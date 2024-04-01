Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return

Grey skies, geopolitical uncertainty, the high cost of living and the exorbitant price of biltong abroad appear not to be strong enough pull factors for South Africa.

Despite cheery anecdotal claims by estate agencies, tax practitioners and international moving companies that South Africans were returning to the country of their birth in droves, Stats SA’s evidence shows that far fewer Saffas are doing so.

In fact, rising numbers of South Africans emigrating to the UK, Australia, and the US — long favoured destinations for South African émigrés — have helped boost those country’s populations by significant percentages.

Stats SA’s long-awaited Migration Profile Report for South Africa: A Country Profile 2023 was finally released last week.

Based on the latest census data, as well as data from household surveys, academic research, the World Bank, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Unesco, the SA Police Service and the departments of Home Affairs and Basic Education, the report was funded through the European Union’s Southern Africa Migration Management Project.

The country’s first migration report shows the brain drain is long-lasting, as reflected in the declining numbers of South Africans returning to our shores in the past decade.

Between 2011 and 2022, a sharply declining number of South Africans came back to give the country another try.

In 2011, 45,866 citizens returned (46.2% were male and 53.8% female), but by 2022, the returns had dropped to 27,983 (with an equal split between male and female).

The distribution across population groups, ages and sex has shifted noticeably since 2011, when white South Africans comprised 56.6% of returnees, contrasting with black Africans at 32%.

The report shows that by 2022, there was a notable shift in the composition of returnees, with white South Africans still constituting the largest group, but their proportion had decreased to 52.9%. The proportion of black Africans increased to 37.1% of the returnees, while coloureds remained relatively stable at 4.1%, Indians/Asians decreased slightly to 3.3% and “other” increased to 2.7%.

Where they are returning to is also shifting: In 2011, Gauteng saw the highest number of returnees — 17,684 (38.6% of the total) — but by 2022, that number had dwindled to 7,447, just 26.6% of the total.

The Western Cape saw a sharp rise in returnees (from 23.3% in 2011 to 35% in 2022), despite a slight decrease in absolute numbers.

The second part of the report dealing with the governance of migration will be released in early May. DM