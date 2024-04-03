Business Maverick

COMPANIES

Woolworths finally barks up the right tree at the Competition Tribunal to acquire Absolute Pets

Woolworths finally barks up the right tree at the Competition Tribunal to acquire Absolute Pets
(Photo: Facebook / absolutepets) | A Woolworths sign on a building in Cape Town.(Photo: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | (Photo: Facebook / absolutepets)
By Georgina Crouth
03 Apr 2024
0

The food and clothing retailer’s bid to acquire Absolute Pets has been given the green light.

Months after Woolworths revealed its intention to buy a 93% stake in Absolute Pets from Sanlam Investment Management, the retail giant has announced that the deal has been given the go-ahead by the Competition Tribunal.

The announcement comes three weeks after the Competition Commission cleared the deal, subject to conditions which include establishing new stores in South Africa and creating new permanent employment opportunities to service these stores. 

The merged entity will have to set up an employee share ownership programme and financially support the effective participation and expansion of black-owned small to medium enterprises that operate within the Woolworths pet-care products’ supplier base.

The transaction became effective on 1 April 2024.

Absolute Pets is South Africa’s largest specialist pet products retailer, with 157 stores selling food for dogs, cats and other small pets, as well as pet accessories, toys, hygiene, clothing, health and travel items. 

Some outlets also provide pet-related services such as pet spas and grooming. 

In a company statement on Wednesday, Woolworths said: “The acquisition of Absolute Pets accelerates Woolworths’ pet strategy by bringing together two strategically aligned businesses, and positions the group to lead as the end-to-end pet care destination of choice in South Africa.”

Welcoming the approval, Woolworths Group CEO Roy Bagattini said pet care is a fast-growing business and is also important to Woolies customers. 

“Woolies pet parents see their pets as integral family members and our teams are excited to get to work on delivering on the opportunities this partnership will provide, through even more exceptional quality products and service, to even more customers.”

Woolworths said Absolute Pets and its existing pet care business, WPet, will form part of Woolworths Ventures, a newly created internal unit focused on accelerating and delivering on the full potential of various strategic growth initiatives across the business.

Stephen Warner, Absolute Pets CEO, and the current Absolute Pets management team will continue to operate and lead the business under the Absolute Pets brand. BM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Maverick News

Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  
Business Maverick

A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  
Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Maverick News

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as National Assembly speaker — and as MP
Maverick News

Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as National Assembly speaker — and as MP

TOP READS IN SECTION

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Maverick News

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Maverick News

Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Fort Hare murders — ex-SAPS member, 14 suspended university workers arrested
Maverick News

Fort Hare murders — ex-SAPS member, 14 suspended university workers arrested
Speaker’s corruption saga another nail in coffin of public trust in government
Maverick News

Speaker’s corruption saga another nail in coffin of public trust in government
Unmasking the ‘cocaine cartel’ diver arrested in Brazil en route to South Africa
DM168

Unmasking the ‘cocaine cartel’ diver arrested in Brazil en route to South Africa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.