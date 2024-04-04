Sport

TRAGIC LOSS

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs murdered during a hijacking incident

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs murdered during a hijacking incident
Luke Fleurs, seen here warming up before the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on 5 March. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
04 Apr 2024
0

The police are still searching for suspects who hijacked and killed Luke Fleurs on Wednesday night in Johannesburg.

Another person has lost their life to violent crime in South Africa. This time 24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs. The player, who made his name with SuperSport United, was shot dead during a hijacking on Wednesday night.

“It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg,” said his club Chiefs in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The [South African Police Service] SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course,” added Amakhosi.

The Mitchells Plain-born footballer is just another victim of violent crime in a country where the average murder rate was at 84 people a day as per the latest quarterly crime stats released for October to December 2023.

Read more in Daily Maverick: SA murder rate up, sexual offences decline, police crack down on construction mafias – Cele

The SAPS said Fleurs was at a petrol station, waiting to be assisted, when the incident occurred. He was pointed at with a firearm and forced out of his vehicle, before being shot once in the upper body.

“One suspect drove off with the victim’s car, followed by his accomplice. The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival. Police have opened a case of murder and car hijacking for investigation, and no arrests have been made yet,” SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Mavela Masondo stated.

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa extended his sympathies to the family and friends of the centre-back, who never earned a cap for Bafana Bafana, but did receive a couple of call-ups.

“I am saddened by the passing of Kaizer Chiefs defender and former junior international Luke Fleurs. I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime. My thoughts are with the Fleurs and Amakhosi family, and the entire South African football fraternity,” Kodwa wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

New beginnings snuffed

Fleurs was yet to make his debut for the struggling Soweto club, having joined in October 2023 as a free agent. This after being released by SuperSport the month prior.

Having been groomed by Ubuntu Football Academy, which is based in Fish Hoek, Fleurs made the big move to Gauteng in 2018 to join Matsatsantsa.

He gradually established himself as one of the most exciting young players in South African football as his involvement in the SuperSport senior side increased season by season.

The 2021/2022 campaign was his best as he made 24 appearances for Matsatsantsa in all competitions. It was during this season that his progress and growth were recognised. He was named the best young player at the end of that season.

After that, his development regressed somewhat, which culminated in his release by SuperSport last year. At Chiefs, he had impressed the club’s former coach Molefi Ntseki while training with them, leading to Fleurs earning a two-year deal.

Ntseki departed not long after Fleurs had penned his deal with Amakhosi. He was yet to feature for Chiefs at the time of his death. DM

