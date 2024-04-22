Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the 43rd ordinary session of the executive council meeting at the United Nations offices in Nairobi, Kenya, on 13 July 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Daniel Irungu) | Preparations under way for the G20 first finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Ibirapuera Park, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 26 February 2024. ( EPA-EFE / Isaac Fontana)

The African Union (AU) will be under scrutiny as it assumes its rightful position at the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the G20, which is scheduled to convene in November in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. South Africa is scheduled to host the 20th Summit next year.

The G20, a forum for global economic, political and strategic cooperation, remains one of the most important organisations in the world. Initially conceived as an informal forum to address economic cooperation in the aftermath of the financial crisis, the G20 has evolved into a pivotal platform for global governance, facilitating coordinated policy actions on economic stability and multifaceted international challenges.

Its significance is underscored by the fact that the group collectively represents about 80% of global GDP, 75% of world trade, and encompasses more than 60% of the world’s population. The inclusion of the AU as a permanent member of the G20 at its 18th Summit in India last year has sparked varied reactions within Africa and beyond.

Since its inception, the AU has faced scrutiny across various forums regarding its capacity to serve as a formidable African representative on the global stage. Despite its engagement with global partners and international organisations such as the United Nations Security Council through its three representatives (the A3), the AU’s impact on the international arena has been notably limited.

The vacuum in global leadership, the continued proliferation of the multipolar order, the rising calls for the reforms of institutions of global governance, the resurgence of the “scramble for Africa” by global powers (both minor and major), and the admission of the AU as a permanent member of the G20 have strategically placed the continental body in a position of influence.

Africa is the future. Its admission to the G20 in September 2023 reflects Africa’s importance on the global stage. The continent boasts the world’s youngest population, with 70% under 30 years old, and the African Continental Free Trade Area is the largest free trade area by population, exceeding 1.3 billion, with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of $3.4-trillion.

Nevertheless, the question persists as to whether African leaders at the national, regional and continental levels will seize the opportunity to renegotiate its status within the prevailing international order.

As the 2024 G20 Summit draws near, certain pessimistic sentiment has surfaced regarding the AU’s inclusion in the G20. Critics contend that Africa’s perceived lack of unity, exemplified by the divergent voting patterns of AU member states within the United Nations regarding conflicts such as the Russian-Ukrainian war and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, undermines its effectiveness.

Indeed, attention has been drawn to the prevalent competition and discord among regional powers, including the current divisions within the west African regional bloc, notably the Economic Community of West African States, particularly in addressing the recurrent challenges posed by military coups in the region.

Others continue to “celebrate” these so-called divisions, which would significantly impede the potential of the AU to benefit from its membership of the G20.

Africa has demonstrated a staunch consensus on several global issues that are negatively affecting the continent and its people. There exists a resounding consensus surrounding the multifaceted challenges encompassing poverty, aggressive exploration and exploitation of its mineral and human resources, the proliferation of small arms and foreign fighters across Africa, the pressing concerns of climate change, dependency, and the democratisation of global institutions, such as the UN and its Security Council.

Africa requires support in different areas like infrastructural development, since about 50.6% of Africans lack access to electricity. Thus, transitioning to renewable energy sources to mitigate climate change involves costs associated with infrastructure investment and technology deployment.

While the issue of reparations has not been on top of the agenda of African states and the AU, the continental body should demand greater commitment from the G20 members to bridge the widening global inequality gap.

Among others, the platform also presents an opportunity for the AU to contend with the securitisation of migration and weaponisation of official development assistance by G20 members, particularly the European Union.

Furthermore, amid the complex dynamics of climate change and global warming, it is evident that the onus primarily falls upon the global powers for their significant contribution to these phenomena. Meanwhile, Africa and the broader Global South persist as vulnerable entities, bearing the brunt of the repercussions stemming from the negligent stewardship of Earth’s atmosphere.

The AU must build consensus among its member states concerning global issues that directly affect Africa, adopt proactive, agenda-setting diplomacy, and consult widely with resourceful Africans, think-tanks and civil society organisations, and the private sector for its effectiveness.

The AU’s G20 membership can elevate Africa’s voice on the global stage, and present an opportunity to influence the socioeconomic and political agenda of the global powers, as well as represent and protect the interests of the AU’s 55 member states.

While there are legitimate concerns about the “readiness” of the AU to significantly influence the G20 agenda, there is no basis for pessimism. Thus, the AU must allay the fears of critics by ensuring that its membership carries significant weight as the 19th Summit in Brazil approaches this year. DM

Dr Adeoye O Akinola is Head of Research and Teaching at the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation and the Institute for Global African Affairs, University of Johannesburg, South Africa.