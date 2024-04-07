DM168

Good manifesto: Social and spatial justice, an income grant and no bullying

The Good party, led by Patricia de Lille, has drawn up a compact and focused manifesto, which offers voters a sense of what kind of coalition partner it will be. (Photo: Ziyaad Douglas / Gallo Images)
By Ferial Haffajee
07 Apr 2024
Good has presented a clear idea of what it would focus on if it wins the election. But because that is unlikely, this should rather be treated as a guide to the kind of coalition partner Good could be. 

All about…

  • A simple and well-targeted manifesto;
  • It’s good; and
  • It’s the most overtly committed to the constitutional principle of social justice.

Basic income and social policy

  • A basic income grant of R999 per month for people living below the poverty line;
  • It can be funded through efficiencies –restructuring government, professionalising the public service and some tax reforms. (That probably means tax increases. Ed.); and
  • The old-age pension grant should work more like a pension fund, with funds invested in a universal pension fund.

Climate change and the environment

  • The party sees climate change action as a “moral obligation”; and
  • The primary way to mitigate climate change is through energy production.

Crime and corruption

  • A focus on crime prevention;
  • Psychosocial support rather than policing for substance abuse, mental health and economic stress;
  • A “Don’t shut up, speak up” campaign against gender-based violence to encourage and support its reporting;
  • Eliminating corruption is an ethical leadership requirement. Focused on detecting and preventing corruption, because too often it is discovered after it has been committed;
  • Proposes multi-agency anti-corruption task teams;
  • Supports a fully transparent digital procurement task team; and
  • Incentivise whistleblowers and fund the National Prosecuting Authority and the Special Investigating Unit better.

Economy

  • Inclusive economic growth policies to form pathways out of poverty;
  • Reduce income inequality between the CEO and the worker;
  • Eradicate the gender pay gap, where women earn 23%–35% less than men for the same work, according to the World Economic Forum;
  • Cut red tape;
  • Invest in green energy, tourism, manufacturing, ICT and infrastructure; and
  • Public works programmes: cleaning river banks, parks, beaches and other recreational areas. Cleaning roads, pavements, storm water drains and culverts. Upgrade and maintain sidewalks.

Education

  • Invest in early childhood education;
  • Completely eradicate pit toilets at schools;
  • More social services in schools for learners and educators; and
  • More vocational and artisan skills training.

Global policy

  • Support reform of the global UN Security Council, International Money Fund and World Bank;
  • Aligned with the Global South; and
  • Forthright on support for Palestine and a two-state solution.

Governance

  • Rethink the role and size of the national and provincial governments.
  • Political leaders should not be involved in the recruitment of a professional public service.
  • Increased public service set-asides for people living with disabilities.

Jobs

  • Sees investing in public infrastructure (electricity, transport, water, housing, digital communication) as the basis for real economic growth, resulting in more jobs.
  • Jobs also created by providing financial support for small businesses and investing more in public employment programmes.

Land

  • A focus on spatial justice in cities;
  • More subsidised and affordable housing on land that is close to job opportunities in cities, or bring jobs closer to people;
  • Release public land for land reform, black empowerment, poverty alleviation and job creation; and
  • Proper restitution for victims of apartheid through land or monetary compensation.

Housing

  • Increase the supply of social and community housing connected to critical infrastructure with better free supplies (electricity, water, sanitation, etc);
  • Access to title deeds: transfer rental stock to long-term tenants; regularise the informal market with title transfers in the RDP housing market;
  • Make urban informal settlements formal; and
  • Temporary housing for homeless people.

Power cuts

  • Actively supports renewable energy as the way to end load shedding because ”green energy is the cheapest and most effective form of energy production”;
  • A rapid transition to renewable energy in the private sector; and
  • Supports a just transition for coal industry workers and nearby communities in coal belts.

LGBTQIA+

  • Safe, happier lives for LGBTQIA+ people;
  • Anti-bullying campaign in schools; and
  • A culture of love for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Transport

  • Integrated and affordable transport through a single local government transport authority; and
  • Integrate land use and development with public transport.

Reality check

  • It’s a small and focused manifesto with a clear view of the world and of what the party would do.
  • Good is unlikely to win the election, so it gives a sense of what kind of partner it would be in coalition governments.

What’s good

  • The focus on the LGBTQIA+ community is essential, and the proposal for a basic income grant is clear. DM

 

