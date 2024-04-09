Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

2024 elections — where leading political parties stand on critical SA courts issues

2024 elections — where leading political parties stand on critical SA courts issues
Our courts have become notorious for their tardy judgments. We asked the major political parties what they intend to do about it. (Illustration: Lisa Nelson)
By GroundUp Staff
09 Apr 2024
0

We sent questions to the ANC, DA, EFF, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, PA, MK Party and Rise Mzansi.

Today’s question to the major political parties deals with the backlog of court judgments.

We asked the ANC, DA, EFF, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, PA, MK Party, and Rise Mzansi on 13 March and sent follow-up queries to those who did not respond. Some have still not responded.

Answers are very lightly edited for grammar and typos.

There is a severe problem with a backlog of judgments being delivered in our courts. What steps should the national government take to help the courts resolve this?

ANC: The ANC did not respond to our questions.

DA: The DA proposes the following measures to address the backlog of judgments being delivered in our courts:

  • Introducing an electronic document management system that is accessible to various stakeholders, such as the NPA, SAPS, and Ipid, to ease usage and access to relevant information contained in the docket.
  • At the local government sphere, establishing and supporting a network of municipal courts to ensure the effective processing and enforcement of municipal bylaws and traffic offences, freeing other courts to deal with more serious matters.

EFF: The EFF did not respond to our questions.

IFP: We will ensure a strong, capable, capacitated and well-funded National Prosecuting Authority, while more specialised courts are developed to deal with for example, corruption, traditional matters, Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, wildlife and other environmental issues; to assist in alleviating the backlog of cases awaiting justice.

FF Plus: Sufficient budget should be allocated to the judiciary. The separation of powers should be respected and truly implemented.

ActionSA: ActionSA has committed to expand court capacity by building and acquiring more court facilities.

ActionSA will establish more specialised courts to deal with specific crime categories, such as organised crime and corruption, to increase the efficiency of convictions. Criminal and civil investigations and prosecutions will further be expedited:

  • We will further expand the authority and use of municipal courts to hear designated criminal and civil matters. ActionSA will be increasing resource allocation to enhance the number of judges, clerks, and judicial support staff.
  • We have also committed to modernising the handling of court cases by adopting technological solutions for improved management of criminal and civil proceedings.
  • ActionSA will also increase the use of virtual court proceedings where feasible.

PA: First of all, lowering the runaway crime stats by fixing the police system would mean the courts’ workload will decrease. Let’s start there. Secondly, Covid showed us that it was possible to process cases online, and a hybrid model would allow the system to work through more cases, especially for those that are less complex, allowing physical courts to focus on matters that can’t be processed online. The courts should also start being much stricter on penalising delaying tactics so that cases can be concluded, one way or the other.

MK Party: The MK Party did not respond to our questions.

Rise Mzansi: The judiciary, together with the SAPS, urgently require an integrated IT system to load and track cases. The Department of Justice should consider specialised courts in order to fast-track priority crimes such as murder and public corruption. The judiciary must address defendants’ use of Stalingrad tactics to perpetually delay cases for many years, including by financially sanctioning legal counsel who pursue these cynical strategies. In the medium term, South Africa needs more courts, more prosecutors and capable magistrates. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

MK's Mpofu and IEC's Ngcukaitobi wrangle over Zuma's election disqualification
Maverick News

MK's Mpofu and IEC's Ngcukaitobi wrangle over Zuma's election disqualification
SA Weather Service issues more warnings of disruptive rain and possible flooding
Maverick News

SA Weather Service issues more warnings of disruptive rain and possible flooding
‘Another slap in the face’ — cash-strapped City of Joburg splurges on bodyguards for bigwigs
Maverick News

‘Another slap in the face’ — cash-strapped City of Joburg splurges on bodyguards for bigwigs
The search for South Africa’s lost electric car
South Africa

The search for South Africa’s lost electric car
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography

TOP READS IN SECTION

Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks
Maverick News

Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks
Criminal enterprise at Fort Hare created an atmosphere of terror for kick-backs
Maverick News

Criminal enterprise at Fort Hare created an atmosphere of terror for kick-backs
Naledi Pandor is treading the Pik Botha path to SA’s diplomatic oblivion
Op-eds

Naledi Pandor is treading the Pik Botha path to SA’s diplomatic oblivion
Fire destroys several Cape Town houses, wild SA weather brings damage and road closures
Maverick News

Fire destroys several Cape Town houses, wild SA weather brings damage and road closures
MK's Mpofu and IEC's Ngcukaitobi wrangle over Zuma's election disqualification
Maverick News

MK's Mpofu and IEC's Ngcukaitobi wrangle over Zuma's election disqualification

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Elections24 Newsletter Banner

On May 29 2024, South Africans will make their mark in another way.

Get your exclusive, in-depth Election 2024 newsletter curated by Ferial Haffajee delivered straight to your inbox.