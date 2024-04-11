A destroyed mosque in Khan Younis after the Israeli military pulled out troops from the southern Gaza Strip, 9 April 2024. (Photo: EPA-EFE / MOHAMMED SABER)

We note that the University of Cape Town and the University of Western Cape have made official statements calling for a ceasefire and immediate aid to Gaza.

We, a collection of individual members of the Stellenbosch University Senate, note with deep concern the ongoing massacre and continued mass displacement of the population of Gaza by the Israeli military since 7 October.

We are appalled by the mass killing of innocent civilians and are dismayed that the Israeli military has targeted non-combatants in Gaza — men, women and children — in their retaliation against Hamas.

We note and mourn the deaths of Israeli civilians in the 7 October attacks on Israel by Hamas. However, no crimes inflicted on Israeli civilians nor any military action taken by Israel, whether in self-defence or in pursuit of its military objectives, can ever justify genocidal actions in retaliation.

This level of destruction is brutal and barbaric. The extreme trauma of the surviving population continues to worsen as they bury their dead and fear for their lives. The universities in Gaza have been destroyed, some of which were destroyed after their capture by the Israeli military. They are being used as detention centres or military bases.

On 26 January 2024, in recognition of the extreme gravity of the situation in Gaza, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to “take all measures within its power” to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Geneva Conventions on the basis that it was plausible that Israel was committing genocide in its attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.

A recent report on the ongoing devastation in Gaza highlights that “Israel has razed 77% of healthcare facilities in Gaza, 68% of telecommunication infrastructure, nearly all municipal and governmental buildings, commercial, industrial and agricultural centres, almost half of all roads, more than 60% of Gaza’s 439,000 homes, 68% of residential buildings — the bombing of the Al-Taj tower in Gaza City on October 25 killed 101 people, including 44 children and 37 women, and injured hundreds — and obliterated refugee camps.

“The attack on the Jabalia refugee camp on October 25 killed at least 126 civilians, including 69 children, and injured 280. Israel has damaged or destroyed Gaza’s universities, all of which are now closed, and 60% of other educational facilities, including 13 libraries. It has also destroyed at least 195 heritage sites, including 208 mosques, churches, and Gaza’s Central Archives that held 150 years of historical records and documents.”

Arguing that Israel is committing genocide has been treated by some university and state authorities as hate speech and/or anti-Semitism. We now know, from a legal perspective, confirmed by the highest court in the world, that there are plausible legal grounds to argue that genocide is, in fact, taking place.

Yet the repression of public criticism of Israel remains profound and widespread by labelling any criticism of Israeli actions as anti-Semitic.

On 25 March, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) demanded an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the release of all hostages.

As members of the Stellenbosch University Senate, we note:

The mass killings of Palestinian civilians, teachers, educators, professors, healthcare workers, students, learners and patients;

The absolute devastation of the education system, both basic and higher education in Gaza, since Israel’s attack in October 2023;

The unjustified but widespread clampdown across the world on legitimate public criticism of Israeli policies in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) and on its conduct of the war in Gaza and the false conflation of such legitimate criticism with anti-Semitism;

That the devastation of an education system may contribute to the destruction of a group’s culture, religion, and identity and therefore comprise a form of cultural genocide; and

That criticism of the extent of destruction of civilian infrastructure and the killing of teachers and university staff in Gaza is not an act of anti-Semitism.

As a collection of individual members of the Stellenbosch University Senate, we believe that:

It is unacceptable to suppress legitimate criticism of parties’ behaviour in the Gaza War, particularly when the ICJ has found plausible evidence of a genocide taking place in Gaza;

The manipulation of the definition of anti-Semitism to include any criticism of Israel or Zionism is both intellectually without foundation and a violation of academic freedom;

The academic freedom to voice opinions in scholarly and public debates on Gaza must be defended as a matter of principle;

Colleagues who have suffered discrimination and harassment as a result of speaking out against the invasion deserve our support and protection; and

The evidence suggesting that the destruction of Gaza’s education systems was a deliberate plan of the Israeli military must be examined by the ICJ in its determination of genocidal intent.

As members of the Stellenbosch University Senate, we:

Call for an immediate ceasefire and the cessation of attacks on civilians, the passage of humanitarian aid and the return of all captives;

Condemn the destruction of the education sector in Gaza and the massive scale of killing of teachers and university staff in the current war;

Urge the international community to ensure that the provision of humanitarian aid includes the restoration of the education sector in Gaza;

Express our concern and opposition to any attempts to curtail academic freedom by labelling criticism of Israel or Zionist policies as anti-Semitism;

Express our support for academic colleagues in Gaza who are surviving under appalling conditions and our intention to assist in the rebuilding of the academic sector after the war;

Express our solidarity with academic colleagues victimised for their willingness to speak out against the educide in Gaza; and

Urge our colleagues at Stellenbosch University and all other institutions of higher learning not to knowingly enter into relations, or continue relations with, any research group and/or network that includes current members of the Israel Defense Forces, and/or any member of the broader Israeli military establishment.

Signed by members of the Stellenbosch University Senate in our individual capacity:

Professor Ashraf Kagee, Department of Psychology

Professor Desmond Painter, Department of Psychology

Professor Pieter Fourie, Department of Political Science

Professor Sally Ann Murray, Department of English

Professor Juliana Claassens, Faculty of Theology

Professor Jeremy Punt, Department of Old & New Testament

Professor Geo Quinot, Department of Public Law

Professor Reggie Nel, Faculty of Theology

Professor Mawande Dlali, Department of African Languages

Dr Leslie van Rooi, Senior Director; Social Impact and Transformation

Professor Ronelle Carolissen, Department of Psychology

Professor Lize van Robbroeck, Department of Visual Arts

Professor Anita Cloete, Department of Practical Theology and Missiology

Professor Mehita Iqani, Department of Journalism

Professor Aslam Fataar, Department of Education Policy Studies

Professor Nuraan Davids, Department of Education Policy Studies

Professor Amanda Gouws, Department of Political Science

Professor Herman Wasserman, Department of Journalism

Professor Faadiel Essop, Division of Medical Physiology

Professor Mark Tomlinson, Institute for Life Course Health Research

Professor Leslie Swartz, Department of Psychology

Dr Therese Fish, Vice Dean of Clinical Services and Social Impact, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

Professor Ian Couper, Ukwanda Centre for Rural Health, Department of Global Health

Professor Steven Robins, Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology

Professor Robert Vosloo, Department of Systematic Theology & Ecclesiology

Professor Tina Steiner, Department of English

Professor Susan van Schalkwyk, Centre for Health Professions Education

Professor Louis Jonker, Department of Old and New Testament

Professor Soraya Bardien, Department of Biomedical Sciences

Professor Jonathan Carr, Department of Medicine

Professor Mias de Klerk, Stellenbosch Business School

Professor Razeen Davids, Division of Nephrology

Mr Rubeshan Nayager, Unit Manager: BMRI Biorepository, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

Professor Sadulla Karjiker, Department of Mercantile Law, Faculty of Law

Professor Marlo Möller, Department of Biomedical Sciences

Professor Craig Kinnear, Department of Biomedical Sciences

Professor Karen Esler, Dept. Conservation Ecology & Entomology

Dr Mareli Pretorius, Department of Drama

Professor Mark Swilling, Centre for Sustainability Transitions

Professor Sandra Liebenberg, Chair in Human Rights Law, Department of Public Law

Professor Johann Mouton, CREST

Professor Lesley Le Grange, Department of Curriculum Studies

Professor Tania Ajam, School of Public Leadership

Ms Ellen Tise, Senior Director: Library and Information Services

Ms Miriam Hoosain, Chief Director, Human Resources

Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, School of Public Leadership

Professor Savel R Daniels, Department of Botany and Zoology

Professor Catharine Esterhuysen, Department of Chemistry and Polymer Science

Professor Johann Rohwer, Department of Biochemistry

Ilhaam Groenewald, Chief Director, Maties Sport

Reagan Johnson, SRC Executive

Amory Smith, AAC Representative

Professor Samantha Sampson, Department of Biomedical Sciences

Professor Michael Cherry, Department of Botany and Zoology

Professor Wikus van Niekerk, Dean of Engineering (on sabbatical)

Professor Lou Marie Kruger, Department of Psychology

Professor Heather Brookes, Department of General Linguistics

Professor Lambert Engelbrecht, Department of Social Work

Professor Clive Gray, Division of Immunology, Biomedical Research Institute

Professor Nadine Bowers Du Toit, Faculty of Theology

Professor Donita Africander, Department of Biochemistry

Professor Bruce Anderson, Department of Botany and Zoology

Professor Christine Lochner, Department of Psychiatry

Professor Soraya Seedat, Department of Psychiatry

Professor Stefan Gebhardt, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Professor Louise du Toit, Philosophy Department

Professor Grant Theron, Department of Biomedical Sciences

Professor Henk Botha, Department of Public Law

Professor Bernard Wessels, Department of Private Law

Professor Lana van Niekerk, Division of Occupational Therapy

Professor Sarah Skeen, Institute for Life Course Health Research, Department of Global Health

Professor Janis van der Westhuizen, Department of Political Science

Professor Xikombiso Mbhenyane, Division of Human Nutrition

Professor Sophie von der Heyden, Department of Botany and Zoology

Professor Peter Mallon, Department of Chemistry and Polymer Science

Professor Paramespri Naidoo, Department of Chemical Engineering

Professor Vasti Roodt, Department of Philosophy

Professor Novel Chegou, Department of Biomedical Sciences

Professor Corne Schutte, Vice-Dean: Research and Industry Liaison, Engineering

Professor Marianne Strydom, Department of Social Work

Professor Anna-Maria Botha, Genetics

Professor Lynette van Zijl, Computer Science

Professor Léanne Dreyer, Department of Botany and Zoology

Professor Estelle Swart, Department of Educational Psychology

Professor Liezel Frick, Centre for Higher and Adult Education

Professor Bob Mash, Department of Family and Emergency Medicine

Professor Juanita Pienaar, Department of Private Law

Professor Thuli Madonsela, Centre for Social Justice

Professor Selwyn Mapolie, Department of Chemistry

Professor Regan Solomons, Department of Paediatrics and Child Health

Professor Gunnar Sigge, Department of Food Science

Professor Anna-Mart Engelbrecht, Department of Physiological Sciences

Dr Susan Hall, Department of Philosophy

Professor Kathryn Chu, Centre for Global Surgery

Professor Kopano Ratele, Department of Psychology

Professor Emanuel Bylund, Department of General Linguistics

Professor Andries Visagie, Department of Afrikaans and Dutch

Professor Pregala Solosh Pillay, School of Public Leadership

Bantubonke Louw, Senior Manager: Centre for Academic Administration, Bellville Park Campus

Professor Henry Mbaya, Faculty of Theology, Stellenboch

Professor Maritha Kotze, Division of Chemical Pathology

Professor Andrew Whitelaw, Division of Medical Microbiology

Professor Bernard Dubbeld, Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology. DM