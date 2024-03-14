Business Maverick

SEO REBOOT

Transnet unveils 100 private sector leasing opportunities at its ports

Transnet unveils 100 private sector leasing opportunities at its ports
Workers at the Port of Durban, operated by The Transnet National Ports Authority. (Photo: Kevin Sutherland / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
14 Mar 2024
0

Ailing state-run logistics company Transnet is touting dozens of leasing opportunities to the private sector at its seven seaports. With no more government bailouts on the horizon, Transnet has found some low-hanging fruit to boost its sagging coffers. It’s an indication that new CEO Michelle Phillips wants to get the ball rolling.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said on Thursday that the leasing opportunities were part of its “real estate growth strategy” as it is the landlord of South Africa’s commercial seaports. 

“Within the lease opportunities on offer, facilities will be repurposed for economic activity, while vacant buildings will be available for office, recreational and industrial purposes, opening business opportunities within the port cities,” TNPA said in a statement.

“Out of the current approximate total gross lettable area of 26 million square metres, the total extent covered by properties which have been issued for leasing opportunities amounts to 438,719 m².

“While these leasing opportunities allow TNPA to fully optimise the use of land within the ports, they undoubtedly present an untapped opportunity for business to unlock the future of South Africa’s trade economy whilst opening up the market for new entrants,” Dr Dineo Mazibuko, acting TNPA general manager for commercial services, was quoted as saying.

The lease terms range from one to 15 years, with the bulk of opportunities in Cape Town and Durban – each has 26 to offer. 

“The RFP [request for proposal] documents were issued on 1 March 2024 with submissions closing on 5 April 2024 promptly at 12h00. RFP advertisements containing further details on accessing the RFP documents are accessible from the National Treasury’s e-tender publication portal and the Transnet website,” TNPA said.

This is a development that will no doubt be welcomed by business and is an indication that Transnet’s new CEO, Michelle Phillips, wants to get the ball rolling.

The perennial decline of Transnet’s freight rail and port operations is compounding the economic damage wrought by Eskom – and other examples of state failure – and needs to be urgently addressed.

It will be of more than passing interest to see what companies take up the offer and if there will be space for them to fill some of TNPA’s functions. 

And with no more government bailouts on the horizon, Transnet has found some low-hanging fruit to boost its sagging coffers. 

If it has buildings standing vacant and it is the landlord, it makes sense for it to monetise the assets by leasing them. 

Why this wasn’t done years ago indicates mismanagement and dysfunction at the SOE. 

But then, in the past, it could rely on capital injections from the Treasury.

It received around R6-billion in bailouts before last year’s R47-billion guarantee on its debt. 

Now Transnet needs to find its own ways to remain solvent. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

IFP trounces ANC again in KZN, sweeping three Newcastle wards, while ruling party defies Gauteng naysayers
Maverick News

IFP trounces ANC again in KZN, sweeping three Newcastle wards, while ruling party defies Gauteng naysayers
Joshlin Smith accused bail hearing sees violence flare, police attacked outside court
Maverick News

Joshlin Smith accused bail hearing sees violence flare, police attacked outside court
Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Maverick News

Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Trevor Manuel fingers human resources, financial management as ‘greatest weaknesses’ in SA at present
Maverick News

Trevor Manuel fingers human resources, financial management as ‘greatest weaknesses’ in SA at present
Fact Check — Can Zuma stand for election if he has a criminal record?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Can Zuma stand for election if he has a criminal record?

TOP READS IN SECTION

The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
South Africa

The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable
South Africa

Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable
Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
Maverick News

Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
Vaal University of Technology executive faces conflict of interest allegation over son’s bursary
South Africa

Vaal University of Technology executive faces conflict of interest allegation over son’s bursary
‘Grave threat to our democracy’ — Parliament passes controversial electoral legislation
Maverick News

‘Grave threat to our democracy’ — Parliament passes controversial electoral legislation

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

[%% img-description %%]

Live from CTICC: The Big Debate

Imagine South Africa under the leadership of each party represented here. What would our future – from economic policies to social reforms – look like? Can we trust them to deliver?

Join Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four live, online and free of charge.