Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Milei to cut 70,000 state jobs, boasting of chainsaw austerity

By Bloomberg
27 Mar 2024
0

Argentine President Javier Milei plans to fire 70,000 government workers in the coming months in one of the clearest signs yet of how the libertarian’s chainsaw-style approach intends to slash the swollen state.

Beyond the job cuts, Milei boasted on Tuesday at an event that he’s frozen public works, cut off some funding to provincial governments and terminated more than 200,000 social welfare plans, which he labeled as corrupt. It’s all part of his strategy to reach a fiscal balance at any cost this year.

“There’s a lot of blender,” Milei said in an hour long speech at the IEFA Latam Forum in Buenos Aires, referring to the erosion of wages and pensions by 276% annual inflation. “There’s a lot more chainsaw.”

While just a small fraction of Argentina’s 3.5 million public sector workers, Milei’s job cuts are bound to face more pushback from the country’s powerful labour unions and could jeopardise his high approval ratings. One union representing some government workers went on strike on Tuesday, while a government report detailed that private sector workers suffered the worst one-month wage loss in at least three decades once he took office in December.

The leader of the state workers union ATE quickly shot back on X, announcing a national strike without providing further details. 

Milei cited polls showing Argentines are more optimistic about the economy’s future, while a recent indicator of the public confidence in the government rose despite his austerity measures.

“People have hope, they’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Milei concluded. 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SA's 2024 elections party lists — the bad, the weird and the ugly
Maverick News

SA's 2024 elections party lists — the bad, the weird and the ugly
Party lists — Jacob Zuma makes IEC cut while Operation Dudula vies for provincial legislatures
Maverick News

Party lists — Jacob Zuma makes IEC cut while Operation Dudula vies for provincial legislatures
Joburg CBD is slowly shaking off its ‘hellhole’ status — thanks to the private sector
DM168

Joburg CBD is slowly shaking off its ‘hellhole’ status — thanks to the private sector
Botswana scrambles to erect animal disease barrier on SA border – with no sign of EIA studies
Maverick News

Botswana scrambles to erect animal disease barrier on SA border – with no sign of EIA studies
‘Mamma Mia!’, or ‘How the Swedes perfected karaoke on a Greek island’
Maverick Life

‘Mamma Mia!’, or ‘How the Swedes perfected karaoke on a Greek island’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Special Tribunal orders Germany’s SAP to pay R500m in restitution after ‘Gupta-linked’ Eskom contracts
Business Maverick

Special Tribunal orders Germany’s SAP to pay R500m in restitution after ‘Gupta-linked’ Eskom contracts
After the Bell: Markus Jooste was hoist with his own petard
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Markus Jooste was hoist with his own petard
Former Steinhoff executive granted bail of R150,000 as fraud case unfolds
Maverick News

Former Steinhoff executive granted bail of R150,000 as fraud case unfolds
After the Bell: I owe, I owe, it’s off to the sea of household debt I go
Business Maverick

After the Bell: I owe, I owe, it’s off to the sea of household debt I go
Court orders FNB to freeze payments from Jacob Zuma’s account – and recover R2.9-million plus interest
Maverick News

Court orders FNB to freeze payments from Jacob Zuma’s account – and recover R2.9-million plus interest

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.