Down in the River to Pray: Good Friday Baptism ceremony at the Klipriver bridge

Archbishop Mbuso Dlamini and Hendrick Genu of the Holy Apostolic Church of Zion in Tokoza took part in the cleansing ceremony as part of the Good Friday church ceremonies on 29 March 2024 at the Kliprivier. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Felix Dlangamandla
29 Mar 2024
Various churches gather on the holy day of Good Friday to baptise their congregants. Members of the Holy Apostolic Church of Zion in Tokoza took part in the cleansing ceremony as part of the Good Friday church ceremonies on 29 March 2024 at the Kliprivier.

 

Members of the Holy Apostolic Church of Zion in Tokoza took part in the cleansing ceremony as part of the Good Friday church ceremonies on 29 March 2024 on Kliprivier. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Ndumiso Mvubu, Bishop Ntokozo Zulu, Nqabakazi Shabalala, Nomfiso Shabalala, Relebohile Nthene and Keletso Nthene before the ceremony. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A reflection. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Archbishop Mbuso Dlamini and Hendrick Genu of the Holy Apostolic Church of Zion in Tokoza started the cleansing ceremony. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Archbishop Mbuso Dlamini and Hendrick Genu surrender to the river. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Archbishop Mbuso Dlamini. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Hendrick Genu was overcome by spirits during the baptism. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Archbishop Mbuso Dlamini baptised a member of his Holy Apostolic Church of Zion. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Bishop Ntokozo Zulu baptises Nqabakazi Shabalala as part of the cleansing ceremony with Ndumiso Mvubu (L) and Keletso Nthene (R) (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Bishop Ntokozo Zulu baptises Nqabakazi Shabalala as part of the cleansing ceremony (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Bishop Ntokozo Zulu poures milk on Nqabakazi Shabalala as part of the cleansing ceremony with Ndumiso Mvubu(L) and Keletso Nthene (R). (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Members of the Holy Apostolic Church of Zion in Tokoza took part in the cleansing ceremony as part of the Good Friday church ceremonies on 29 March 2024 on Kliprivier. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) DM

