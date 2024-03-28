Newsdeck

Oleg Orlov

Russian rights group warns jailed leader’s health is deteriorating

Russian rights group warns jailed leader’s health is deteriorating
Human rights activist and chairman of the Human Rights Center 'Memorial', Oleg Orlov gestures after his verdict was announced at the court hearing at the Golovinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, 27 February 2024. The Golovinsky Court of Moscow sentenced the co-chairman of the human rights center 'Memorial' (liquidated by the decision of the Supreme Court) Oleg Orlov to two and a half years in prison for 'repeatedly discrediting the Russian army'. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
By Reuters
28 Mar 2024
0

March 28 (Reuters) - Leading Russian human rights group Memorial has warned that the health of its jailed 70-year-old head, Oleg Orlov, is deteriorating, accusing prison authorities of subjecting him to inhumane treatment.

Orlov, a leader of Memorial which won a share of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, was sentenced last month to 2-1/2 years in prison for “discrediting the armed forces” after he took part in anti-war demonstrations and published an article in which he said Russia had descended into fascism.

He has since filed an appeal.

Memorial said on Wednesday that Orlov’s health was suffering due to a strict diet of “dry rations” added to boiling water. He is also forced at the request of the judge to make daily trips between the detention centre and the court to review the case materials for his appeal, travelling in an unheated and smoke-filled police van, the group said.

It also said he is not being granted regular and confidential access to his lawyers.

“Orlov’s constant trips to court, as well as the conditions of transportation and detention during trips, together constitute cruel and degrading treatment and violate Orlov’s rights,” his defence team wrote in official complaints it filed to the court and posted on Memorial’s website.

“The current situation gives me serious fears for the life and health of my client,” the complaint says.

Reuters has requested comment from the Russian prison service.

Memorial, founded in 1989 to document human rights abuses in the Soviet Union, has decried the case against Orlov as an attempt to “drown out the voice of the human rights movement in Russia.”

The organisation said earlier this month that Orlov was asked in detention to sign a form indicating his willingness to fight in Ukraine, despite his age.

Orlov laughed off the request, Memorial said, writing “‘I don’t agree.'”

(Reporting and writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Intercape attacks — the ‘murderous’ taxi boss at the centre of the long-distance bus extortion saga
South Africa

Intercape attacks — the ‘murderous’ taxi boss at the centre of the long-distance bus extortion saga
Pay-gap disclosure: Old Mutual’s annual minimum salary is R180,000, CEO takes home R32.3-million
Business Maverick

Pay-gap disclosure: Old Mutual’s annual minimum salary is R180,000, CEO takes home R32.3-million
Daily Crossword Quickie, 28 March
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie, 28 March
Bandits, big birds and a broken bakkie in Barrydale — a Karoo Spacemobile tale

Bandits, big birds and a broken bakkie in Barrydale — a Karoo Spacemobile tale
Tony Heard — a journalist’s journalist, and one of the bravest men I have known
Op-eds

Tony Heard — a journalist’s journalist, and one of the bravest men I have known

TOP READS IN SECTION

Six workers presumed dead after crippled cargo ship knocks down Baltimore bridge
Newsdeck

Six workers presumed dead after crippled cargo ship knocks down Baltimore bridge
Insurers could face losses of up to $4 bln after Baltimore bridge tragedy-analyst
Newsdeck

Insurers could face losses of up to $4 bln after Baltimore bridge tragedy-analyst
Russia's FSB chief accuses Ukraine, US and UK of being behind Moscow shooting
Newsdeck

Russia's FSB chief accuses Ukraine, US and UK of being behind Moscow shooting
Britain's King Charles 'frustrated' by pace of cancer recovery
Newsdeck

Britain's King Charles 'frustrated' by pace of cancer recovery
Divers recover two bodies from harbor after Baltimore bridge collapse
Newsdeck

Divers recover two bodies from harbor after Baltimore bridge collapse

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.