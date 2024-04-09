From left: Icosa logo. (Source: Facebook) | Marius Fransman at a People’s Movement For Change media briefing. | People’s Movement For Change members after a meeting. (Photo: Facebook)

With fewer than 50 days left before the general elections, the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) has decided to support the People’s Movement for Change (PMC).

Icosa will not contest the elections because of a leadership dispute and factional fighting between suspended party president Jeffrey Donson and suspended Western Cape provincial leader Dawid Kamfer. This has rendered Icosa unable to contest the elections due to an active court case around its leadership.

Icosa’s interim leadership — led by Kamfer — met various political parties to discuss who it would support on 29 May.

Over the weekend, they met PMC officials including party president Marius Fransman in Ceres to discuss key issues, including the renaming of Cape Town International Airport to Krotoa, farm evictions, electricity blocking, water issues and the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill.

According to Icosa, while the party will support the PMC, no member of Icosa will be on the PMC’s list of representatives nor will they become members of the PMC “because Icosa’s constitution does not make provision for double membership”.

Fransman, the former ANC Western Cape leader, told Daily Maverick on Tuesday that the PMC would contest the elections at the provincial and national levels. The PMC and Icosa are both based in the Western Cape, where the PMC is expected to draw the majority of its support.

Fransman said he was “excited” by the prospect of Icosa, a party that had been around for more than 10 years and had council representation in five municipalities, backing his fledgling party. He said there were also indications of support from a small Drakenstein-based party.

The PMC recently gained notable party members such as former Cape Town mayor Dan Plato and Nceba Enge, the Western Cape deputy chairperson of the SA National Taxi Council, who is the party’s secretary-general. DM