Defend Truth

ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS

IEC urgent ConCourt appeal over Zuma’s election participation ‘not political’

IEC urgent ConCourt appeal over Zuma’s election participation ‘not political’
Illustrative image | Former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Kim Ludbrook | Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)
By Queenin Masuabi
12 Apr 2024
0

The Independent Electoral Committee has lodged an urgent and direct appeal to the Constitutional Court relating to the order of the Electoral Court setting aside its decision following the appeal by the uMkhonto Wesizwe party. 

The Electoral Committee of SA (IEC) believes that taking the case to the Constitutional Court will assist in providing clarity on the interpretation of section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution. This law was at the centre of the case between the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party and the IEC.

“Such clarity is important in the present matter because of a live issue but also for future elections. It is furthermore important that such legal clarification is obtained from the highest court in the land which has constitutional-matter jurisdiction. Hence, a direct appeal to the Constitutional Court,” the IEC’s statement reads.

The MK party challenged the interpretation of section 47(1)(e), which sets the conditions under which a convicted citizen may not take public office.

Mpofu argued that Zuma spent only three months in prison after he received a remission of sentence, which rendered his initial sentence of 15 months irrelevant.

He also argued that the commission had no jurisdiction to implement section 47 against the former president.

The statement issued on Friday morning, also explains why it is important for the commission to take the matter to a higher court. The commission however stressed that it was in no way trying to interfere with politcial matters.

“The Commission wishes to emphasise that this appeal is not intended to involve itself in the political field of play, it is rather to ensure free and fair elections by ensuring that applicable constitutional provisions relating to elections are clearly understood by all role-players and applied evenly. We therefore wish for the matter to be determined before the date of the election,” according to the statement.

The Electoral Court ruled this week that The MK party’s Jacob Zuma would remain on the parliamentary list, setting aside the commission’s decision to uphold an objection against the former president’s participation.

Read more in Daily Maverick: MK party wins Electoral Court case to allow Jacob Zuma to contest elections

“The application for leave to appeal is granted. The appeal succeeds. The decision of the Electoral Commission of 28 March 2024 in terms of which the Electoral Commission upheld Dr [Maroba] Matsapola’s objection to the second applicant’s candidacy (Mr Zuma) is set aside and substituted with the following: ‘The objection is hereby dismissed’,” the order reads.

Lack of full judgment fuels confusion

Since then, the full judgment has still not been issued by the Electoral Court to outline the reasoning behind the decision.

Many observers have questioned the reasoning behind the Electoral Court’s ruling on Zuma’s eligibility to stand for public office.

The IEC issued a statement urging the court to release its judgment to reveal how it made its decision. At this point, the commission has not expressed a desire to appeal against the ruling.

Meanwhile, the final lists of candidates on the IEC website feature Zuma as the first candidate of the MK party, which paves the way for his return to public office.

The IEC had upheld an objection by a member of the public, Dr Maroba Matsapola, and disqualified Zuma from running in the elections, leading to the MK party successfully appealing in the matter. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

US senators drop plans to mandate immediate review of SA’s eligibility for Agoa
Maverick News

US senators drop plans to mandate immediate review of SA’s eligibility for Agoa
Security boost for Cape Town city manager after blacklisting of company owned by 28s gang case-accused
Maverick News

Security boost for Cape Town city manager after blacklisting of company owned by 28s gang case-accused
Minister Blade Nzimande dissolves NSFAS board while non-payment troubles still plague students
Maverick News

Minister Blade Nzimande dissolves NSFAS board while non-payment troubles still plague students
Daily Crossword Quickie - Fri, 12 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 12 April
Bodyguard Envy
South Africa

Bodyguard Envy

TOP READS IN SECTION

Rand plunges after poll shows surge in support for Zuma’s MK party
Business Maverick

Rand plunges after poll shows surge in support for Zuma’s MK party
Security boost for Cape Town city manager after blacklisting of company owned by 28s gang case-accused
Maverick News

Security boost for Cape Town city manager after blacklisting of company owned by 28s gang case-accused
US senators drop plans to mandate immediate review of SA’s eligibility for Agoa
Maverick News

US senators drop plans to mandate immediate review of SA’s eligibility for Agoa
Nelson Mandela Bay has lost R430m in National Treasury grants due to underspending
Maverick Citizen

Nelson Mandela Bay has lost R430m in National Treasury grants due to underspending
Ship in Wales searched for Joshlin Smith, but six-year-old still nowhere to be found
Maverick News

Ship in Wales searched for Joshlin Smith, but six-year-old still nowhere to be found

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Elections24 Newsletter Banner

On May 29 2024, South Africans will make their mark in another way.

Get your exclusive, in-depth Election 2024 newsletter curated by Ferial Haffajee delivered straight to your inbox.