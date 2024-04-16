Maverick Citizen

Maverick Citizen

Last Resort

Last Resort
By 2Lani and UBUNTOONS
16 Apr 2024
0

Last Resort

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Death toll climbs to five after Margate pounded by devastating storm-force winds, floods 
Maverick Citizen

Death toll climbs to five after Margate pounded by devastating storm-force winds, floods 
Sponsor our golf day or else! Extortion has entered silly season
Maverick News

Sponsor our golf day or else! Extortion has entered silly season
Cape Town housing beneficiaries despair as violent extortionists delay projects
Maverick Citizen

Cape Town housing beneficiaries despair as violent extortionists delay projects
Words of warning and sobering reality that must hit home at this eleventh hour
South Africa

Words of warning and sobering reality that must hit home at this eleventh hour
Netball SA rocked by internal battles as federations take aim at NSA president
DM168

Netball SA rocked by internal battles as federations take aim at NSA president

TOP READS IN SECTION

Death toll climbs to five after Margate pounded by devastating storm-force winds, floods 
Maverick Citizen

Death toll climbs to five after Margate pounded by devastating storm-force winds, floods 
Last Resort
Maverick Citizen

Last Resort
Cape Town housing beneficiaries despair as violent extortionists delay projects
Maverick Citizen

Cape Town housing beneficiaries despair as violent extortionists delay projects
IEC ‘95% ready’ for polls despite candidate list challenges delaying finalisation of ballot papers
Maverick Citizen

IEC ‘95% ready’ for polls despite candidate list challenges delaying finalisation of ballot papers
SA needs to put our waste in the 'proper' place, reduce the production and extend its value
Op-eds

SA needs to put our waste in the 'proper' place, reduce the production and extend its value

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

South Africa needs good journalism — and we need your help to keep delivering it

The market failure of journalism has caused a 70% loss of jobs in our industry. The result is entire regions of South Africa with little to no editorial coverage - and no independent accountability measures because of it. Daily Maverick has proven that we can deliver impact on South Africa.

There's a misconception that Daily Maverick, because it's a national news publisher, is in every corner of the country.

We're not.  But we need to be.  Help us get there.

Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options