Hector Flores (left) tangles with Sivenathi 'Special One' Nontshinga during their IBF light flyweight world championship bout on in Hermosillo, Mexico, 3 September 2022. (Photo: Luis Gutierrez / Norte Photo / Getty Images)

South Africa’s three top sports are surely soccer, rugby and cricket. Swimming, athletics and netball are also somewhere near the top of the hierarchy. But a sport that has earned the country real international recognition is boxing.

South Africa has produced some great fighters, including super-featherweight Brian Mitchell and heavyweight Gerrie Coetzee. The pair of greats were active during South Africa’s isolation because of apartheid.

But boxing is in trouble, and not because of the athletes.

Former glory

The peak of South African boxing came in the mid-1990s to early 2000s. During that period, boxers such as Dingaan Thobela and Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala thrived. In fact, in 1998 South Africa boasted eight world champions across the weight divisions.

Cassius Baloyi carried the baton until his powers waned around 2010. Since then, pugilists such as former International Boxing Federation champion Hekkie Budler (who announced his retirement last month), as well as Sivenathi Nontshinga – the current holder of that title – have tried to keep the South African flag flying in the sport.

Over the years we’ve had one or two guys who worked administratively, and all they did was market themselves.

Nevertheless, it is evident that South Africa’s boxing is in decline, and the heights reached in the past are a distant memory. The reason? Chaos in the boardroom, something that has come to epitomise South African sporting federations in general.

“Boxing South Africa needs to employ a marketing company. Just to put a lot of marketing into the sport of boxing… [To market] the people who are fighters,” prominent boxing trainer and manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan told Daily Maverick on what he feels is necessary to restore the sport to its former glory.

“Over the years we’ve had one or two guys who worked administratively, and all they did was market themselves. We need to market fighters. Without the fighters we don’t have a sport, we don’t have stars,” Nathan said.

False start

In November 2023, Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa appointed a new Boxing SA board. As per the regulations of the sport, the term of office of the previous board, elected in 2020 and chaired by Luthando Jack, had expired.

The new board consisted of promoter Sifiso Shongwe as chairperson, Confederation of African Football head of communications Luxolo September, as well as Princess Mangoma, Nande Mheshe, Romy Titus and Mary-Gene Manthata-Setati.

The only member of the previous board to retain a spot at the table was Sakhiwe Sodo. His counterparts in the ousted board were often accused of flouting the regulations that govern the sport, including allegations of sanctioning fights for boxers who were not ready for the international stage.

The minister tasked the newly appointed suits with returning boxing to the days when South Africans woke up in the early hours to watch their favourite fighters jostle with some of the best in the world.

He also implored the new board to come up with other ways to generate income for the sport and not depend on the government’s R19-million grant.

The government once had to bail out Boxing SA, when it owed the South African Revenue Service R5-million. This was in 2010. The minister did not want a repeat of this.

The ministry and stakeholders will not be squashed into sardine cans of conformity by self-seeking individuals and delinquents.

“You can’t have an entity that still depends on government at this stage. It’s not possible with all the challenges we face in terms of our fiscus,” the minister said.

But soon after Kodwa anointed the latest individuals charged with bringing change to the sport, the gloves came off. The National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association (NPBPA) accused the minister of not following due process, including consulting all relevant stakeholders.

An interdict

As a result, in December 2023, the NPBPA successfully interdicted the would-be board soon after it began its work.

Then the federation’s chief financial officer, Kenneth Mamosadi, was shot and killed by assailants in the driveway of his Pretoria home in February. His cellphone was the only item taken.

In the latest development, Kodwa announced on 28 March that he had withdrawn his challenge to the NPBPA case to have his board dissolved. “The withdrawal was meant to avoid a long and protracted legal process.

“My primary task as the executive authority under the Boxing Act is to see boxing thriving and to ensure stability in leadership and governance in Boxing South Africa,” Kodwa stated.

Back to the starting line

Now the process will start afresh, with the ministry giving itself a deadline of 15 May to install a new board. This time the minister has fired a warning shot, saying he will not be bullied.

“The ministry and stakeholders will not be squashed into sardine cans of conformity by self-seeking individuals and delinquents,” Kodwa stated.

“The prevailing negative sentiment fuelled by some promoters who have arrogated to themselves sole right and ownership of boxing in South Africa, at the expense of the nation… The end is near. Boxing belongs to all boxers, all promoters, all trainers, to all the fans and the nation.”

Whoever is eventually chosen to try to steer the battered ship that is South African boxing into calmer waters might do well to read the organisation’s vision as posted on its website.

“Our vision is to be a leading sport code in South Africa and a world-class boxing authority. The vision of Boxing South Africa represents its futurist, long-term and idealistic state,” it reads.

“This vision is aimed at rallying and inspiring the entire boxing community of South Africa to make every effort in taking boxing to new heights.”

In the past few decades, the administrators have moved away more and more from these ideals. Who suffers the consequences? The athletes. DM

