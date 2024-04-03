Business Maverick

SALTED AWAY

Transnet awards R60m contract for solar-powered desalination plant at Port of East London

Transnet awards R60m contract for solar-powered desalination plant at Port of East London
(Photo: Michele Spatari / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Port of East London. (Photo: Transnet)
By Ed Stoddard
03 Apr 2024
0

Transnet National Ports Authority has awarded a R60m contract to build a solar-powered water desalination plant at the Port of East London and operate it for seven years. It is the latest sign of Transnet’s embrace of the private sector and will reduce the SOE’s reliance on third parties to provide fresh water.

A Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) statement on Wednesday said the project was expected to create around 100 jobs and “… improve the reliability of freshwater supply to users of South Africa’s only river port, the Port of East London.”

“The introduction of this alternative water solution is a step towards the advancement of the port system and seeks to minimise TNPA’s reliance on external parties for the provision of fresh water,” said acting TNPA chief executive, Phyllis Difeto.

South Africa’s water supply infrastructure is in a shambles as a trio of audit reports made clear in December and which has since become painfully apparent in major metros such as Johannesburg.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Official reports reveal massive scale of the waste, pollution and poorly treated water crisis

This is mostly a result of shoddy governance which has also seen rivers and streams fouled by the breakdown of sewage plants. Adding to this, climate change is emerging as a threat to water security.   

Desalination, which effectively removes the salt from saltwater to make it drinkable, is one obvious solution as South Africa has more than 2,800km of coastline. 

But it is costly and power-intensive. 

South Africa has only a handful of such plants. The first in the Eastern Cape, in Port Alfred, closed last year over a payment dispute. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close

Hopefully, TNPA’s East London project will have a happier outcome. Since it will be solar-powered, it will have a green sheen and not have to rely on unreliable Eskom.

The project contract has been awarded to a joint venture; Norland Civil Engineers and Contractors and Impact Water Solutions, trading as Sun Water East London.

The initiative is also Transnet’s latest embrace of the private sector as it attempts to reverse a meltdown in its performance from rail to port, which has mired the South African economy in a logistics crisis.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Transnet unveils 100 private sector leasing opportunities at its ports

It is yet another indication that new Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips wants to do things differently and get things done. DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as National Assembly Speaker — and as MP
Maverick News

Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as National Assembly Speaker — and as MP
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Maverick News

Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  
Business Maverick

A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  
Broker who failed to act on instructions has to cough up R256,800
Business Maverick

Broker who failed to act on instructions has to cough up R256,800

TOP READS IN SECTION

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Maverick News

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Maverick News

Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Fort Hare murders — ex-SAPS member, 14 suspended university workers arrested
Maverick News

Fort Hare murders — ex-SAPS member, 14 suspended university workers arrested
Speaker’s corruption saga another nail in coffin of public trust in government
Maverick News

Speaker’s corruption saga another nail in coffin of public trust in government
Unmasking the ‘cocaine cartel’ diver arrested in Brazil en route to South Africa
DM168

Unmasking the ‘cocaine cartel’ diver arrested in Brazil en route to South Africa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.