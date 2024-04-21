Defend Truth

IN MEMORIAM

Ramaphosa and others pay tribute to former PAC leader and Struggle veteran Dr Motsoko Pheko

Former PAC leader Dr Motsoko Pheko. (Photo: Gallo Images)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
21 Apr 2024
President Cyril Ramaphosa and various political parties have issued statements celebrating the life and accomplishments of Struggle veteran and former Pan Africanist Congress of Azania president Dr Motsoko Pheko, who died at the age of 93 on 19 April.

Ramaphosa described Pheko as an “invaluable contributor” to human development and the intellectual heritage of South Africa and the African continent, adding that the causes and accomplishments of these regions were uppermost in Pheko’s consciousness and activism.

“With the passing of Motsoko Pheko, we are grateful for the extended lifetime during which this son of Lesotho became a champion of our liberation Struggle and fought for the rights of dispossessed and landless people who had endured colonialism and apartheid,” he said.

“As we observe 30 years of freedom, we honour all individuals and political traditions who brought about the dispensation in which we live today and to whom we remain indebted. May Motsoko Pheko rest in peace.”

The death of the anti-apartheid leader was announced by his family on the social media platform X on Saturday. They said they were grateful for the love Pheko had “so selflessly imparted”, as well as the immense knowledge he shared as a renowned Africanist, lawyer, author, historian and academic.

“We hope you can stand in solidarity with us at this time as the family seeks peace and quiet to reflect on this momentous occasion. The family is truly grateful for the love and support we are receiving, and have over the years,” they said.

Political parties pay tribute

In a statement on X, the PAC said it was “deeply saddened” by the passing of its past president. It recalled his involvement in the first executive committee of the PAC’s Dobsonville branch, Soweto, in 1959. When the organisation was banned in 1960, Pheko was assigned to lead the Poqo Insurrection in his area. Poqo was the armed wing of the PAC.

As a result of these activities Pheko was charged with treason. According to the PAC, he left the country for Lesotho, then Zambia, and ultimately represented the movement at the United Nations. In 1994, he returned to South Africa.

Dr Motsoko Pheko. (Photo: Supplied)

“He intersected with various generations, from the Black Consciousness movement, leaders of the 1976 Uprisings, the militants of the 1980s, and the followers of the Lion of Azania who overlapped into the post-1994 generation,” the PAC said.

“He belongs to the generation of political activists that promoted African Nationalism and the right to self-determination for all colonised people, soon after the Second World War.”

The PAC noted that Pheko had written more than 30 books on theology, international law, the history of the dispossessed, the hidden facts of Robben Island’s political prisoners, the political legacy of Mangaliso Sobukwe and other topics.

“He was a tree of knowledge on the position of the Africanists, articulating the national question at every stage where he engaged a variety of people,” it added.

The ANC and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) also issued statements honouring Pheko’s life and passing. The ANC noted that his “lifelong dedication to justice, equality and the liberation of all South Africans” had left an “indelible mark” on the country’s history. 

“Dr Pheko’s legacy as an esteemed academic and passionate advocate for African unity will continue to inspire generations to come,” the party stated.

The UDM said Pheko’s commitment to the issue of land rights exemplified his “profound passion for justice and inequality”.

“Despite his initial appearance of being brisk, Motsoko Pheko was known to be a deeply warm individual upon closer acquaintance. His distinctive pan-African coloured scarves made him easily recognisable from afar, adding to his memorable presence. Many of us regarded him as a father figure within Parliament, and his legacy will continue to be cherished and remembered fondly,” it said. DM

Gallery

