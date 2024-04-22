South Africa

ANALYSIS

The King Am I — MK’s incendiary manifesto manifests grinding contempt for SA’s democracy and Constitution

The King Am I — MK’s incendiary manifesto manifests grinding contempt for SA’s democracy and Constitution
Illustrative image / sources: Fire rages in the streets of the township near Ermelo, Mpumalanga. (Photo: Gallo Images/ Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla) | A protester drags a buring tyre.(Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla) | A South African flag in a settlement in Strandfontein, Cape Town. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma) | Houses of Parliament. (Photo: Leila Dougan ) | MK party supporters protest outside the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein on 19 March 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Volksblad / Mlungisi Louw) | An uMkhonto Wesizwe party member outside the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg. (Photo: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
By Stephen Grootes
22 Apr 2024
0

The manifesto of former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto Wesizwe party is probably the most radical assemblage of promises of any party likely to win a significant share of the vote in the upcoming general election. It promises to literally remove the Constitution and to dramatically increase the role of the state in the economy. It is incendiary, perhaps deliberately so.

Last week, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK party) published its manifesto on its website. Unlike most other political parties, there was no ceremony or rally to launch the document.

While there is much to criticise in the practice of stadiumology (the science of assessing a political party’s support through the number of people at its events), MK’s opponents can claim it has ducked the chance to show whether it too can fill up a big arena.

Also, it is not clear how the manifesto was drafted and who was involved in it.

While this is true of many other parties (although not all — the ANC had a “manifesto review tour”), considering that MK has had no electoral or political conferences, the process behind the drafting of this document remains a mystery.

The document imagines a future in which MK moves South Africa in a fundamentally different direction, where more power goes to “parliamentary supremacy” and the unelected people, with the removal of constitutional rights as they are currently understood.

The starting point is clear: each of the “nine pillars” begins with the word “reclaim”. There are pillars about “Reclaiming People’s Power” and “Reclaiming our Economy”.

In other words, the basis for the document is that something has been taken, or perhaps stolen, from the people.

The document says MK wants to change South Africa by “moving our country away from constitutional supremacy toward unfettered parliamentary supremacy”.

At a stroke, this would allow whoever held the majority in Parliament to do whatever they wanted, and no judge would be able to stop them, as there would be no Constitution.

This is more proof that what Zuma stands for now is diametrically opposed to what he said when he was president.

Since at least 2008, Zuma has claimed that his rights have been violated and that he is a victim. Just two weeks ago, Zuma’s advocate Dali Mpofu based part of his argument for Zuma to be allowed to stand for Parliament on his constitutional rights — the very rights that Zuma now wants to abolish.

Zuma took an oath, at least twice, to uphold the Constitution when he was inaugurated as president.

He also claimed many times while president that he supported the Constitution.

A House of Unelected People

The MK manifesto also proposes a major change to Parliament, promising to “establish a lower house of parliament comprised of elected representatives and an upper house comprised of Indigenous kings and queens as well as other traditional leaders”.

There are no details of what powers this House of Unelected People would have. So, for example, could it be that MK wants to have a House of Parliament of unelected people who can veto legislation?

The party envisages traditional leaders playing a greater role in other ways. It would, for example, give them greater control over land.

In the manifesto, MK promises to hold a referendum on reintroducing the death penalty and to introduce mandatory conscription for “every young person reaching the age of 18”.

The document contains other curious ideas.

For example, MK says it wants to reduce the number of provinces from nine to four and to demarcate provincial boundaries.

While there are strong arguments for reducing the number of provinces (and to cut down on the amount spent on running provincial legislatures, and salaries for premiers, MECs, their VIP protection, etc), no scientific reason is given to select four as the number. The only previous time SA had four provinces was because of the history of two British colonies and two Boer republics.

This is an odd coincidence for a party focused on “reclaiming” what was taken.

Some of the other measures are to be expected.

For example, MK wants to expropriate all land without compensation and transfer it to the state, and for it to be under the custody of traditional leaders.

Zuma has been heading in this direction for many years. It was his supporters who pushed the ANC into passing a resolution at the party’s 2017 Nasrec conference to allow the expropriation of land without compensation.

MK also wants to “nationalise strategic mining firms and regulate private capital participation in resource exploitation”.

EFF leader Julius Malema may find this interesting, as one of the reasons he was expelled from the ANC under Zuma’s watch in 2012 was for campaigning for an uncannily similar policy.

A cry for redress

Much of the document is a lament, a cry for redress for the centuries of colonialism and apartheid. As the document puts it, “South African society is dominated culturally, artistically, spiritually, and economically by a minority group with an alien culture.”

The document is an attempt to dramatically change this.

Of course, MK is not the only party that wants to make major changes. And it is not the only party that wants to alter the Constitution. But it may be the only party contesting this election that wants to do away with the Constitution entirely.

This signals MK is truly radical and may help the party to gain attention and incite the opposition, which could in turn start a political fight that leads to it winning more attention and, accordingly, support.

On paper, this manifesto will make it difficult for MK to work with most other parties in Parliament (apart from the EFF). It is hard to imagine the ANC agreeing to work with a party that wants to remove the Constitution, when the Constitution is largely the work of the ANC.

However, as experience has shown, ideology and policy never stand in the way of political parties and politicians desperate for power.

And, as this, and many other manifestos show, they will say anything to win votes, especially if they plan to never need them again. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Campaigners for Zuma's MK Party make their presence felt during Ramaphosa's KZN walkabout
Maverick News

Campaigners for Zuma's MK Party make their presence felt during Ramaphosa's KZN walkabout
Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees — small-town arts festival fosters local voices reflecting our world
DM168

Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees — small-town arts festival fosters local voices reflecting our world
Legends Becker and Navratilova want to see tennis growth in Africa mirror the rest of the world
Africa

Legends Becker and Navratilova want to see tennis growth in Africa mirror the rest of the world
The forgotten people: We visited the North West town where almost nobody votes
South Africa

The forgotten people: We visited the North West town where almost nobody votes
Denel places finance head honchos on precautionary suspension
South Africa

Denel places finance head honchos on precautionary suspension

TOP READS IN SECTION

The forgotten people: We visited the North West town where almost nobody votes
South Africa

The forgotten people: We visited the North West town where almost nobody votes
SUV market disrupter — the splendid, all new Jaecoo J7 lands on SA soil
Maverick News

SUV market disrupter — the splendid, all new Jaecoo J7 lands on SA soil
Dirty tricks - poster wars spark intimidation and sabotage allegations ahead of SA’s May 29 polls
Maverick News

Dirty tricks – poster wars spark intimidation and sabotage allegations ahead of SA’s May 29 polls
Patriotic Alliance manifesto: (our) God first, others must stay out
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance manifesto: (our) God first, others must stay out
City of Tshwane seeks dismissal of officials charged in R295m Rooiwal tender scandal
Maverick News

City of Tshwane seeks dismissal of officials charged in R295m Rooiwal tender scandal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.