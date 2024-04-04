Sport

SEVENS

Blitzboks look to break Hong Kong hoodoo with new management

Blitzboks look to break Hong Kong hoodoo with new management
Selvyn Davids during a Blitzboks training session at Kings Park Sports Ground in Ho Man Tin, Hong Kong, on 1 April 2024. (Photo: David Van Der Sandt / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
04 Apr 2024
0

The odds are against the Springbok Sevens with a substandard run of form and a poor Hong Kong record to contend with this weekend.

The Blitzboks begin their journey under interim coach Philip Snyman in Hong Kong this weekend.

It’s a much-needed restart for the Springbok Sevens side, having endured their worst start to a season yet.

The four-time Sevens series champions are in seventh place in the 12-team overall standings, with only the Hong Kong and Singapore sevens remaining before the grand finale in Madrid from 31 May to 2 June.

The Blitzboks are in a spot of bother and if their downward trajectory continues, they could potentially play in a promotion/relegation playoff for core status, on the sevens circuit next season, as the teams ranked eighth to 12th will play against four teams from the Challenger series the same weekend as the Madrid grand finale.

However, the goal is a finish in the top eight after Hong Kong and Singapore, which will see the team in with a chance of taking an overall gold medal for the season with a win in Madrid.

“I am confident that we will do well,” Snyman said.

“We trained well back home and the two sessions we had here in Hong Kong also went smoothly. The main thing I wanted to establish was clarity in roles and I think we achieved that since we started our preparation for Hong Kong.

“You can’t dispute the talent in our squad – it was just a matter of making sure every player has a clear picture of what is expected of him in the team.”

Returning form

South Africa finished in an embarrassing 11th place at the previous series in Los Angeles. But the side has had more than a month’s break since.

In the intervening time Snyman has replaced Sandile Ngcobo as head coach.

His first task, outside of resurging a struggling side, is made even more arduous given the side’s underwhelming record in Hong Kong.

Surprisingly, in 28 attempts, the Blitzboks have never left Hong Kong with a gold medal. They do have four runners-up medals though (1997, 2008, 2009 and 2017).

Read more in Daily Maverick: Stumbling Blitzboks still suffering from pandemic budget blow

“Getting out of the pool and into the quarterfinals is not negotiable for us. We have committed to bring the pride back into the jersey and the badge and we cannot go back on that,” Snyman said.

The squad have been given a much-needed boost with Christie Grobbelaar, Quewin Nortje, Ronald Brown and Dewald Human all returning to the mix, having missed out through injury in Los Angeles.

“It is certainly a matter of belief and trust,” the coach said. “Physically we are as well prepared as we can be and if the guys arrive mentally strong as well, we will have a good tournament.” DM 

The Springbok Sevens face Ireland at 5.39am (South African time) in their first Pool C game on Friday, followed by a clash against Spain at 8.23am.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation spares ANC embarrassment of having to publicly defend her
South Africa

Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation spares ANC embarrassment of having to publicly defend her
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Potential evidence in Joshlin Smith disappearance sent to forensics more than month after discovery
Maverick News

Potential evidence in Joshlin Smith disappearance sent to forensics more than month after discovery
Straight Outa E-tolls — important lessons from the first taxpayer revolt in democratic SA
Maverick News

Straight Outa E-tolls — important lessons from the first taxpayer revolt in democratic SA
Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs murdered during a hijacking incident
Maverick News

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs murdered during a hijacking incident

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation spares ANC embarrassment of having to publicly defend her
South Africa

Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation spares ANC embarrassment of having to publicly defend her
The Independents (Part One): No easy walk to SA Parliament for those who go it alone
Maverick News

The Independents (Part One): No easy walk to SA Parliament for those who go it alone
Secret briefings, money trails revealed as more Fort Hare officials and auditors appear in court
Maverick Citizen

Secret briefings, money trails revealed as more Fort Hare officials and auditors appear in court
‘Unfair’ — MK party appeals decision blocking Zuma from polls, cites ‘deficiency’ in objections
Maverick News

‘Unfair’ — MK party appeals decision blocking Zuma from polls, cites ‘deficiency’ in objections
Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as National Assembly Speaker — and as MP
Maverick News

Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as National Assembly Speaker — and as MP

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.