strong police presence.

There was some confusion in the morning as the accused were initially expected to appear at the Protea Magistrates’ Court, but it turned out that the case had been scheduled for Court 4 of the Lenasia Magistrates’ Court.

A task team, including the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Murder and Robbery Team, along with the Provincial Crime Detection Tracking Team and Tactical Response Team, was assembled to solve the murders.

The first suspect was arrested while travelling from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng on 18 April. When questioned, he shared information about two other men who were hiding in KZN.

The police confiscated an AK-47 magazine and rounds, and a 9mm pistol at the suspects’ homes.

Another suspect, Ayanda Ngwenya, was arrested in March after he was found in possession of the firearm suspected to have been used in the killings. He is scheduled to return to court on 16 May.

Before the murders, security for some Rand Water executives had been beefed up.

The case was postponed to 29 April for a formal bail application. DM

