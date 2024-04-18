Defend Truth

PUB SHOOTING

Highgate Massacre — NPA to hold inquest 31 years later, families hopeful but under ‘no illusions’

Highgate Massacre — NPA to hold inquest 31 years later, families hopeful but under ‘no illusions’
The Highgate Hotel in East London. (Photo: NPA News, Issue date June 2007)
By Shaun Smillie
18 Apr 2024
0

The theories have included a renegade Apla group, a right-wing unit and Third Force members. Now the families of the victims and survivors hope they will finally get answers three decades after the shooting that left five people dead and seven seriously injured.

Karl Weber had stared at the balaclava wearing gunman as he lay injured on the floor of Lady’s Bar of the Highgate pub, in East London.

The shooting had only lasted a handful of seconds but for the next three decades Weber has wanted to know why that gunman opened fire that Saturday night, changing his life forever.

Now 31 years later he might just get those answers, thanks to a long-awaited inquest into the shooting that left five people dead and seven seriously injured.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) recently told the survivors and family members that an inquest into what has become known as the Highgate Massacre, will take place.

No one was ever arrested for the crime and the motive of the attack is still unknown. 

At the time it was suspected that the military wing of the PAC’s Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla) had carried out the attack as part of Operation Great Storm that had targeted public places including churches, restaurants and bars.

The problem though is that Apla has denied carrying out the shooting. Also, no amnesty applications were ever received for the attack.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Thirty years later, the truth behind the Highgate Hotel massacre remains murky

“There is no clarity about who committed the attack, so we are hoping that this (the inquest) will provide some progress towards understanding who actually ordered or even carried out the attack,” said Dr Zaid Kimmie, executive director of the Foundation for Human Rights which, with the legal firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, is representing survivors Neville Beling, Weber, and the family of Deon Harris, who lost his life in the attack.

“We will have to see what sort of information the investigators from the NPA and SAPS are able to dig up,” added Kimmie.

highgate massacre

The aftermath of the Highgate Hotel shooting. (Photo: Courtesy of Daily Dispatch)

‘Vindication’

Speaking on behalf of the survivors and families of the deceased, Theresa Edlmann said the inquest was welcoming news for which they had waited a long time.

“There is the vindication of the fact that this is the first time that the state has officially acknowledged that a crime was committed. And they are under no illusions that there will be further evidence that helps them identify the perpetrators. But one can always hope for a miracle,” said the researcher who works with the survivors of the Highgate shooting.

An inquest was supposed to have been held shortly after the shooting but for some reason it was not. Police have also been blamed for bungling the case. Over the years dockets have disappeared and evidence has gone missing.

What is clear is that on 1 May 1993 at about 10pm at least two gunmen entered the pub, shooting at patrons who were drinking at the time. They targeted the Men’s Bar first, then opened fire in the Lady’s Bar. When they withdrew they threw a tear gas canister.

Weber would discover that he had been shot through both arms. Surgeons were forced to amputate his left arm, and his right arm was only saved with the help of eight screws and two plates placed in his elbow.

Beling was shot three times as he drank in the Men’s Bar.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Durban anti-apartheid activist Hoosen Haffejee was murdered, finds judge who slams NPA for failing to pursue TRC cases

Suspicion first fell on Apla which even apparently claimed responsibility for the attack when someone called Carl Zimbiri phoned The Citizen newspaper.

The problem is that since then no one, including members of Apla, have been able to identify who Zimbiri was.

There was another problem: the MO didn’t fit.

Apla operatives never wore balaclavas and their weapon of choice was the R4 assault rifle, looted from Bantustan arsenals. AK-47s were used in the Highgate attack.

The shooters were also highly skilled marksmen, something that Apla members were not known for.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Timol Inquest: He was murdered but culprits are dead, court rules

There are other theories as to who might have committed the crime in an attempt to disrupt the up and coming elections.

These include a renegade Apla group, a right-wing unit and Third Force members. Weber told Daily Maverick in 2023 that while he lay on the floor of the Lady’s Bar he noticed that the gunman was wearing police-issue combat boots.

Back in 2007, the survivors and the families of those killed formed the Highgate Survivors’ Support Group in East London and since then have been demanding a proper investigation into the attack.

“There are still witnesses out there who could provide evidence,” said Edlmann.

highgate hotel shooting

The aftermath of the Highgate Hotel shooting. (Photo: Courtesy of Daily Dispatch)

But as time passes there is concern for Beling’s health, who with his encyclopaedic knowledge of the incident and the investigation would be invaluable for the inquest.

“As he keeps saying, ‘time is not on our side and I am running out of time’,” Edlmann said.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that they had consulted with the families and survivors of the Highgate Massacre and had yet to make a formal announcement.

It is understood that a judge from the high court will be assigned to the inquest and the lawyers for the survivors and families of the deceased are drawing up witness lists and providing possible dates for the hearing.

With this, there is hope that just maybe the inquest will crack the case.

“Our hope is that somebody at some stage allows their conscience to get the better of them and step forward,” Edlmann said. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

US legislators threaten ‘consequences’ if SA arrests citizens for serving in Israeli army
Maverick News

US legislators threaten ‘consequences’ if SA arrests citizens for serving in Israeli army
What do the Guptas have to do with load shedding? It turns out to be a big deal, actually
Maverick News

What do the Guptas have to do with load shedding? It turns out to be a big deal, actually
Morning of murders — eight people shot dead in Khayelitsha
Maverick News

Morning of murders — eight people shot dead in Khayelitsha
No Aces to play — Magashule’s party among five to lose critical candidate lists court bid
Maverick News

No Aces to play — Magashule’s party among five to lose critical candidate lists court bid
The ups and occasional downs of learning how to socialise well in a small town
Maverick News

The ups and occasional downs of learning how to socialise well in a small town

TOP READS IN SECTION

Death toll climbs to five after Margate pounded by devastating storm-force winds, floods 
Maverick Citizen

Death toll climbs to five after Margate pounded by devastating storm-force winds, floods 
SA is facing a fast-escalating heroin crisis — and it’s being misunderstood
South Africa

SA is facing a fast-escalating heroin crisis — and it’s being misunderstood
Unisa social work students celebrate two-year extension of programme following Daily Maverick report
Maverick Citizen

Unisa social work students celebrate two-year extension of programme following Daily Maverick report
Babies and toddlers climbing aboard Nestlé’s sugar train — but only in poorer countries
Maverick Citizen

Babies and toddlers climbing aboard Nestlé’s sugar train — but only in poorer countries
Through thick bush, up hills and across rivers – Eastern Cape learners’ long trek to school
Maverick Citizen

Through thick bush, up hills and across rivers – Eastern Cape learners’ long trek to school

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

South Africa needs good journalism — and we need your help to keep delivering it

The market failure of journalism has caused a 70% loss of jobs in our industry. The result is entire regions of South Africa with little to no editorial coverage - and no independent accountability measures because of it. Daily Maverick has proven that we can deliver impact on South Africa.

There's a misconception that Daily Maverick, because it's a national news publisher, is in every corner of the country.

We're not.  But we need to be.  Help us get there.

Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options