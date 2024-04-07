ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS
Good manifesto: Social and spatial justice, an income grant and no bullying
Good has presented a clear idea of what it would focus on if it wins the election. But because that is unlikely, this should rather be treated as a guide to the kind of coalition partner Good could be.
All about…
- A simple and well-targeted manifesto;
- It’s good; and
- It’s the most overtly committed to the constitutional principle of social justice.
Basic income and social policy
- A basic income grant of R999 per month for people living below the poverty line;
- It can be funded through efficiencies –restructuring government, professionalising the public service and some tax reforms. (That probably means tax increases. Ed.); and
- The old-age pension grant should work more like a pension fund, with funds invested in a universal pension fund.
Climate change and the environment
- The party sees climate change action as a “moral obligation”; and
- The primary way to mitigate climate change is through energy production.
Crime and corruption
- A focus on crime prevention;
- Psychosocial support rather than policing for substance abuse, mental health and economic stress;
- A “Don’t shut up, speak up” campaign against gender-based violence to encourage and support its reporting;
- Eliminating corruption is an ethical leadership requirement. Focused on detecting and preventing corruption, because too often it is discovered after it has been committed;
- Proposes multi-agency anti-corruption task teams;
- Supports a fully transparent digital procurement task team; and
- Incentivise whistleblowers and fund the National Prosecuting Authority and the Special Investigating Unit better.
Economy
- Inclusive economic growth policies to form pathways out of poverty;
- Reduce income inequality between the CEO and the worker;
- Eradicate the gender pay gap, where women earn 23%–35% less than men for the same work, according to the World Economic Forum;
- Cut red tape;
- Invest in green energy, tourism, manufacturing, ICT and infrastructure; and
- Public works programmes: cleaning river banks, parks, beaches and other recreational areas. Cleaning roads, pavements, storm water drains and culverts. Upgrade and maintain sidewalks.
Education
- Invest in early childhood education;
- Completely eradicate pit toilets at schools;
- More social services in schools for learners and educators; and
- More vocational and artisan skills training.
Global policy
- Support reform of the global UN Security Council, International Money Fund and World Bank;
- Aligned with the Global South; and
- Forthright on support for Palestine and a two-state solution.
Governance
- Rethink the role and size of the national and provincial governments.
- Political leaders should not be involved in the recruitment of a professional public service.
- Increased public service set-asides for people living with disabilities.
Jobs
- Sees investing in public infrastructure (electricity, transport, water, housing, digital communication) as the basis for real economic growth, resulting in more jobs.
- Jobs also created by providing financial support for small businesses and investing more in public employment programmes.
Land
- A focus on spatial justice in cities;
- More subsidised and affordable housing on land that is close to job opportunities in cities, or bring jobs closer to people;
- Release public land for land reform, black empowerment, poverty alleviation and job creation; and
- Proper restitution for victims of apartheid through land or monetary compensation.
Housing
- Increase the supply of social and community housing connected to critical infrastructure with better free supplies (electricity, water, sanitation, etc);
- Access to title deeds: transfer rental stock to long-term tenants; regularise the informal market with title transfers in the RDP housing market;
- Make urban informal settlements formal; and
- Temporary housing for homeless people.
Power cuts
- Actively supports renewable energy as the way to end load shedding because ”green energy is the cheapest and most effective form of energy production”;
- A rapid transition to renewable energy in the private sector; and
- Supports a just transition for coal industry workers and nearby communities in coal belts.
LGBTQIA+
- Safe, happier lives for LGBTQIA+ people;
- Anti-bullying campaign in schools; and
- A culture of love for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Transport
- Integrated and affordable transport through a single local government transport authority; and
- Integrate land use and development with public transport.
Reality check
- It’s a small and focused manifesto with a clear view of the world and of what the party would do.
- Good is unlikely to win the election, so it gives a sense of what kind of partner it would be in coalition governments.
What’s good
- The focus on the LGBTQIA+ community is essential, and the proposal for a basic income grant is clear. DM
This article first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick newspaper, DM168, which is available countrywide for R29.
Comments - Please login in order to comment.